This GOP health care proposal is titled 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.' Yes, really.
If House Republicans' recently introduced American Health Care Act doesn't work out, Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) has another proposal in the works that he seems pretty darn confident about. The bill, introduced March 1, is modestly titled, "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017."
They didn't.
They did. pic.twitter.com/ANd9zdMEAq
— dan sinker (@dansinker) March 8, 2017
In case there was any confusion over whether Sessions, who introduced the bill, actually wanted such a braggadocious formal name, the bill's text clarifies that yes, "this Act may be cited as the 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.'" Sessions noted he's been working on this plan with health care providers and business owners for the last 18 months, and promised on his website that it isn't "full of onerous regulations, unnecessary mandates, or discriminatory policies," and that it "empowers all Americans to make their own health care choices."
The bill would have to to pass through the House, the Senate, and President Trump before getting a chance to live up to its lofty title. Read the full text of the "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017" here. Becca Stanek
House Democratic women decided to work through International Women's Day because there's 'so much mischief going on'
Democratic women in the House of Representatives have decided to work through Wednesday, despite the women's strike taking place around the globe, The Hill reports. "We considered a lot of different options, but our feeling is that there is so much mischief going on in this Congress that we cannot turn our backs," said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.). "We think it would actually be sort of the opposite of what we're trying to accomplish."
The women lawmakers still plan to show their support of the strike with a symbolic walkout when the chamber convenes at noon as well as by giving speeches on the House floor. The women will also wear red as a signifier of "revolutionary love and sacrifice." Previously, Frankel organized Democratic women to wear white to President Trump's address to Congress as a symbol of the women's suffrage movement — a gesture Hillary Clinton also frequently made during her campaign.
On Wednesday, the House will vote on a spending bill for the Defense Department that The Hill writes is "expected to pass with bipartisan support." Jeva Lange
White House official Boris Epshteyn reportedly recently lost his cool with President Trump's favored network, Fox News. Politico reported Tuesday that after an unexpected question last month on Fox anchor Bill Hemmer's show about Trump's immigration executive order, Epshteyn — who is in charge of "plugging Trump's message on television" — got into "a yelling match" with a Fox News booker and threatened to "pull all West Wing officials from appearing on Fox News":
"Am I someone you want to make angry?" Epshteyn told the booker, the sources said. When he threatened to pull White House officials from the network, the fed-up booker had had enough.
"Go right ahead," the booker fired back, the sources said, aware that Epshteyn had no power to follow through on a threat that would have upended the administration's relationship with a sympathetic news network. [Politico]
Epshteyn's outburst wasn't a relationship-ender, and Trump officials have continued to appear on Fox News.
However, the incident was far from the first time Epshteyn has ruffled feathers. Though he's widely respected in the Trump sphere for his loyalty, his reputation among TV networks isn't so solid, with many network contributors recalling encounters that have left a bad taste in their mouths. "He calls women 'girls,' and he has no decorum about how he speaks to people. He's somebody that just makes the room uncomfortable," national MSNBC correspondent Joy-Ann Reid told Politico. "When he leaves the room, the conversation is, 'I hope he never comes back.'"
Read more on the man who reportedly "terrorizes network green rooms" at Politico. Becca Stanek
Keep swiping — you probably aren't going to find the most eligible royals on Tinder anytime soon. The dating app has reportedly been running a members-only version called Tinder Select for several months in secret, "meant to serve only the elite users on the app, including CEOs, super models, and other hyper-attractive/upwardly affluent types," TechCrunch reports.
Tinder Select is an app you almost definitely won’t be able to use https://t.co/0BSAOEWoPw pic.twitter.com/7JLWFmyqvK
— GamingToday (@GamingTday) March 8, 2017
The invite-only service has been around for at least six months although the company apparently does not have plans to announce its existence, perhaps out of concern that it will upset its user base. In addition to a pool of elite bachelors and bachelorettes, Tinder Select boasts a nicer design and allows users to toggle back and forth between both versions of Tinder.
"Keeping it secret … only adds to the exclusivity and the feeling of superiority for those invited," TechCrunch adds. "And obviously, it keeps those who have not been invited in ignorant bliss."
Tinder Select isn't the first time a dating app has thought to weed out anyone who isn't a supermodel or rich. The League is an invite-only dating app that only accepts people with desirable educations and professions and Luxy only matches singles making more than $200,000 a year and those "voted in" based on attractiveness. Jeva Lange
By all appearances, former President Barack Obama is enjoying his retirement from politics. But that doesn't mean he isn't watching the news: The former president was reportedly "livid over [President Trump's] accusation that he bugged the Republican campaign offices, believing that Mr. Trump was questioning both the integrity of the office of the president and Mr. Obama himself, people familiar with his thinking" told The Wall Street Journal.
Things have been souring between Trump and his predecessor for a while now. While Obama decided he won't "respond to every intemperate Trump tweet," Trump's attitude has likely made 44 think twice about giving advice and counsel to Trump, as he once offered before the inauguration.
"They haven't spoken [since Inauguration Day]," The Wall Street Journal writes, "although Mr. Trump tried to call Mr. Obama to thank him for the traditional letter that one president leaves for his successor in the Oval Office. Mr. Obama was traveling at the time and the two never connected, people familiar with the matter said." Jeva Lange
Even Republicans who don't believe the Trump campaign had ties to Russia want a special prosecutor to investigate it
With the House Intelligence Committee poised to hold its first public hearing into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election later this month, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found that a majority of Americans want a special prosecutor to look into the Trump campaign's ties to the Kremlin. "While many Republicans do not believe that Russia influenced the 2016 election, they aren't necessarily opposed to investigating the idea," said Morning Consult Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp.
An entire 56 percent of registered voters support the appointment of a special prosecutor. Although just 16 percent of Republicans believe Russia had a hand in the election, 39 percent still support a special prosecutor, just as three in four Democrats do.
The poll was conducted Thursday through Monday, beginning just hours after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigations into the Trump campaign. On the question of if Sessions misled the Senate Judiciary Committee when he claimed he had no interactions with the Russian government, 38 percent of voters think Sessions lied, 29 percent said he was truthful, and 32 percent were unsure.
The poll surveyed 1,992 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 points. Jeva Lange
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is one of the American Health Care Act's fiercest Republican critics, calling the GOP's new health care plan "ObamaCare lite" and warning that "it will not pass. Conservatives aren't going to take it." The bill is "dead on arrival," he added. President Trump seems pretty sure Paul will fall in line.
I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017
The bill being called, inevitably, TrumpCare is so unpopular that pundits are seriously wondering if Republicans actually want it to fail. Influential conservative groups like FreedomWorks, the Heritage Foundation, the Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity, and the House Freedom Caucus have denounced the bill, conservative health care wonks are trashing it, and even Breitbart News hates it. The American Hospital Association and AARP have come out against it. And Democrats, unsurprisingly, are decrying it as a massive $600 billion tax cut for the rich disguised as a plan to deprive 20 million Americans of their health care.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is putting on a brave face. "We'll have 218 when this thing comes to the floor," he said on Tuesday. "I can guarantee you that." And to the relief of GOP leaders, Trump is doing more than just tweeting at Paul. He gave his unequivocal endorsement of the plan in public, and in private he warned House GOP whips of a "bloodbath" in 2018 if Republican members of Congress don't fall in line, one House member tells CNN.
Trump pledged his support to whip recalcitrant Republicans, telling the GOP leaders that "he will be very active in the effort to pass this bill," Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.) tells Politico. "He used the phrase several times, 'No more excuses; it's time to get it passed.'"
Trump also sent an olive branch to the Freedom Caucus, telling them through White House budget director Mick Mulvaney that he's open to negotiation and wants them to amend the bill to their liking. Trump's biggest carrot could be face time, though, Republicans told him, reminding him that he is very popular among many of the bill's opponents. "Some of these [Freedom Caucus] guys are used to punching leadership in the nose and being praised for it back home," one Republican whip told Politico. "Are you going to punch Trump in the nose? I don't think so." Peter Weber
On the first International Women's Day, in 1908, about 15,000 women marched through New York City with the goal of achieving better pay, shorter hours, and the right to vote. This year, the same organizers behind January's anti-Trump Women's March are hoping to demonstrate on Wednesday with the largest-ever Women's Day protests, including a "Day Without a Woman" strike that encourages women to refrain from paid or unpaid work, not shop at stores other than small, local, or women-owned businesses, and wear red a symbol of "revolutionary love and sacrifice."
More than 50 countries around the globe have similar protests planned, with nearly 400 separate rallies or marches scheduled.
"I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy," President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America and around the world."
Learn more about International Women's Day here, and head to Jezebel for a rundown of the Day Without a Woman strike. Jeva Lange