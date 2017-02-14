One of America's top generals warns that Trump's government is in 'unbelievable turmoil'

At a military conference Tuesday, Gen. Tony Thomas, head of the military's Special Operations Command, expressed concerns about the government's state of "turmoil." "Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil," Thomas said. "I hope they sort it out soon because we're a nation at war." When asked about his remarks later, Thomas told The New York Times, "As a commander, I'm concerned our government be as stable as possible."

Thomas' comments came on the heels of Michael Flynn's resignation as national security adviser late Monday after it emerged Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his conversation with a Russian ambassador. And Flynn's departure was just the latest in a string of events that's left Washington shaken, The New York Times reported:

In record time, the 45th president has set off global outrage with a ban on travelers from Muslim countries, fired his acting attorney general for refusing to defend the ban, and watched as federal courts swiftly moved to block the policy, calling it an unconstitutional use of executive power. The president has angrily canceled a summit meeting with the Mexican president, hung up on Australia’s prime minister, authorized a commando raid that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL member, repeatedly lied about the existence of millions of fraudulent votes cast in the 2016 election, and engaged in Twitter wars with senators, a sports team owner, a Hollywood actor, and a major department store chain. His words and actions have generated almost daily protests around the country. [The New York Times]

"If you had no-drama Obama, you've got all-drama, all-the-time Trump," veteran Republican strategist John Feehery told The New York Times.

