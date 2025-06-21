5 editorial cartoons about ICE and migrants

Political cartoonists take on ICE raids, harvesting Big Macs for Donald Trump, and what to do when Stephen Miller shows up at the front door

This cartoon shows two masked ICE agents handcuffing a mother and separating her from her son. The ICE agent handcuffing the mother says to the other agent, “We’re only following orders.” The other ICE agent, who is holding a crying boy, says, “That’s catchy. Where have I heard that before?”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is dominated by the image of a black truck labeled ICE in large letters. There are two masked men driving the truck. One says, “Happy Juneteenth.” Written on the side of the truck is the message, “If you’ve brown…leave town. If you’re black…go back.”

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

