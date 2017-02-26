The vote that made Tom Perez the new DNC chair was 'rigged,' Trump tweets

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday chose former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as the new DNC chair in a race President Trump alleged on Sunday was stolen from the Bernie Sanders wing of the party by Hillary Clinton and her accomplices:

The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally "rigged." Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Seven candidates were in contention for the position, but Perez, the preferred candidate of many former members of the Obama administration and the Hillary Clinton campaign, was one of two favorites along with Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), who was backed by progressives, including Sanders.

The chair vote was taken in two ballots — Perez was one vote shy of triumph on the first round — amid some controversy over a last-minute decision to use paper ballots instead of an electronic voting method, a change Ellison supporters viewed with suspicion. The final vote was 235 for Perez and 200 for Ellison. Bonnie Kristian