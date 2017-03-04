Sessions to respond to additional Senate inquiry over Russia meetings

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has pledged to respond to additional questions from Senate Democrats about his two meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the election.
Sessions' written replies will be submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday; he declined Democrats' request to attend a hearing for live questioning. The Democratic senators have indicated they "do not believe that a written submission to correct the record is sufficient," but Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has joined Sessions in rejecting demands for a second hearing.
This new inquiry comes after Sessions' announcement he would recuse himself from any investigation of the Trump campaign after news of his contact with Kislyak broke. Sessions says the meetings were strictly in his then-senatorial capacity, though he reportedly used Trump campaign funds to pay for the trip during which one meeting occurred. If he met with Kislyak as a campaign surrogate, Sessions' under-oath statements to the Judiciary Committee in January would be false. Bonnie Kristian
Irish authorities on Friday reported the discovery of "significant quantities of human remains" in 17 "underground chambers" in a structure that appears to have been originally constructed for wastewater treatment. The remains analyzed so far belong to infants and toddlers ranging in age from apparent premature births to 3 years.
Carbon dating has placed the remains between 1925 and 1961, the time period during which the property where the mass grave was found was operated as a home for unwed mothers, the Mother and Baby Home, by the Congregation of the Sisters of Bon Secours.
Allegations that a mass grave might exist were first raised in 2014 by Catherine Corless, a historian in the town of Tuam, where the grave was discovered. Corless' research indicates as many as 800 bodies may be present. "If you look at the records, babies were dying two a week," Corless said when she presented her findings. A Tuam local recalled that the children in the home were "usually gone by school age — either adopted or dead."
After authorities' announcement of the discovery, The Irish Times reported the account of a woman named Mary Moriarty who said she visited the site in 1975 and saw a child who "had a skull on a stick, shaking it." Moriarty also said she was walking on the property when part of the ground collapsed. Underneath, she saw what she then believed to be bottles "rolled up in a cloth and they were all piled on top of each other like sausages." A woman working nearby said she had actually observed "little baby graves." Bonnie Kristian
A 3D-printing company called Apis Cor — tagline: "We print buildings" — demonstrated its large-scale 3D printer with the complete printing of a 400-square-foot tiny house in just 24 hours. The house was built in Russia for a total cost of $10,134, including electrical wiring, plumbing, and fixtures like windows and doors.
The studio-style home has a living space, kitchen, bathroom, and hallway, and Apis Cor says it will be functional for nearly 200 years. The company claims to be the first to develop a mobile printer that can construct entire buildings on-site; previously, printed buildings have been printed in pieces in a factory and assembled at a new location. Watch a clip of the printer in action below. Bonnie Kristian
North Korean ambassador Kang Chol was expelled from Malaysia Saturday in connection with the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which occurred in a Malaysian airport. Kang has been given 48 hours to exit the country.
The expulsion came after Kang said Malaysia could not be trusted with the investigation into Kim's death and reportedly did not attend a diplomatic meeting where his presence was requested Friday night. "Malaysia will react strongly against any insults made against it or any attempt to tarnish its reputation," said Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman.
Malaysian authorities believe Kim was killed by a banned chemical weapon that was rubbed on his face as he walked through the airport. South Korea has accused Pyongyang of orchestrating the murder, likely because, as The Washington Post notes, "analysists have long suspected that China was keeping Kim Jong Nam ... in reserve as a potential successor to Kim Jong Un, who has had strained relations with the Chinese leadership." North Korea blames Malaysia, accusing its government of an "unfriendly attitude" toward North Korea. Bonnie Kristian
Beijing announced Saturday its military spending will grow by just 7 percent in 2017, the slowest rate of growth for the Chinese defense budget in years. Last year's increase of 7.6 percent was the first single-digit hike after nearly two decades of annual double-digit growth.
The news came with a reiteration from the Chinese legislature that the military is exclusively defensive in nature. "We advocate dialogue for peaceful resolutions, while at the same time, we need to possess the ability to defend our sovereignty and interests," said Fu Ying, a representative of the National People's Congress. "The strengthening of Chinese capabilities benefits the preservation of peace and security in this region, and not the opposite."
This move comes despite political pressure in China's state-run media to further increase Chinese defense spending in response to President Trump's proposed 10 percent addition to the U.S. military budget. "There was a view that China would increase its defense budget in line with the rise of the defense budget in the United States," said Takashi Kawakami of Japan's Takushoku University. "But the fact China kept it at this level means it's in a wait-and-see mode regarding the Trump administration." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump on Saturday made a four-tweet accusation that former President Obama spied on him in the run-up to the 2016 election.
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
Trump's tweetstorm appears to be inspired by the Thursday evening show of right-wing talk radio host Mark Levin, who argued Obama orchestrated a "silent coup" on Trump using "police state" tactics.
A Breitbart article on Friday published a timeline to support Levin's allegation, emphasizing a Heat Street report of an October FISA court request from the Obama administration "focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence [was] found — but the wiretaps continue[d], ostensibly for national security reasons." The Breitbart piece concludes the Obama team monitored Trump and then relaxed NSA information sharing rules to foster embarrassing leaks. Bonnie Kristian
The DHS is reportedly considering separating women from their children if they're caught illegally crossing the border
The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly "actively considering" changing its policy against separating women and children caught illegally crossing the U.S. border, three government officials told Reuters. Though no decision has been made, the proposal suggests allowing the government "to keep parents in custody while they contest deportation or wait for asylum hearings," while putting their children "into protective custody with the Department of Health and Human Services ... until they can be taken into the care of a U.S. relative or state-sponsored guardian," Reuters reported. The current policy, formed under former President Barack Obama, states women and children can be held at family detention centers for a maximum of 21 days before being released and allowed to stay in the U.S. while their cases are heard.
Congressional Republicans have argued the Obama-era policy encourages immigrants to attempt the journey with their children so that even if they are caught, they will likely be released in the U.S. while they await a hearing. Officials told Reuters the new proposal is intended to deter mothers from attempting to cross the border with their children. Immigrant rights advocates argue the policy "could create lifelong psychological trauma" for children who are separated from their parents.
The White House, DHS, and HHS did not return Reuters' request for comment. Last week, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly ordered officials to "deport or criminally prosecute" parents who had coordinated with smugglers to bring their children into the U.S. Becca Stanek
Spelling is hard, as President Trump learned very publicly Friday. The president tried to land a zinger about House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but thanks to the word "hereby" it took him three tweets to get it right.
First, Trump spelled the two-syllable word "hear by":
The second time, he got a little closer:
And finally, on the third try, Trump landed the punch line about a "second investigation":
I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Trump deleted both typo-riddled tweets before his successful third try. In between his spelling corrections, Trump took a moment to tweet about the importance of fixing the American education system. Becca Stanek
Trump, 3:47 pm: "I hear by..." (deleted)
Trump, 3:48 pm: "We must fix our education system..."
Trump, 3:49 pm: "I hearby..." pic.twitter.com/e8ApKXGHsC
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 3, 2017