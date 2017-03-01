Will Oprah run for president?

Oprah Winfrey indicated she has not ruled out the possibility of running for president while speaking with David Rubenstein on the season two premiere of Bloomberg Television's The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.
"I never considered the question, even a possibility," Winfrey said. "I just thought, oh. Oh."
"Right, because it's clear that you don't need government experience to be elected president of the United States," Rubenstein said.
"That's what I thought," agreed Winfrey. "I thought, oh gee, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough. And now I'm thinking: Oh."
Cord-cutters rejoice: On Tuesday, Google announced the launch of YouTube TV, a $35-a-month service that offers viewers access to over 40 networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and more. "We've been talking about this concept of bringing together the best of TV and the best of YouTube for a long time," YouTube's chief product officer Neal Mohan told Bloomberg. "We want to be the whole universe of video content."
YouTube TV is designed to work on TV, desktop, and mobile devices, and comes with an unlimited DVR (although shows are eventually deleted off it after nine months). "This is TV reimagined for the YouTube generation," said Christian Oestlien, the company's director of product management.
Several major networks are not included, like MTV and CNN. Other content can be added for a fee, like Showtime or soccer channels. Some programs have particular terms. For example: "If you're a pro football fan … you'll have to watch games on your TV or computer because the NFL's deal with Verizon made it off-limits to your mobile device," Wired writes.
There isn't a date yet for YouTube TV to become available, but the company said to expect the service in the coming "weeks and months." After all, YouTube is in this game for the long haul: "The mix in a couple years will be the result of lots of learning, lots of testing," said YouTube's chief business officer Robert Kyncl. Jeva Lange
President Trump wowed supporters and skeptics alike on Tuesday night during his address to a joint session of Congress, but what remained unsaid might have as much importance as what was, Politico reports.
Trump shed many of his usual hallmarks, including talk of his Electoral College win or unfair treatment by the press. But there were some strategic omissions as well, Politico notes. Trump, for example, became the first president since George W. Bush in 2001 to not mention either Afghanistan or Iraq. Trump also skipped a mention of Syria, and only briefly mentioned the fight against the Islamic State. While he still referenced "radical Islamic terrorism," Trump elsewhere moderated his message and significantly scaled back his usual combative portrait of the world.
Trump also "seemed to stick to his promise from the opening of the speech, to 'deliver a message of unity,'" Politico writes, by steering clear of topics like abortion, same-sex marriage, or transgender rights. Defunding Planned Parenthood did not get a mention, nor did overturning Roe v. Wade.
While what Trump didn't say might indicate a long-awaited presidential pivot for some, others criticized the unspoken topics between the lines. "I did not hear President Trump say one word — not one word — about Social Security or Medicare," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Facebook. "I urge President Trump, keep your promises. Tell the American people, tweet to the American people, that you will not cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid."
Read more about what Trump didn't say at Politico and an analysis of what he did here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Some people hate it when their Uber driver gets chatty. If you are one of those people, you still probably won't feel too bad for Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who got into a fight with his Uber Black driver, Fawzi Kamel, on Super Bowl Sunday. Kamel turned a 6-minute dashboard video of Kalanick's ride over to Bloomberg, which released it to the world. Most of the ride was pretty boring, just Kalanick and his two female friends making small talk with the radio playing. But as Kalanick was preparing to get out when they arrived at their destination (at about the 4-minute mark), Kamel decided he wanted to talk shop, specifically to complain about changes to Uber's business model he says are hurting drivers of the upscale Black cars.
Kalanick at first said Uber wasn't dropping prices, then said the company had to cut prices amid tough completion, then called B.S. on Kamel's assertion that Uber dropped prices on Black service. Then Kalanick lost his temper. "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own sh-t," he said. "They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!"
Bloomberg backs Kamel up. "Black car drivers get paid less and their business faces far more competition from other Uber services," writes Eric Newcomer. Kalanick, 40, apologized to Kamel after Bloomberg released the video, saying in an email to Uber employees that he is "ashamed" of his actions and they have led him finally "to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it." The video, he said, is clearly "a reflection of me — and the criticism we've received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up."
Kalanick's leaked ride topped a bad three months for the company he co-founded, and a particularly lousy February — a month that began with more than 200,000 Uber customers deleting their accounts over President Trump and then moved on to a tell-all blog post from a former female software engineer at Uber who wrote about widespread sexual harassment and HR stonewalling, a lawsuit over self-driving car trade secrets allegedly pilfered from Alphabet, and the resignation Monday of Uber's head of engineering who was apparently accused of sexual harassment when he worked at Alphabet (he denies the charges). On top of that, on Super Bowl Sunday, Kamel gave the owner of Uber a one-star customer rating. Peter Weber
When presidents address joint sessions of Congress, they "generally are careful not to stretch the truth," say Glenn Kessler and Michelle Ye Hee Lee at The Washington Post. But despite the high-profile stage, "President Trump's maiden address to Congress was notable because it was filled with numerous inaccuracies," including several he "trots out on a regular, almost daily basis." There are a handful of "four Pinocchio" whoppers sprinkled in among the 13 notable claims Kessler and Lee fact-check, but generally the verdict — as at similar reality checks by CNN, The New York Times, PolitiFact, and USA Today — is "true but misleading."
A widely cited example is Trump's technically accurate but practically absurd claim that 94 million Americans are out of the labor force. Some 75 percent of those people (pretty much every American over 15 without a job) are students, stay-at-home parents, disabled people, and retirees who aren't looking for work; the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the number of unemployed people at 7.6 million in January. Trump's claim that the U.S. has spent $6 trillion on wars in the Middle East is also wildly inflated, counting the $1.6 trillion to $3.8 trillion the U.S. has spent on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001 plus future spending for three decades on veterans' care, interest on the debt, and other costs. This unspent money could not, obviously, have been used to rebuild America's infrastructure. There were other hard-to-verify statements like this:
Mostly, though, Trump exaggerated or cherry-picked data. He claimed credit for military cost cuts in the works long before he was elected, for instance, and U.S. jobs that companies decided to fill before the election — though, notes CNN's Julia Horowitz, "there are signs he urged along the process in cases." He suggested that the major driver of lost factory jobs was free-trade agreements rather than automation technology, and strongly oversold the problems facing the Affordable Care Act. Trump also falsely suggested America has an open border, exaggerated the crime risk and economic costs of immigration, and neglected to mention that overall violent crime is still near historical lows. If you want more information, you can read any of the embarrassment of fact-checks above. Peter Weber
On Tuesday night, Lady Gaga announced that she will replace Beyoncé as the Saturday night headliner at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.
Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, pulled out last week, citing her doctor's advice to dial back her touring during the rest of her pregnancy. Co-headlining April's festival with Lady Gaga are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar; each will perform one night on two consecutive weekends. With Beyoncé out, Gaga will be the first female to headline the music festival since Bjork in 2007. Peter Weber
Despite soundly mocking President Trump's speech to Congress in his Late Show monologue on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert told former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest he thought it was "a perfectly good speech." Earnest agreed that it cleared the bar the White House had set, adding "they were clearly aiming that speech at congressional Republicans who, 40 days into the new presidency, are already worried about the president in their own party." He lauded Trump for condemning last week's shooting of two Indian immigrants in St. Louis, belatedly but on "the largest stage in American politics."
Colbert turned to the man now doing the job Earnest did in the Obama White House. "You must have some sympathy for Sean Spicer, because it's a small club of men and women who have been up there on the podium in the piranha pit that is the press pool," Colbert said. "Did you ever feel the way he looks?" "The short answer to your question is yes," Earnest said. "There's supposed to be friction and tension between the White House press corps and the White House. The day that there is not friction and tension between the White House press corps and the White House is the day that the press corps has stopped doing their job."
Colbert pressed, asking him about Spicer's first press conference, where he berated the press for showing that Obama's inaugural crowds were visibly larger that Trump's. "Well, it seemed like a strange way to start," Earnest said. The thing to remember is that, not unlike late-night TV hosts, White House press secretaries have to go out and face the press every day, "and so spending all the credibility that he spent on the very first day, I think, was a little shortsighted." He said it is "absolutely fair" to criticize Spicer for excluding a bunch of news organizations from a press gaggle last Friday, saying that the Obama White House never did that with Fox News while he was press secretary. "That's not what I hear on Fox News," Colbert said.
They ended with a discussion of "fake news," which Earnest argued was nothing new, especially for Trump, and the Trump team's use of "alternative facts," which Earnest found baffling. Watch below. Peter Weber
Jimmy Fallon introduced Alicia Keys to his "Wheel of Musical Impressions" game on Tuesday's Tonight Show, and she got the hang of it pretty quick. Fallon, who's played the game a number of times, did his best with what he had — though it seems whoever generates the singer-song combinations is angry at him for some reason — but Keys clearly outshone him, especially with her version of Adele singing "The Alphabet Song." Fallon's best performance, in fact, was as Keys' backup singer in "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." They both seemed to be having fun, though, and isn't that the point of games? Watch below. Peter Weber