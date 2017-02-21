Seth Meyers: Even the Swedish Chef doesn't understand what Trump is talking about

While watching President Trump's "wild and unhinged" public appearances over the last few days, Seth Meyers had an epiphany: All Trump wants is a friend.

That's why when he called on reporters last week, Trump asked who was going to lob him a friendly question, and why he invited supporters in Florida to a rally on Saturday and pulled onto the stage some random guy that he said he saw earlier on television praising him. "Buddy, if you'd just been a little quicker you could have been our new national security adviser," Meyers quipped on Monday's Late Night.