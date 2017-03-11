Muhammad Ali Jr. was again detained at the airport — on the way to a meeting about his first detention
In the first incident, Ali Jr. was held for two hours while customs agents reportedly asked questions like, "Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?" This time around, a representative of the Transportation Security Administration said he was detained because his jewelry set off a security scanner alarm, though the detention seems to have occurred at the gate, which would be after Ali Jr. was cleared at the checkpoint. Bonnie Kristian
The Netherlands on Saturday denied landing permission to a plane carrying Turkey's foreign minister as part of a dispute over a canceled political rally. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed the Dutch are "Nazi remnants" and "fascists" who "do not know politics or international diplomacy." "You can stop our foreign minister's plane all you want," he said, "let's see how your planes will come to Turkey from now on."
"It is a crazy remark, of course," replied Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. "I understand they are angry but this is of course way out of line."
The quarrel began when the Netherlands canceled a rally to whip the votes of Turkish expatriates in advance of a Turkish referendum on constitutional reform. The Dutch government cited security reasons for the cancelation, but also opposes the constitutional changes. Erdogan previously leveled the Nazi charge at Germany over a similar dispute. Bonnie Kristian
Vice President Mike Pence will go to Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday to make the Trump administration's case for modifying the Affordable Care Act with a health-care overhaul.
Kentucky is home to Sen. Rand Paul, a leading Republican critic of the health-care bill now navigating the House, which Paul labels "ObamaCare-lite." "Conservatives across the land do not like [House Speaker] Paul Ryan's proposal," Paul said on Fox News Friday night. "It keeps the subsidies, keeps the taxes, keeps the mandate and actually has an insurance company bailout in it," he argued. "ObamaCare is a disaster ... But the only thing that's really united us over time is repeal. And if ObamaCare-lite is the replacement, conservatives aren't going to accept it."
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Friday he supports the repeal and replace plan but, like Paul, "is not impressed with what has currently been offered." Pence's trip will include a tour of an energy company with Bevin as well as a listening session with local business leaders. Earlier this month, he made similar trips to Wisconsin and Ohio. Bonnie Kristian
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday announced his request for the resignation of 46 federal prosecutors appointed by President Obama.
While it is routine for incoming administrations to replace these attorneys, who are political appointees, the Justice Department's public announcement reportedly came before many of the prosecutors had been privately informed of their dismissal. The lack of warning led an unnamed law enforcement source to tell CNN "this could not have been handled any worse," but a DOJ representative said the decision is simply part of "a uniform transition" of power.
Further complicating matters is a report that President Trump called at least two DOJ attorneys and declined to accept their resignations, asking them to remain at their posts. The Trump administration has not selected new nominees for all 46 positions. Bonnie Kristian
A federal judge in Wisconsin on Friday ordered that President Trump's revised executive order pertaining to refugee admissions and immigration from six majority-Muslim countries cannot delay U.S. entry for the wife and only surviving child of a Syrian refugee who has already been granted asylum in the United States. The ruling only applies to this family and does not suspend broader implementation of the order.
"The court concludes that [the refugee] has presented some likelihood of success on the merits" of his case, wrote U.S. District Court Judge William Conley, who was appointed by President Obama. "Moreover, given the daily threat to the lives to plaintiff’s wife and child remaining in Aleppo, Syria, the court further finds a significant risk of irreparable harm."
At least four other court challenges are scheduled before Trump's new order takes effect after midnight on Wednesday. One suit in Maryland was brought by refugee aid organizations; in another, the plaintiff is the state of Hawaii. Bonnie Kristian
The annual South by Southwest Film Festival kicked off Friday in Austin, Texas, launching a week-long TV and movie screening lineup attended by movie industry insiders and cinephiles. Opening the festival on Friday night is the world premiere of director Terrence Malick's Song to Song, a film shot throughout Austin music festivals that traverses overlapping romances. It stars Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, Rooney Mara, and Michael Fassbender.
Director Edgar Wright's crime thriller Baby Driver, starring Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm, will make its world premiere Saturday. Other highly anticipated premieres include David Leitch's Atomic Blonde led by Charlize Theron, Ben Wheatley's Free Fire starring Brie Larson and Armie Hammer, and Daniel Espinosa's Life featuring Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal. Spotlighted television shows include author Neil Gaiman's American Gods and the TV adaptation of the film Dear White People.
The film festival is part of a larger South by Southwest conference that also includes a music festival and talks from the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden and pop star Kesha. Becca Stanek
A focus group study conducted in Macomb County, Michigan, revealed President Trump's supporters don't regret putting him in the Oval Office. The study, conducted and published Friday by Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg's Democracy Corps and Roosevelt Institute, found that of 35 voters in the Midwestern county that twice voted for former President Barack Obama before going for Trump, not one is experiencing "buyer's remorse":
They accept Trump's version of the news and facts, and their reactions to videos of his press conferences and interviews reinforced that point. They say they "want to believe" him and describe his demeanor as "very sincere. Like you could feel it from watching him. You know it makes a difference to him." They feel hopeful watching their new president: "It's amazing to see him up there and go, wow, that's my president now, and those things are gonna happen. And he's gonna make things better." [Democracy Corps]
However, the report noted this could all very well change by the midterm elections. While Trump voters are sticking by their candidate and the Republican Party for now, the report noted some are "put out of reach by their racist sentiment, Islamophobia, and disdain for multiculturalism," many "do not trust congressional Republicans," and others are already starting to feel frustrated by Trump's failure to deliver on his promise to "drain the swamp." Moreover, many Trump voters cast their ballot not out of a love for Trump, but because, as one focus group participant put it, "anything was better than Hillary Clinton."
Before progressives get ahead of themselves though, the report made clear the left will only recoup these voters if they listen up. "They support Trump for understandable reasons, including concerns about controlling immigration and health-care costs, and frustrations with President Obama's light and elite footprint on the economy," the report said. "Acknowledging those concerns and the effects of the Democratic governance on their lives is the first step to making headway with these voters."
Read the full report here. Becca Stanek
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Melissa McCarthy cheekily threatened to use the lectern as a weapon against antagonizing reporters during her daily press briefing. "Don't make me make the podium move," she said, referencing her infamously combative press briefing from early last month.
Er, wait. It was something like that, anyway — watch the real White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, crack a joke and make life imitate art, below. Kimberly Alters
'Don't make me make the podium move.'
