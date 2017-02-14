Immigrant covered by Obama's DACA program arrested by ICE

A Seattle man enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was arrested last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in what his attorney believes is the first detainment of this nature since President Trump took office in January, Reuters reports.
DACA was started in 2012 by former President Barack Obama, and grants recipients temporary permission to live and work legally in the United States, protecting 750,000 undocumented people brought to the U.S. as children. Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, came to the U.S. from Mexico in 2001 when he was seven, court documents say, and in 2013, he received a DACA card. In 2016, he was found not to be a threat to public safety, and his card was renewed.
Reuters reports that Ramirez Medina was sleeping at his father's house when ICE officers came in to arrest his dad; court documents do not make it clear why he was taken into custody. Officers allegedly asked Ramirez Medina if he was in the United States legally, and despite telling them about his DACA card, he was also arrested. While at the processing center in Seattle, Ramirez Medina said he told another officer about his card, and he was told it didn't matter because "you weren't born in this country," Reuters reports.
Ramirez Medina, who has no criminal record and is the father of a three-year-old son, has filed a lawsuit seeking immediate release and an injunction forbidding the government from arresting him again, and has a hearing scheduled for Friday. His attorney said he is "hoping this detention was a mistake," and has not heard of any other DACA recipients being arrested. Trump said last month he was working on a policy to deal with DACA, and said while "they are here illegally," people "shouldn't be very worried. I do have a big heart." Catherine Garcia
Report: Intercepted calls show Trump campaign aides had repeated contact with Russian intelligence
Prior to the 2016 presidential election, members of Donald Trump's campaign team and other associates were repeatedly in contact with senior Russian intelligence officials, four current and former U.S. officials told The New York Times.
Their phone calls were intercepted at around the same time U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies found evidence that Russia, in an attempt to disrupt the election, had hacked the Democratic National Committee. The officials told The Times they have so far not seen any evidence of collusion, but the discovery was worrying because Trump often praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and at one point during the summer during a rally called on Russia to steal Hillary Clinton's emails.
The officials said one person picked up on the phone calls was Paul Manafort, who served for several months as Trump's campaign chairman and had worked as a political consultant in Russia and Ukraine. Manafort told The Times the report was "absurd" and he had "no idea what this is referring to," adding, "It's not like these people wear badges that say, 'I'm a Russian intelligence officer.'" The officials would not reveal to The Times the other Trump associates and aides who made calls, the Russians they spoke with, or the topics of discussion, but did say this is not connected to December calls between Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, in which they discussed sanctions imposed by outgoing President Barack Obama. These conversations led to Flynn's resignation on Monday. Catherine Garcia
A friend of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook has agreed to plead guilty to charges of providing material support and resources to terrorists, including weapons, explosives, and personnel, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
Once the guilty plea is entered, Enrique Marquez Jr., 25, of Riverside, California, will face a statutory maximum sentence of 25 years in federal prison. Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, killed 14 people in a massacre at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino on Dec. 2, 2015, and Marquez also agreed to plead guilty to making false statements in connection with buying two assault rifles that were used in the terror attack. Authorities say Farook and Marquez conspired in 2011 and 2012 to attack Riverside City College and drivers on the 91 Freeway, and while "his earlier plans to attack a school and freeway were not executed, the planning clearly laid the foundation for the 2015 attack on the Inland Regional Center," U.S. Attorney Eileen M. Decker said.
Investigators also say Marquez and Farook discussed making radio-controlled improvised explosive devices while planning the Riverside attacks, and Marquez purchased the necessary ingredients, including smokeless powder and Christmas tree lightbulbs, ABC Los Angeles reports. Marquez was arrested two weeks after the San Bernardino shooting, and his plea is expected to be entered in federal court on Thursday. Catherine Garcia
Officials in Northern California have lifted an evacuation order for residents living in communities below the Oroville Dam, but warn that they must remain "vigilant and prepared" as "conditions can rapidly change."
The Butte County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order to an evacuation warning at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, allowing the 188,000 people who left on Sunday to return to their homes. The Oroville Dam is the tallest dam in the United States, and last week, workers discovered that the primary spillway, which allows a controlled release of water from the dam, had developed a giant hole. After switching to the emergency spillway, it was determined that spillway is eroding, which raises the risk of the dam collapsing, and authorities quickly ordered that residents nearby evacuate.
While the dam itself isn't damaged, if the emergency spillway should collapse, it could unleash a torrent of water onto the communities below, state officials told NBC News. There is more rain in the forecast, but for now, the water level in Lake Oroville, which lies behind the dam, has dropped. Catherine Garcia
Vice President Mike Pence wasn't told about the Justice Department's warning about now former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn until Feb. 9, a full two weeks after White House officials were notified, an aide to Pence told The Washington Post Tuesday.
President Trump and the White House were warned weeks ago that Flynn's conversation with a Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions could make him susceptible to blackmail, but it wasn't until Thursday — just days before Flynn's resignation late Monday — that Pence was filled in. "What I would tell you is that the vice president became aware of incomplete information that he had received on Feb. 9, last Thursday night, based on media accounts," Pence spokesman Marc Lotter said. "He did an inquiry based on those media accounts."
NBC News editor Bradd Jaffy noted that this was right around the time that the The Washington Post reported Flynn had discussed the sanctions imposed on Russia. Flynn had previously denied to Pence and other officials that he'd spoken about the sanctions, only to later admit that he had. The decision to leave Pence in the dark about the Justice Department's warning is particularly notable because of the public role Pence played in the Flynn debacle, NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson pointed out. "Why was the vice president — who frankly was the sort of public face of this, right, going on television, defending Mike Flynn very publicly — why wasn't he informed 11 days prior when President Trump knew?" Jackson asked in a televised conversation Tuesday.
In his resignation letter, Flynn said he had inadvertently briefed Pence with "incomplete information" and has since apologized.
This post is on a developing story, and has been updated throughout. Becca Stanek
Actor Harrison Ford is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration after landing his private plane on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, on Monday, instead of on the runway as instructed. Ford's mix-up caused him to fly right over an American Airlines passenger plane that NBC News reported was "loaded with 110 passengers and a six-person crew." The plane, headed for Dallas, safely departed the airport minutes after the close call.
Ford can be heard asking on air traffic control recordings, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" At this point, air traffic controllers informed the 74-year-old actor that he had landed on the taxiway, which is a violation of FAA safety rules.
This isn't Ford's first risky flight either. A longtime collector of vintage planes, Ford just two years ago crashed a 1942 Ryan Aeronautical ST3KR on a California golf course after the engine failed. In 2000, Ford's aircraft "scraped the runway" when he was making an emergency landing at Lincoln Municipal Airport in Nebraska, and before that, in 1999, Ford "crash-landed" a helicopter when he was taking a flight lesson, NBC News reported.
But Ford has had his good moments as a pilot, too. NBC noted he's even been inducted as a Living Legend of Aviation.
Depending on what the FAA investigation concludes, Ford could receive a warning letter, or his license could be suspended. Becca Stanek
Is Russia testing Trump? The country has secretly deployed a new cruise missile, The New York Times reported Tuesday, just a day after President Trump's national security adviser resigned. After being in the testing phase for years, the Russian missile is now apparently being designated an operational system.
Back in 2014, the Obama administration warned Russia that the missile's existence was a violation of a 1987 treaty that prohibits both the U.S. and Russia from having "intermediate-range missiles based on land." A review by the U.S. State Department determined in July 2014 that Russia's missile testing was indeed in violation of the treaty, which was integral to ending the Cold War. The State Department reminded Russia of its findings again in 2015, prompting Russia to accuse Washington of "megaphone diplomacy."
CNBC notes Russia's most recent apparent violation marks a "new foreign policy test for President Trump," who has vowed to improve U.S.-Russia relations. Even more challenging, The New York Times points out, the moment comes as Trump searches for a replacement national security adviser and "is struggling to fill key policy positions" at both the State Department and the Pentagon. Becca Stanek
In the first days following President Donald Trump's inauguration, FBI agents interviewed Michael Flynn about his discussions with the Russian ambassador, current and former officials told The New York Times on Tuesday. If Flynn was "not entirely honest with the FBI" during those discussions, he could face a felony charge.
Flynn resigned as national security adviser late Monday evening after reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence over whether he discussed the possible lifting of sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a call ahead of President Trump's inauguration. Flynn was reportedly investigated in January by the FBI over a possible violation of the Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from negotiating disputes between the United States and other governments.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that the president had been aware of Flynn's conversations with the ambassador for nearly three weeks but Flynn's resignation was "not an issue of law, it was an issue of trust." Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates reportedly informed the White House on Jan. 26 that Flynn could be subject to Russian blackmail, shortly after the FBI conducted their interviews. Jeva Lange