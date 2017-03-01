YouTube TV will give cord-cutters access to over 40 channels for $35 a month

Cord-cutters rejoice: On Tuesday, Google announced the launch of YouTube TV, a $35-a-month service that offers viewers access to over 40 networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and more. "We've been talking about this concept of bringing together the best of TV and the best of YouTube for a long time," YouTube's chief product officer Neal Mohan told Bloomberg. "We want to be the whole universe of video content."

YouTube TV is designed to work on TV, desktop, and mobile devices, and comes with an unlimited DVR (although shows are eventually deleted off it after nine months). "This is TV reimagined for the YouTube generation," said Christian Oestlien, the company's director of product management.

Several major networks are not included, like MTV and CNN. Other content can be added for a fee, like Showtime or soccer channels. Some programs have particular terms. For example: "If you're a pro football fan … you'll have to watch games on your TV or computer because the NFL's deal with Verizon made it off-limits to your mobile device," Wired writes.

There isn't a date yet for YouTube TV to become available, but the company said to expect the service in the coming "weeks and months." After all, YouTube is in this game for the long haul: "The mix in a couple years will be the result of lots of learning, lots of testing," said YouTube's chief business officer Robert Kyncl. Jeva Lange