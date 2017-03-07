Hawaii to challenge Trump's new travel ban

Attorneys for the state of Hawaii have said in court filings that on Wednesday, they will seek a temporary restraining order against President Trump's revised executive order on travel from six Muslim-majority countries.
On Monday, after his original executive order was blocked multiple times in court, Trump signed a new order that restricts citizens of Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya from receiving U.S. visas for at least 90 days, and bans all refugees for 120 days. "To be sure, the new executive order covers fewer people than the old one," Neal Katyal, a lead attorney for Hawaii, told CNN, but still, the new ban "suffers from the same constitutional and statutory defects." Hawaii is asking a judge that its request be heard before the new executive order goes into effect on March 16. Catherine Garcia
Wildfires are burning across Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas, leaving six people dead and scorching acre upon acre of land.
In Kansas, 30 buildings were damaged in Clark County, and 10,000 people have voluntarily left their homes in Reno County, while three fires are raging across the Texas Panhandle. Conditions are dry in all four states, and winds helped fan the flames. Wednesday's forecast shows gusts dropping down to about 10 to 20 mph. "These conditions will make it somewhat easier for firefighting efforts, but far from perfect," Bill Bunting of the Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center told The Associated Press. "The fires still will be moving. The ideal situation is that it would turn cold and rain, and unfortunately that's not going to happen." Catherine Garcia
As a psychological counselor in Syria, Taghreed Baaj has worked with children from across the country who are trying desperately to recover from the horrors they've witnessed since the civil war began six years ago.
One child that stands out is Nagham, now in a refugee camp for orphans, who at age six lost her entire family when a bomb hit her house. She then wouldn't eat, and was scared of anyone who came too close. "What affects children the most is losing one of their parents or siblings," Baaj, who works with the Syrian charity Shafak, told ABC News. "It gives children a mental shock. Inside Syria, children generally suffer from lack of education and lack of good nutrition."
On Tuesday, Save the Children released a new report about the number of Syrian children experiencing "toxic stress," brought on by extended periods of extreme violence and trauma. They interviewed 458 kids, teens, and adults across Syria, and found that nearly half of the adults have met or know children who developed speech impediments or no longer speak, and half of the kids who were able to attend school regularly said they rarely or never felt safe there. Save the Children also learned that some children are taking drugs like opium to cope, and some kids as young as 12 have attempted suicide.
At least 3 million Syrian children under the age of six have only known war, and something needs to be done so they aren't left with lifelong scars. "If the generation of children who are going to have to rebuild their country aren't equipped to do that and they don't have the tools, then the country remains devastated even after the conflict is over," Misty Buswell of Save the Children told ABC News. "We have to make sure that the level of violence directed at children isn't the new normal and recognize that it is children who are suffering the most." Catherine Garcia
Keepers at the Thoiry Zoo in France made a disturbing discovery on Tuesday morning, when they found a 4-year-old white rhino shot dead inside his enclosure.
Police say one of his horns had been hacked off with a chainsaw, and the other was partially removed. The rhino, Vince, was just five years old, and had been shot in the head three times. The poachers broke into the zoo overnight, and it's believed this is the first time a rhino was killed inside a European zoo.
On the black market, rhino horns can command $30,000 a pound; in some countries, including Vietnam, it is considered an aphrodisiac, the BBC reports. The white rhino was on the brink of extinction in the late 19th century, but slowly made a comeback, although now about 100 rhinos are killed in the wild every month for their horns. Two other rhinos at the Thoiry Zoo, 37-year-old Gracie and 5-year-old Bruno, were not harmed during the attack. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions' letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the testimony he gave during his January confirmation hearing "a ridiculous response."
Sessions was asked by Franken what he would do if he found out that Donald Trump's campaign was communicating with Russian officials, and he offered up that he was "called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign" and "did not have communications with the Russians." It later came out that during the campaign, when he was a senator and foreign policy adviser to Trump, Sessions met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. "It's hard to come to any other conclusion than he just perjured himself," Franken told CNN Tuesday.
In his letter sent Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sessions said his testimony was "correct" and he did not mislead the senators because he was never specifically asked about meetings with the ambassador. Franken told CNN he waited until he read the letter from Sessions to publicly accuse him of not telling the truth, adding that he thinks Sessions should come before the Senate Judiciary Committee again to explain himself. Catherine Garcia
The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearing into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on March 20, committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday. FBI Director James Comey, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates have been asked to testify.
The hearing will examine questions of Russian government-sponsored hacking ahead of the 2016 presidential election that may have helped President Trump by revealing unflattering information about his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. Nunes indicated Tuesday he doesn't "believe that to be the case" that Russia helped elect Trump. "The president has said he has no ties to Russia," Nunes said. "I assume that is true."
Asked about Trump's recent allegation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower, Nunes said no evidence had yet been found to support the claim. "A lot of things he says, you guys take literally," Nunes said about Trump's claims, though he noted the committee would investigate the matter. Becca Stanek
Spicer dodges questions on wiretapping accusations: 'It's not a question of more proof or less proof or whatever'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked Tuesday whether the White House has dug up any evidence whatsoever to back President Trump's baseless claim from over the weekend that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower. Spicer responded by arguing the real question isn't really about evidence. "It's not a question of new proof or less proof or whatever," Spicer said, still not pointing to any specific evidence to support Trump's allegation.
Spicer insisted what needs to happen now is for the House and Senate Intelligence Committees to "look at this in a way that's objective," and then "report back to the American people" their findings. As for whether Trump should withdraw his Twitter accusation since the matter has yet to be formally investigated by Congress, Spicer scoffed. "Why would he withdraw it until it's adjudicated?" Spicer said.
Watch Spicer's defense below. Becca Stanek
Q: Any proof of Trump's claim Obama spied on him?
Spicer: “It’s not a question of new proof or less proof or whatever.” (offering no proof) pic.twitter.com/eMIxU4cWfX
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 7, 2017
The Trump administration pitches its health care proposal as killing fewer trees than ObamaCare
President Trump loves to show off piles of paper.
Exhibit A:
Signing my tax return.... pic.twitter.com/XJfXeaORbU
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2015
Exhibit B:
WH clutter report: Pres Trump says we've probably never seen so much paper on a president's desk. Attributes to negotiating so many deals. pic.twitter.com/5K9cT7xYq6
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 8, 2017
And then there was that time Trump showed off mountains of paper as evidence that he had withdrawn from his business interests —although some people thought these might have been blank:
Trump: “These papers are just some of the many documents I’ve signed turning over complete and total control to my sons" pic.twitter.com/CGGrNckpRU
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017
On Tuesday, Trump's administration rolled out new piles of paper for people to look at:
This time, Trump's point wasn't about how much paper he used, but rather how little. "As you'll see, this [ObamaCare] bill right here was the bill that was introduced in 2009 and '10 by the previous administration," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "Notice how thick that is. Some of you will recall that I actually turned the pages and went through that piece of legislation in a YouTube."
But lest the physical piles not sufficiently awe the audience, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also emphasized that the new health care plan is only 123 pages long, with 57 pages dedicated only to repealing the Affordable Care Act. ObamaCare, by comparison, is 974 pages long. Think of the trees!
Not everyone is impressed by the display, though. "Anyone who understands how health care [works] knows this is not a good sign," said Huffington Post reporter Christina Wilkie. Jeva Lange