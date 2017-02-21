President Trump declares 'horrible' anti-Semitic threats a 'reminder of the work that still must be done'

President Trump denounced anti-Semitism and declared that it is "going to stop and it has to stop" while speaking Tuesday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. "The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," Trump said. He said the FBI and the Justice Department will investigate "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats" to Jewish community centers across the U.S.

The Anti-Defamation League has called on Trump to address anti-Semitism in the wake of recent threats on Jewish community centers. Since early January, 54 Jewish community centers in 27 states have reported threats. Most recently, a community center in Wisconsin was evacuated Monday after a bomb threat was called in, the second in just three weeks.

On Tuesday, Trump heartily agreed when a reporter asked him if he was denouncing anti-Semitism "once and for all." "Oh of course," Trump said. "And I do it — wherever I get a chance, I do it." But when he was asked about the rise of anti-Semitic violence at a press conference last week, Trump did not address the violence directly but rather simply assured reporters he was the "least anti-Semitic person you have ever seen."

Trump received a similar question during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also last week, and only vaguely responded by saying he would "stop racism."

Trump's comments followed a tweet from his daughter Ivanka Trump on Monday night reminding America that it is a "nation built on the principle of religion tolerance," and a tweet from Hillary Clinton early Tuesday urging him to speak out against the violence. Watch Trump's denouncement below. Becca Stanek