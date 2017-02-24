CPAC attendees wave Russian flags ahead of Trump speech

President Trump has repeatedly expressed his intent to "get along well" with Russia, although some of his critics worry about exactly how friendly he means to be. Certainly this stunt will do nothing to lessen their concerns: At CPAC on Friday, someone passed out Russian flags emblazoned with the word "Trump" to the audience.
Someone handed out Trump Russian flags on the #CPAC2017 floor before Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/uf1ADMt6ZL
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 24, 2017
#Breitbart Presents #CPAC2017:Crowd at waving these "little" #Trump flags that look exactly like the #Russian flag. https://t.co/9IwZPT7Pmb pic.twitter.com/rfbl6RfGEk
— ronjboyd (@ronjboyd) February 24, 2017
The optics apparently sparked some concern. Staffers quickly confiscated the flags:
Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them. pic.twitter.com/YhPpkwFCNc
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017
Snap Inc.'s Peter Hamby reports that the flags weren't a rogue move by protesters — rather, they were passed out by "unwitting college kids," who, judging by their sense of humor, might want to pick up a copy of next week's New Yorker. Jeva Lange
President Trump vowed Friday that his administration, with the help of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be rounding up "the gang members, the drug dealers, and the criminal aliens and throwing them the hell out of our country." "And we will not let them back in," Trump assured the audience while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the largest annual gathering of conservatives. "They're not coming back in, folks. If they do, they're going to have bigger problems than they've ever dreamt of."
Trump touted his administration's "swift action" to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, and promised construction of a "great, great border wall" will begin very soon. He insisted these steps would allow the U.S. to stop the drugs from "pouring into our country and poisoning our youth." "We get the drugs, they get the money. We get the problems, they get the cash," Trump said. "No good, no good. Going to stop."
Trump's promise came a day after Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Mexico that there would be "no mass deportations."
Catch Trump's comments below, at the 25:45 mark. Becca Stanek
You might say President Trump is a "glass half-full" kind of guy. While complaining about how slow his Cabinet nominees are being confirmed, Trump suggested that "the only good thing" about the Democrats' pushback is "I'm setting records. I love setting records."
President Trump addresses delays in his Cabinet approvals: "I assume we're setting records for that" https://t.co/gP4uJgNncp
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 24, 2017
Senate Democrats are on track to vote against more of Trump's nominees — and cast more total votes against them — than any other first-term president in American history, Newsday reports.
And if Trump can't get enough of those records, he might want to check out another one he's broken: the first-month disapproval rating. Jeva Lange
President Trump slammed the media for protecting their confidential sources during his speech at CPAC on Friday morning. "They have no sources. They just make them up when there are none," Trump told the audience.
As evidence, Trump referred to a nine-source story written by The Washington Post that reported that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had discussed sanctions in phone calls with the Russian ambassador before President Trump's inauguration. Following the report, the White House confirmed Flynn's phone calls and his denial of them to Vice President Mike Pence, which resulted in his resignation:
This is bizarre. Trump says WaPo made up sources on the Flynn story, which resulted in WH confirming story and firing Flynn over it.
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 24, 2017
"I know who they talked to," Trump told the audience. "There were no nine people."
Trump went on to say that journalists should not use anonymous sources in their reporting: "They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use a name," Trump said. "Let their name be put out there ... Let them say it to my face."
Trump at CPAC: I'm only against the "fake news media," they shouldn't be allowed to use unnamed sources https://t.co/JXFn9sZPaB
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 24, 2017
Journalists use anonymous sources to allow people with knowledge of certain situations to speak freely on topics that they might not otherwise be able to discuss. "Anonymous sources are sometimes the only key to unlocking that big story, throwing back the curtain on corruption, fulfilling the journalistic missions of watchdog on the government and informant to the citizens," the Society of Professional Journalists writes.
Even many Republicans agree with these source protections. When he was an Indiana representative, Vice President Mike Pence fought to protect journalists and their sources. Forcing reporters to reveal their anonymous sources, he argued, "chills reporting of the news and restricts the free flow of information to the public." Jeva Lange
The Iraqi air force on Friday morning carried out its first airstrike against the Islamic State in Syria, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi confirmed. "We are determined to chase terrorism that tries to kill our sons and citizens wherever it is found, so we gave orders to the air force command to strike Islamic State positions in [the Iraqi towns of] Hosaiba and Albu Kamal inside Syrian territory as they were responsible for recent bombings in Baghdad," Abadi said in a statement. The Joint Operations Command said the strikes "destroyed Islamic State headquarters in Albu Kamal," Reuters reported.
The strike, which was reportedly carried out in "complete coordination" with the Syrian government, follows several ISIS-claimed car bombings in Iraq and comes amid Iraqi troops' final push into western Mosul, the terrorist group's last major stronghold in Iraq. Becca Stanek
U.S.-supported Iraqi forces continue to retake territory from the Islamic State in Mosul, the last major Iraqi city under ISIS control. Among the survivors in newly rescued neighborhoods are one lion and one bear, the sole animal survivors of the Mosul zoo.
Simba the lion and Lula the bear are now receiving treatment from a "roving war zone veterinarian" named Dr. Amir Khalil, who is working with an animal charity called Four Paws. The zoo's other creatures all escaped or died during the two-year ISIS occupation. Some were killed by bombs; others ate each other; and some animals simply flew the coop.
A member of the international #animal welfare charity "Four Paws" gives treatment to a lion at #Mosul's #zoo #NRTnews #Reuters pic.twitter.com/iZwqLqfcoF
— NRT English (@NRT_English) February 24, 2017
Iraqi soldiers also retook Mosul's airport this week, Brig. Gen. Abbas al-Juburi confirmed Friday, which means ISIS fighters in Mosul are trapped in a shrinking circle of territory they still control. The airport is mostly destroyed, but it gives the Iraqis a strategically important foothold on the western side of the city. Bonnie Kristian
A State Department memo leaked to The Washington Post warned Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of the dangers of leaks to the media, the Post reported Friday. The four-page document prepared by legal counsel concerned information labeled SBU (Sensitive But Unclassified), a category in which the memo itself was placed.
"When such information is leaked ... It chills the willingness of senior government officials to seek robust and candid advice, which ultimately is to the detriment of informed policymaking and the reputation of the institution from which the leak emanated," the memo says. "If the department is going to be able to influence policy deliberations, we need to have a reputation for engaging responsibly in those deliberations."
Instead of leaking information, the memo suggests State Department employees should use the internal Dissent Channel to express their concerns in a manner that can confidentially "facilitate open, creative, and uncensored dialogue." Shortly after President Trump took office, hundreds of State Department workers signed on to a Dissent Channel memo objecting to Trump's immigration executive order. The document was leaked to the Post before it was officially filed. Bonnie Kristian
On Thursday, President Trump threw his conditional support behind a border adjustment tax, giving a boost to the centerpiece of a tax overhaul championed by House Speaker Paul Ryan. "It could lead to a lot more jobs in the United States," Trump told Reuters. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also spoke approvingly of the proposal, which would get rid of corporate taxes on exports and tax imports at a 20 percent rate, pitching it as a way to create jobs. The proposal has split Big Business, and several Republican senators are opposed, meaning it faces an uphill battle. "If Trump supports it, that makes it considerably more likely," Harvard Business School professor Mihir Desai told Reuters.
Like all big tax changes, this one creates winners and losers. But it's not clear exactly how much the losers would lose and the winners would win. As Andrew McGill explains at The Atlantic, a lot depends on how quickly the U.S. dollar strengthens in response, theoretically lessening the blow to consumers. "Economists differ on the particulars of the border adjustment tax," he writes. "Some people like it, and some don't. Every expert I spoke with agreed on one point, however: If Trump is looking to make new jobs, this isn't the way to do it."
The sharpest hit for U.S. consumers is expected to be on clothes and shoes, at least in the short term, but gas prices are widely expected to rise, too. The American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, oil industry business groups whose members are divided over the tax, have concluded internally that a border adjustment tax would raise U.S. gas prices by at least 20 cents a gallon, The Wall Street Journal reports. Barclays PLC estimated in January that a border adjustment tax could add $400 a year to a family's gasoline bill. The tax "really is going to increase domestic crude prices at the benefit of domestic producers, to the detriment of the consumer," Marathon Petroleum CEO Gary Heminger told investors earlier this month. Without the tax, though, Ryan's tax overhaul plan falls apart. Peter Weber