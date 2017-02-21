Seth Meyers: Even the Swedish Chef doesn't understand what Trump is talking about

While watching President Trump's "wild and unhinged" public appearances over the last few days, Seth Meyers had an epiphany: All Trump wants is a friend.
That's why when he called on reporters last week, Trump asked who was going to lob him a friendly question, and why he invited supporters in Florida to a rally on Saturday and pulled onto the stage some random guy that he said he saw earlier on television praising him. "Buddy, if you'd just been a little quicker you could have been our new national security adviser," Meyers quipped on Monday's Late Night.
In addition to determining that Trump is severely lacking in the friendship department, Meyers was also able to explain why the president claimed at his rally that on Friday night, something terrible happened in Sweden. "Who would believe this?" Meyers asked, parroting Trump. "The answer is no one, because as fact checkers pointed out, no incident occurred in Sweden on Friday night." Trump was referring to a segment he saw on Fox News the night before about refugees, Meyers said, which featured Swedish police officers who later said their responses were edited and they did not stand behind the report. Swedish people have been having a grand time mocking Trump over this imaginary incident, Meyers added, which just goes to show, "that's how bad things have gotten under Trump — we're getting roasted by Swedes now. The Swedish Chef is like, 'Dude, even I don't understand a word you're saying.'" Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
For the past three years, Bao Bao has been delighting crowds at the Smithsonian National Zoo, where she frolicked in the snow, climbed on rocks, and ate as much bamboo as possible. Now, she's off to a new adventure in China.
Bao Bao was born in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 23, 2013, to parents born in China: Mei Xiang and Tian Tian. As part of an agreement between the National Zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association, all giant pandas born at the zoo must be sent to live in China before they turn four. "We like to send them back about this age because in a couple of years she'll actually reach breeding age," Marty Dearie, one of her keepers, told ABC News. "It's good to get them back a little early so they have time to settle into their new environment."
Over the past several weeks, zoo visitors waited for up to an hour to see Bao Bao in the panda enclosure, and she was celebrated with a dumpling ceremony and an ice cake party. When she leaves D.C. on Tuesday for Chengdu, China, it will be in luxury — Bao Bao will spend her 19-hour flight on a personalized FedEx jet alongside Dearie, a veterinarian, and all of her flying essentials, including nearly 60 pounds of bamboo. Catherine Garcia
In his first four weeks in office, President Trump has visited two of his golf courses near his Mar-a-Lago private club in Florida a combined six times, or an average of 1.5 golf outings per weekend. Trump has not been very open about his golfing, with aides appearing to downplay the president's time on the links and keeping mum on whom he golfed with — though social media often fills in the blanks.
On Sunday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that after "a couple" of holes on Saturday, Trump "played a couple of holes this morning, but I am not going to disclose any of the others that were there." Then Clear Sports tweeted a photo of Trump standing on the golf course Sunday next to its CEO, former Yankee star Paul O'Neill, and top-ranked pro golfer Rory McIlroy. After McIlroy told the golfing site No Laying Up that he and Trump played a full 18 holes, Sanders clarified that Trump had "intended to play a few holes and decided to play longer."
At CNN, Dan Merica speculates that the Trump White House is being secretive about the president's golfing because Trump frequently criticized former President Barack Obama's time on the golf course, typically at Andrews Air Force Base, just outside Washington, D.C. (Obama's first round of golf as president, Merica noted, was April 26, 2009.) Erin Burnett played several clips of Trump bashing Obama's golfing on Monday night's OutFront, then asked former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) about Trump's "golf habit": "Senator, is he realizing that it's a lot different when you actually have the job?"
"I don't think anyone's going to be critical of Donald Trump that he hasn't been engaged as president over the last month," Santorum replied, noting the frenetic activity at Trump's White House. Trump's critique of Obama was that he "wasn't engaged and involved as the president," he explained. "I don't think anyone's going to make that claim of Trump. And you're right — is it a cheap shot to hit the president on playing golf? It was, and I think he's realizing that getting out of the White House and swinging that golf ball is probably a good thing for his head." Watch below. Peter Weber
At a rally in Florida on Saturday, President Trump asked his audience, during a riff on terrorism, if they could believe what happened Friday night in Sweden. "Sweden, can you believe it?" Trump asked. No, Stephen Colbert answered on Monday's Late Show, no one believed it. "Well, not no one, but maybe someone who skips their intelligence briefings," he added, clarifying that nothing happened in Sweden on Friday night — a fact Sweden's former prime minister noted when he asked on Twitter what Trump has been smoking.
"Let's be real here," Colbert said. "This is the president of the United States. He has access to every and the latest intel at all times." So why did he appear to make up a terrorist attack in Sweden? According to Trump, he learned of a sharp increase in crime in Sweden from a Fox News report. "Oh, I guess Trump only accepts intelligence briefings with the logo 'As Seen on TV,'" Colbert said. Crime has actually dropped in Sweden since 2005, despite the country taking in thousands of immigrants, he added. "In fact, experts say 90 percent of Swedish crime actually occurs in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."
"Clearly, Trump believes everything he sees on TV is real, which would explain his next tweet: 'America is a disaster! Our girls are broke! Our dead is walking! The pope's too young! It's a scandal! #shameless'," Colbert joked. "Tragically, Sweden is the third not-a-terrorist-attack that has not shocked the world in the last month. First there wasn't the Bowling Green Massacre, then no one was lost in Atlanta, and now it's not Sweden's turn. When will it begin?" But "just because this attack didn't happen, folks, doesn't mean we don't stand in solidarity with all the people who did not suffer," Colbert said, and you can watch his homage to Sweden in the video below. Peter Weber
The government of South Sudan declared a famine on Monday, with humanitarian agencies warning that unless there is a sharp increase in aid, hundreds of thousands of people, including 275,000 children, are at risk of starving to death.
The United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan said 100,000 people "are already starving," and in some parts of Unity state in the northern part of the country, more than 30 percent of the population suffers from acute malnutrition. After three years of war, this famine is "man-made," Joyce Luma, country director for the World Food Program in South Sudan, told the Los Angeles Times, adding that until there is peace and security, "there is only so much that humanitarian assistance can achieve." The war has disrupted agriculture, and farmers are suffering; having lost their tools and livestock, many are now living off of the plants they can find and fish they can catch.
The Integrated Food Security report says that nearly 5 million people in South Sudan are facing dire hunger or starvation, and that number will likely rise to 5.5 million by midyear. South Sudan isn't the only country in dire need of assistance — the U.S. Famine Early Warning Systems Network recently reported that this year, 70 million people across 45 countries will need food aid, and there is famine in parts of Nigeria and threatened in Yemen and Somalia, which is experiencing its worst drought in decades. Catherine Garcia
The Partridge Family star David Cassidy revealed on Monday he is battling dementia.
The former teen idol, 66, told People that his grandfather and mother both had the memory loss disease. "I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," he said. Over the weekend, Cassidy said he was playing a show in California when he forgot the lyrics to a song he's performed for 50 years, and he has had other struggles in recent years, including several arrests for driving under the influence, a divorce, and a stint in rehab.
In order to prioritize his health and wellness, Cassidy shared with People, he plans to stop touring. "I want to focus on what I am, who I am, and how I've been without any distractions," he said. "I want to love. I want to enjoy life." Catherine Garcia
It's now easier than ever for Verna DeSpain to wheel her 10-year-old daughter, Lydia, into their Clarksville, Tennessee, home.
She used to have to use a folding aluminum ramp that didn't reach the top step to get Lydia inside, but after Thomas Mitchell, a school bus mechanic and Lydia's substitute bus driver, saw how difficult the process was, he decided to do something about it. An area Lowe's provided the materials Mitchell needed for free, and over the course of a day, Mitchell and a group of friends built a permanent ramp for Lydia.
Lydia is nonverbal, but her mother, who told Today she cried "happy tears" when Mitchell told her about his plan, said her daughter was thrilled by the act of kindness. "I told her, 'This is all about you,'" DeSpain said. "'They're here for you.' She just gets really excited." Catherine Garcia
Their signs said it all — "Not My President," "Happy President's Day, President Putin," and "Resist."
In Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and more than two dozen other cities on Monday, thousands of people gathered for "Not My President's Day" rallies, speaking out against President Trump and his policies. This was the fifth day of protests in Manhattan, with demonstrators standing outside of the Trump International Hotel singing "We Shall Overcome" and chanting "No Ban, No Wall."
One New York protester, Sayief Leshaw, 22, told NBC News he was "really concerned for where our country is headed. We've sold out to corporate interests, and Donald Trump's policies are downright offensive." In Washington, D.C., 24-year-old Morgan Mullins said there have been anti-Trump protests every weekend over the last month, and promised they will "keep doing this is as long as we have to." Catherine Garcia