American citizen Khizr Khan reportedly cancels trip to Canada after being warned his 'travel privileges are being reviewed'

Gold Star father Khizr Khan has canceled an upcoming speech in Toronto after being told that his "travel privileges are being reviewed," CTV's Rosa Hwang reports. Khan and his wife were born in Pakistan, but Khizr has been an American citizen for more than 30 years. The Khans famously accused President Trump of having "sacrificed nothing and no one" during a speech at the Democratic National Convention last year; their son died in the Iraq War in 2004.

The released statement said that Khan was notified on Sunday about the challenge to his ability to travel to Canada, where he had planned to deliver a speech "about tolerance, understanding, unity, and the rule of law" on March 7.

JUST IN: Gold Star father Khizr Khan cancels scheduled speech in Toronto after being told his "travel privileges are being reviewed." pic.twitter.com/3dXFMnjced — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) March 6, 2017

In a statement, Khan said: "This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad. I have not been given any reason as to why."

On Monday, Trump rolled out a new executive order on immigration but it does not effect residents of Pakistan nor does it effect U.S. citizens. Khan did not have a comment when reached by CTV. Jeva Lange