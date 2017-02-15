Report: Intelligence agencies are keeping sensitive info from Trump

Worried that the information might be compromised or leaked, U.S. intelligence officials have been keeping some sensitive items from President Trump, current and former officials told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday.

In some of the cases, it was because officials did not want Trump to know about sources and methods used to collect information. In the past, presidents and members of Congress have not always been told every last detail of a case, the officials told WSJ, but it was always to protect a source and not because they were concerned about the person's trustworthiness or discretion. The officials also said they did not know of any instances where the intelligence agencies omitted major information on terror plots or security threats.

Trump on Wednesday accused the intelligence agencies of leaking information in order to undermine his presidency, and even blamed them and the media for the downfall of Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who resigned Monday after not giving factual accounts of his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. A White House official told WSJ there is "nothing that leads us to believe that this is an accurate account of what is actually happening." Catherine Garcia