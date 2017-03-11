Muhammad Ali Jr. was again detained at the airport — on the way to a meeting about his first detention

Muhammad Ali Jr., the son of legendary boxing champion Muhammad Ali, was detained and questioned by airport security agents for the second time, his lawyer said Friday. Ali Jr. was traveling to meet with lawmakers about his first such detention when he was pulled aside by Department of Homeland Security officials and kept from boarding his plane for 20 minutes.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who happened to be on the same flight, tweeted her outrage.

On way home on DOMESTIC FLIGHT Muhammad Ali Jr. detained AGAIN by @DHSgov. Religiously profiling son of 'The Greatest' will not make us safe pic.twitter.com/KO3IVnRFax — D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) March 10, 2017

In the first incident, Ali Jr. was held for two hours while customs agents reportedly asked questions like, "Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?" This time around, a representative of the Transportation Security Administration said he was detained because his jewelry set off a security scanner alarm, though the detention seems to have occurred at the gate, which would be after Ali Jr. was cleared at the checkpoint. Bonnie Kristian