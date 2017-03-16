Chelsea Clinton is writing a children's book titled She Persisted

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell became the unlikely source of an anti-Trump feminist rallying cry when he shut down Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with the highly quotable (and tattooable) line "nevertheless, she persisted." In a move that, in retrospect, was probably inevitable, Entertainment Weekly reports Chelsea Clinton is now writing a children's book about "inspirational women in American history" titled — you guessed it — She Persisted.

"I wrote this book for everyone who's ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who's ever been made to feel less than," said Clinton. She Persisted includes the stories of 13 women, such as Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Sally Ride, Oprah Winfrey, and "a cameo by another important female figure." Wonder who that might be.

Clinton added, “The 13 women in She Persisted all overcame adversity to help shape our country — sometimes through speaking out, sometimes by staying seated, sometimes by captivating an audience. With this book, I want to send a message to young readers around the country — and the world — that persistence is power."