So, is your TV really spying on you for the CIA, like WikiLeaks suggests?

The FBI has launched an investigation into who leaked thousands of purported CIA documents released by WikiLeaks on Tuesday, but the FBI and CIA weren't the only ones scrambling to respond to the trove of sensitive documents detailing surveillance technologies. Major tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung also issued statements assuring customers that any vulnerabilities that might allow the CIA to use phones, tables, TVs, and other consumer electronics as surveillance tools had either been patched or are urgently being looked into.
"Protecting consumers' privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority at Samsung," the Korean company said, responding to one of the most eye-catching tidbits, about the CIA being able to secretly listen in on conversations through Samsung smart TVs. "We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter." So, can the CIA really eavesdrop on you though your TV? BBC News took a look and said that yes, it probably could — at least in theory.
But there are a lot caveats, even if you discard the legal obstacles — the CIA is prohibited from spying on people in the U.S. and "does not do so," spokesman Ryan Trapani said Wednesday. First, the leaked documents — which the CIA hasn't officially confirmed as real — only implicate Samsung smart TVs from 2012 and 2013 running older versions of Samsung firmware (1111, 1112, 1116). Also, "the WikiLeaks document describes the hacking of individual, targeted devices," The Washington Post notes, and "the CIA needed to plug a USB drive into a television to get the hack to work." Maybe the CIA came up with a way to infect smart TVs remotely, but there's no proof in the documents, which date from 2013 to 2016.
Second, if you are concerned about eavesdropping via your smart TV, you can just turn off the voice recording capabilities in the TV's settings menu — it is under "Smart Features," "Voice Recognition" on Samsung TVs. That's not a bad idea, anyway, since TV manufactures have had to settle charges that they invaded customers' privacy themselves through TV sets. Still, "for the vast majority of us, this does not apply to us at all," Jan Dawson, an industry analyst at Jackdaw Research, tells The Washington Post. "There's no need to worry for any normal law-abiding citizen, based on what I've seen." Peter Weber
At about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee approved the American Health Care Act, the GOP's replacement plan for the Affordable Health Act, on a 23-16 party-line vote. The markup session began Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and the other House committee with jurisdiction over the legislation, the Energy and Commerce Committee, is still debating the bill. Once both committees approve the bill, it will go to debate before the full House.
GOP leaders unveiled the bill on Monday night, and Democrats objected to marking up the bill without a score of how much it would cost and how many people it would insure from the Congressional Budget Office. They also criticize its large tax benefits for insurance companies, their top executives, and other high-income Americans, plus its major modifications to Medicaid. Unable to stop the bill, Democrats used parliamentary tactics to draw the proceeding out, including making the Energy and Commerce Committee clerk read the entire bill out loud, a process that took an hour.
The bill also faces opposition from major medical groups, AARP, and conservative lawmakers, who argue that it is too similar to ObamaCare and are demanding a full repeal. President Trump strong backs the bill and has vowed to push it through. Peter Weber
Republicans finally unveiled their ObamaCare replacement bill late Monday, and the reception hasn't exactly been warm. "It took the GOP forever to release this thing," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "They are like the George R.R. Martins of health care — and just like in Game of Thrones, a lot of your favorite characters are going to die without warning."
After just a few days, "the bill already has enemies on all sides," including the American Health Association, AARP, and conservative groups and lawmakers, Colbert noted. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) declared it "dead on arrival," he noted, "and Rand Paul knows 'dead on arrival,' because I believe that was his presidential campaign slogan." President Trump, on the other hand, went all-in on Tuesday, warning Republicans if they don't pass the bill they could face an electoral "bloodbath" in 2018 — "which would be terrible," Colbert said, "because their health care plan does not cover 'bloodbath.'"
After an extended riff on the AARP's objection, Colbert touched on Russia and the strange ubiquity of Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, then turned to Trump's plan to pay for his Mexico border wall and immigration crackdown by drawing from other security agencies, with the Coast Guard taking a notably big hit. "The Coast Guard?" Colbert asked. "Who does Trump think protects the waters around Mar-a-Lago, laser-sighted manatees?"
"Trump's paying for his immigration program by cutting funds to the Coast Guard, airport, and rail security," he said. "Great. So, we're fine as long as nobody tries to get into America by land, sea, or air. Trump's budget also cuts 11 percent in spending from the TSA." That's fine, he added, "because they're going to do more with less — because the TSA has announced they're going to start doing more invasive physical pat-downs" — apparently really intimate ones, too. "They are putting the T&A back in TSA," Colbert said. "But there's a silver lining here," he added, bringing it back home. "For the people about to lose their health care, just go to La Guardia and you can get a free prostate exam." Watch below. Peter Weber
Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, was the guest on Van Jones' new CNN show Wednesday night, and they discussed President Trump, specifically the moment in his address to Congress where he pointed to the wife of slain Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens — the moment Jones said Trump "became president of the United States."
Noah said that during Trump's speech and earlier moments in the presidential campaign, like the debates, he saw Trump through a very specific filter. "When I see Trump, I see a stand-up comedian," he said. "He connects with audiences in the same way. He makes you laugh in a moment where you didn't think you would, he knows how to broach a topic in a way that no one normally can." During his tribute to Owens and his widow, Carryn Owens, "Trump even told a joke, and people laughed, people connected," Noah said. "And I was like, that is scary, man, that's good."
When Jones called that part of the speech the moment Trump became president, "my first instinct was, 'Come again, Van?'" Noah said. But "the honest truth is he became presidential in that moment. What's not scary is that he became presidential in that moment. I think what's scary is that it is that easy to become presidential." Watch. Peter Weber
President Trump gave a speech to Congress last week that didn't involve shouting or his electoral college victory, and "for this astonishing feat, the pundits rained golden compliments down on him in the warmest shower he's ever had outside of Moscow," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "Sadly, presidential Trump didn't have long to enjoy his victory over his own tongue," Bee said, pointing to the flap over Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Russians and, on Saturday, Trump's tweet-storm accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping his phones during the campaign. "To be fair, there's a good chance Trump fell asleep watching news, rolled over on the remote, and woke up during The Wire," she joked.
Bee broke out the sarcasm. "I mean, I get why you'd think Obama would tap your phone — just look how angry he is and obsessed with you," she told Trump, over photos of Obama's post-presidency. "He can barely stay up on that surfboard from all the rage and hatred for your administration. While Trump is flipping out on a daily basis, every picture of Obama looks like he's about to sip a piña colada, laugh, and paraglide off to a photo shoot for Essence magazine."
The source of Trump's accusation was reportedly a Breitbart article based on right-wing radio host Mark Levin's claim that Obama perpetrated a "silent coup" against Trump. Bee rolled her eyes: "Yeah, just one of those classic coups where a president uses the might of the government to spy on an opponent, and then doesn't release any of the information he found, lets the other guy win, and then isn't president anymore — classic coup, exactly what that word means."
"So, to recap," she recapped: "President Tough-Guy got his feelings hurt because his special Bridezilla moment got stepped on by drama between his two boyfriends, so of course he fished up a victimization narrative from the right-wing propaganda swamp and hysterically ugly-cried it all over the internet, forcing professional journalists to spend the next 72 hours talking to Mike Huckabee's daughter about whether the most scandal-free president in living memory is a bigger criminal than Nixon. It's bananas." But those pundits "so eager to declare Donald Trump presidential" do have a point, she conceded: "Namely, when he spouts nonsense, it has immediate global consequences and makes us less safe, because he's the f—ing president." Watch below — and yes, there is NSFW language. Peter Weber
While $12 does seem steep for a flimsy airline blanket, being able to make it to your destination without diverting an entire flight and having to explain to police why you threatened to take someone out "behind the woodshed" is priceless.
A Hawaiian Airlines passenger learned that valuable lesson, as well as the importance of always traveling with a coat, on Wednesday, Los Angeles Airport Police Department spokesman Rob Pedregon told the Los Angeles Times. Not long after taking off from Las Vegas, a 66-year-old passenger said he was cold and asked for a blanket. After being told it would cost him $12 for a blanket, the passenger said he shouldn't have to pay this, because it wasn't his fault the plane was frigid. He asked to speak with a representative from the corporate office, and during an in-flight phone call, allegedly told the person, "I would like to take someone behind the woodshed for this."
That did it — the flight was diverted to LAX because of an "unruly passenger," Pedregon said, and police and federal authorities greeted the frosty traveler. After interviewing him and the flight crew, police determined there was no criminal threat, and Pedregon said the passenger was able to get a seat on a different, hopefully warmer, flight. Catherine Garcia
For the second time in two years, RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy.
The electronics store filed its petition in a Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, and plans on closing about 200 stores. RadioShack President and CEO Dene Rogers said in a statement that the company has reduced operating expenses by 23 percent since 2015, but a partnership with Sprint has not been as profitable as expected. Catherine Garcia
Tucker Carlson had Univision anchor Jorge Ramos on his Fox News show Wednesday night, introducing him as one of President Trump's "loudest critics on immigration." He began by asking Ramos to explain a recent comment about the U.S. being "our country, not theirs." Ramos said he meant the U.S. belongs to all its residents and not just those "who want to go back to 1965, when there was a white majority," and "believe that Latinos and immigrants and refugees shouldn't be here," adding that it's still their country, too.
"Let me just point out that you are white, obviously — you're whiter than I am, you have blue eyes," Carlson told Ramos, curiously, "so I don't know exactly what you mean by 'white' or 'Latino.'" He returned to the point later, noting that "Latino" seems to include Afro-Cubans, German Guatemalans, and "blue-eyed rich Mexicans like you." Ramos defined Latino as people from Latin America, though Carlson still seemed confused.
Carlson returned to what he called Ramos' suggestion that white Americans don't have the right to be concerned about Latino immigration. "I'm for getting along, I'm for color-blindness, I'm for tolerance, 100 percent," he began. "But I also think that if things radically change in your country, it's okay for you to say, 'What is this?' and 'Maybe I don't want to live in a country that looks nothing like the country I grew up in.' Is that bigoted?" Ramos simply stated that "there's a demographic wave, or revolution if you want to call it, happening right here in the United States."
Ramos and Carlson each marshaled their own statistics to measure the value of immigration, Ramos pointing to a National Academy of Sciences study from September which found (among other things) that immigrants have "an overall positive impact on long-run economic growth in the U.S." and their impact "on the wages of native-born workers overall is very small." Carlson pointed to Federal Bureau of Prisons data that show 14 percent of the federal prison population is Mexican citizens.
Ramos bristled at that last statistic, telling Carlson that "you, like Donald Trump, are criminalizing the immigrant population," and citing other statistics: "More than 97 percent of undocumented immigrants — 97 percent — are good people; less than 3 percent are bad hombres, or they committed a felony." Carlson didn't contest that, instead asking Ramos to "acknowledge the truth" that rich people like Ramos (and Carlson) benefit more from low wage, low skill immigrant labor than "the middle of the country," where "they don't hire a lot of household help." Ramos declined. Watch below. Peter Weber