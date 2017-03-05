Study: Eating a Mediterranean diet may cut risk of contracting form of breast cancer

A new study shows that eating a diet rich in staples of a Mediterranean diet — fish, olive oil, nuts, vegetables, and whole grains — may help reduce the risk of developing a type of breast cancer that cannot be treated with hormone therapy.
The study, conducted for the World Cancer Research Fund and published Monday in the International Journal of Cancer, found that the diet might greatly reduce the chances of women getting post-menopausal ER-negative cancer. Piet van den Brandt of Maastricht University in the Netherlands, the study's lead researcher, said this "usually has a worse prognosis than other types of breast cancer," and the research "can help to shine a light on how dietary patterns can affect our cancer risk."
The study followed 62,573 women between the ages of 55 and 69 over two decades, starting in 1986, who tracked their diets. Over the course of the study, 3,354 women were found to have breast cancer, with 1,033 cases not analyzed because of family histories of breast cancer or incomplete diet data. The researchers concluded, after analyzing individual components of their diets, that nut intake was most strongly inversely associated with ER-negative breast cancer, The Guardian reports, followed by fruit and fish, and if everyone ate the highest defined Mediterranean diet — low in red meat, sugar, and white rice and bread — close to 33 percent of ER-negative breast cancer cases and 2.3 percent of all breast cancer cases could be avoided. Catherine Garcia
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, with three landing in his country's exclusive economic zone.
A South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman said "several projectiles" fired from North Korea's North Pyongan province flew about 620 miles. The U.S. and South Korea are conducting annual joint military exercises, which are viewed by North Korea as being practice for an invasion; during last year's exercises, North Korea fired several short- to medium-range missiles, and said the country was capable of putting nuclear warheads on its weapons. In February, North Korea launched a new type of medium-long range ballistic missile, which traveled 310 miles. Catherine Garcia
After President Trump used Twitter to accuse former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones, FBI Director James Comey told the Justice Department to publicly reject his claims, senior U.S. officials told The New York Times Sunday.
Comey made the request on Saturday, saying the allegation is baseless and must be shot down because it insinuates the FBI broke the law, but the Department of Justice has yet to release any statement refuting Trump's claim. As the most senior law enforcement official who also worked under Obama, The Times says it is unclear why Comey did not release a statement on his own.
On Sunday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump is requesting Congress look into "whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016." Obama's spokesman has called Trump's accusation "false." Catherine Garcia
Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper denied President Trump's allegation that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election. "If something like that happened, would this be something you would be aware of?" asked NBC News host Chuck Todd.
"I would certainly hope so," Clapper replied. "I can't say — obviously, I'm not — I can't speak officially anymore. But I will say that, for the part of the national security apparatus that I oversaw as DNI, there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign."
Clapper noted he couldn't speak to the activities of other government agencies, including those at the local level, but denied all knowledge of a FISA court order targeting Trump Tower. Watch Clapper's comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
James Clapper: "There was no such wire tap activity amounted against" Donald Trump. #MTP pic.twitter.com/eNGFKe0vxY
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 5, 2017
Americans across the political spectrum are worried that the United States is losing a fundamental national identity, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed Sunday. Seven in 10 Americans say America is losing track of "the beliefs and values the country represents," and that concern holds true across party lines.
Of course, the nature of that national identity is much more controversial. Republicans are likely to cite "culture grounded in Christian beliefs and the traditions of early European immigrants," the AP reports, while Democrats "point to the country's history of mixing of people from around the globe." A majority of self-identified members of both major parties valued the American "tradition of offering refuge to the persecuted."
"There's so much turmoil in the American political situation right now," said Lynele Jones, a poll participant. "People's ideas of what is America's place in the world are so different from one end of the spectrum to the other."
University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller suggested questions about national identity are to be expected in the current political climate. "Our sense of identity is almost inseparable from the subject of immigration because it's how we were built," he said. "Given what we are and how we've come about, it's a very natural debate." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's allegation that Trump Tower was wiretapped by the federal government during the 2016 election is possible, digital surveillance experts tell Politico, but his claim that former President Obama personally ordered the surveillance doesn't match legal realities. The president cannot simply ask for a wiretap warrant the way Trump's tweets suggest; that is the role of law enforcement agents by way of a judge's order.
Still, there are other ways Trump Tower conversations could have been monitored by the feds:
First, they may have come upon Trump Tower phone calls if a targeted foreign agent was on the other end of the line — this method comes from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Or Trump Tower digital chatter might show up while digging through the vast quantities of data hoovered up via more sweeping foreign surveillance programs.
Second, the FBI could have also asked for a so-called "pen register" or "tap and trace device," which only record the parties involved in a phone call. These requests have a lower bar for approval. [Politico]
All told, said Cindy Cohn of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital privacy advocacy group, it is "very likely that the people in the Obama administration had access to the communication of senior Trump officials in the run-up to the election, because they have very, very broad authority." That would be the case regardless of the sort of political interference Trump suspects.
Notably, the Obama team's statement in response to Trump says "neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen," a denial that does not preclude the sort of access Politico describes. Bonnie Kristian
Roger Stone, who briefly served as a campaign adviser for President Trump and remains the president's confidant, escalated Trump's wiretap allegations against former President Obama on Twitter Saturday night, demanding Obama be put in prison for the unproven wiretapping charge:
The buck stops here. Obama responsible for illegal surveillance of @realDonaldTrump - must be charged, convicted and jailed.
— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017
When challenged by another Twitter user on the wisdom of his remarks — "Do you know what libel is, Mr. Stone?" — Stone replied with a spew of sexist profanity he has since deleted. The Week's own culture critic, Lili Loofbourow, captured the tweets before they disappeared. Stone has a long habit of offensive public statements and has been banned from appearing on CNN and MSNBC as a result.
Also Saturday night, ousted Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski claimed in an appearance on Fox News that in addition to wiretapping Trump Tower, the Obama administration listened in on "conversations between then-Sen. Jeff Sessions and the ambassador to Russia while he was in his U.S. Senate office" as well as perhaps other conversations yet to be identified. "If that is the case, and what Donald Trump alludes to is accurate, then that's very disturbing," Lewandowski said. Bonnie Kristian
Nancy Pelosi deflects when asked to condemn a Democratic representative's crude joke about Kellyanne Conway
Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond (La.) has been widely criticized for crudely joking that White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway "really looked kind of familiar there in that position there" in a controversial photo that showed her kneeling on an Oval Office couch to snap a picture.
Asked about Richmond's apparent sexual innuendo in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declined to condemn the remark, instead deflecting attention to President Trump's history of inappropriate comments about women.
Richmond "maybe should be criticized" for his remark, Pelosi said, but protested she "just [doesn't] know the particulars" of what he said. That argument would hold more water if Tapper hadn't just played a clip of the entire joke while showing the photo of Conway.
"I guess the question is if one criticizes only Republicans when they make crude comments, does that not undermine the moral authority if they don't criticize when Democrats make crude comments?" Tapper asked. Once again, Pelosi didn't answer. Watch their exchange below. Bonnie Kristian
Nancy Pelosi won't criticize Cedric Richmond for crude joke about Kellyanne Conway https://t.co/rLFppAimxD
— Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) March 5, 2017