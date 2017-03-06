Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski tearfully addresses Trump's wiretapping accusations: 'This presidency is fake and failed'

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski somberly admitted Monday she's "lost hope completely" in President Trump after his recent wiretapping accusations against former President Barack Obama. "I had hope and an open mind. I am losing hope, and my mind is closing," Brzezinkski said. "This presidency is fake and failed."

A teary-eyed Brzezinski repeatedly emphasized the severity of Trump's baseless claims against his predecessor, which she called a "new low." "This is not funny," Brzezinski said. "This is really bad. Just for the record, we are all really nervous."

The hosts of Morning Joe aren't the only ones nervous about the "dangerous agenda" the Trump administration is pushing, noted Brzezinski and the show's guest, British media executive Joanna Coles. "I think there are a lot of people who are very worried in Europe. Britain is watching this like a soap opera," Coles said. "And others are watching it with a historic knowledge of how things go terribly wrong," Brzezinski added.