This MLB player is just trying to play baseball but a mariachi band is following him around

Don't you hate it when you're just trying to play some baseball but a mariachi band is sinisterly following your every move? Seattle Mariners outfielder Leonys Martin can relate. The Cuba native turned 29 on Monday in Peoria, Arizona, where his team is currently in the throes of spring training. And as is often tradition for Cuban birthday celebrations, Martin's teammates paid to have a mariachi band follow him … well, just about everywhere.

The band followed him during warm-ups:

Never a dull day in Peoria pic.twitter.com/MyDdwaCWid — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

And into the batting cages:

Hitting with a sombrero isn't easy pic.twitter.com/R2vFIua8o6 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

No, seriously. Everywhere:

The parade continues pic.twitter.com/pWOF5XRD7q — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

And yes, that means onto the field too:

The band is now in centerfield pic.twitter.com/iVndFV1Owf — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2017

Of course, all good things eventually have to come to an end. Just ... maybe not yet. Jeva Lange