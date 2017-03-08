This GOP health care proposal is titled 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.' Yes, really.

If House Republicans' recently introduced American Health Care Act doesn't work out, Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) has another proposal in the works that he seems pretty darn confident about. The bill, introduced March 1, is modestly titled, "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017."

They did. pic.twitter.com/ANd9zdMEAq — dan sinker (@dansinker) March 8, 2017

In case there was any confusion over whether Sessions, who introduced the bill, actually wanted such a braggadocious formal name, the bill's text clarifies that yes, "this Act may be cited as the 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017.'" Sessions noted he's been working on this plan with health care providers and business owners for the last 18 months, and promised on his website that it isn't "full of onerous regulations, unnecessary mandates, or discriminatory policies," and that it "empowers all Americans to make their own health care choices."

The bill would have to to pass through the House, the Senate, and President Trump before getting a chance to live up to its lofty title. Read the full text of the "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017" here. Becca Stanek