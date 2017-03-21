Federal judge says ICE targeted Austin for immigrant raid in retaliation for 'sanctuary' policy
In early February, a few weeks after President Trump's inauguration, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents rounded up hundreds of undocumented immigrants in six cities, including 51 in Austin — 28 of whom had no criminal history, an unusually large percentage. On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Austin said federal agents had warned him and another federal judge in late January to expect a crackdown on immigrants in response to a new "sanctuary" policy adopted by Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez.
Under the policy, announced in late January, the Travis County sheriff's office will not hold suspects for ICE unless ICE gets a warrant or the detainee is suspected of committing serious crimes like murder, aggravated sexual assault, or human trafficking. According to a Homeland Security Department report released Monday, Travis County rejected 142 ICE detention requests from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 (though many of the so-called detainers had been issued throughout 2016), by far the most in Texas.
"We had a briefing... that we could expect a big operation, agents coming in from out of town, there was going to be a specific operation, and it was at least related to us in that meeting that it was a result of the sheriff's new policy that this was going to happen," Judge Austin said in court on Monday, in a hearing on an undocumented immigrant, Juan Coronilla-Guerrero, taken into custody by ICE in Travis County court, an usual tactic for federal officers. ICE agent Laron Bryant said he was aware of that information. "My understanding is, what was told to us, is one of the reasons that happened is because the meetings that had occurred between the (ICE) field office director and the sheriff didn't go very well," Austin said. Bryant said that part was news to him.
ICE regional field officer Dan Bible told two Travis County officials in late February that ICE was not targeting Austin, those officials said. "He denied that there is a target on Travis County's back," County Judge Sarah Eckhardt told the Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28. ICE said publicly that the roundup of immigrants was routine, though the tactics ICE used in the six target cities — arresting people at their homes, businesses, and from their cars — were not usual. "As far as I know, this incident was an isolated incident," Bryan told Judge Austin. "This wasn't the norm, this is not something that's going to become pattern or practice." Peter Weber
President Trump's budget blueprint is a big enough deal to have brought Stephen Colbert's conservative-pundit alter-ego, "Stephen Colbert," out of retirement on Monday's Late Show. "You know, folks, Trump's budget is getting heat because it's supposedly cruel to old people for no reason, when in fact they've got a very good reason," Pundit Colbert said. "And that brings us to tonight's WERD" — in this case: "Screw Unto Others."
While many people have called Trump's proposed budget lacking in compassion, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney argued that it is full of compassion, for taxpayers. "Now, Mulvaney had to cut Meals on Wheels because they 'failed to meet their objectives,'" Colbert said. "Yes! It's called Meals on Wheels, but how often do you see a hamburger driving down the highway?" ("Very rare," said the WERD screen.) "Now folks, I know what you're saying: 'They did meet their objectives, Stephen; they brought food to the elderly,'" he added. "Well, technically yes, Greg, and we all know what happens to food after we eat it. We are literally throwing money down the toilet." ("Flush With Cash")
But conservative pundit Colbert did have one concern about Trump's blueprint. "The only thing that worries me is that this isn't actually a budget," he explained. "You see, this is just the president's wish list, and Mick Mulvaney is just Trump's magical monkey paw. Congress are the only ones who can make a budget, so my real worry here is that a lot of people might go to House.gov and find out how to call their congressman and tell them to protect kids and old people." You see what he did there. If enough people call, that could derail Trump's "compassion, and that might upset that lonely old man." You can watch the first half below (or the whole clip here). Peter Weber
Martin McGuinness went from being a leader of the Irish Republican Army paramilitary group in the 1970s to a key negotiator in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland, and from 2007 until January he was deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, serving alongside three Democratic Unionist Party leaders. McGuinness died early Tuesday at a hospital in Derry, his hometown, at age 66. He had been diagnosed with a rare heart disease in December.
McGuinness was the IRA's second-in-command in Derry in 1972 during the Bloody Sunday killing of 14 civil rights protesters by British soldiers. He was convicted and jailed a year later after being caught near an explosives-laden vehicle, and jailed again for being a member of the IRA. McGuinness said he left the IRA in 1974 to enter politics, and was first elected to the Northern Ireland parliament as a member of Sinn Féin in 1982. He resigned as deputy first minister in January over a DUP energy scandal, prompting snap elections.
McGuinness never denied his IRA past, but he spent the past decades working for peace. "My war is over," he said in recent years. "My job as a political leader is to prevent that war and I feel very passionate about it." He is survived by his wife, Bernie, and their four children. You can learn more about McGuinness in the CNN obituary below. Peter Weber
To combat the odd crime of toilet paper theft at Beijing's Temple of Heaven Park, facial recognition software has been placed inside the park's bathroom stalls.
In order to get the allotted number of sheets, a person makes eye contact with a computer, CNN reports, and then a few pieces of toilet paper are released. Visitors better hope they don't have any issues, because once their face is recognized, they can't get any additional sheets until nine long minutes have passed. Visitors to the park say the culprits were older people who had no desire to pay for toilet paper at the store, so they just stole some from the park.
While this may seem like overreach to some, in China, many public restrooms don't even offer toilet paper, making this Big Brother-esque program easy to accept; visitor Wu Qingqi told CNN it was "necessary" because "there are many people wasting public resources," while Liu Mei believes that people who go to the park for free toilet paper "have already lost their self dignity. Do you think they would understand what personal privacy is?" Catherine Garcia
CNN Russia expert says RT was alone in not covering James Comey's Trump testimony. Jake Tapper notes Fox News wasn't, either.
The public testimony of FBI Director James Comey in Monday's House Intelligence Committee hearings was "rather bad news" for President Trump, CNN's Jake Tapper said Monday afternoon, and he asked the two conservative members of his panel — former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) and Mary Katherine Ham — if there was any good news for Trump. Santorum said yes, kind of. "I think the good news is that Comey went out and announced there is an investigation," he said, so Trump and his Republican allies "can start putting pressure externally to get this thing moving" to its conclusion. Ham agreed and argued that the White House should be focusing on its actual good news, the Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
Tapper got some views from former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon and Bloomberg White House correspondent Margaret Talev, then turned to CNN senior international correspondent Clarissa Ward. Russian President Vladimir Putin is "somebody who likes to meddle in elections and enjoys sowing chaos in the electoral process in liberal democracies throughout the world," he said, so isn't Putin just really "enjoying this, one way or another? The American political system is in disarray."
Ward half-agreed. "I think up to a certain point he was kind of enjoying it, he was enjoying the ambiguity of it, the possibility that he could have thrown the election in the most powerful, important, consequential country in the world — that certainly spoke to his ego," she said. "But what was noticeable today, while every single news channel pretty much in the world — and I'm talking globally, Sky News, BBC, Al Jazeera — one news channel that very noticeably did not take today's hearing was Russia Today, and I do think you are starting to see now the beginning of what we might call a 'conscious uncoupling' of the Kremlin and the Trump administration."
"Russia Today wasn't covering it this afternoon," Tapper said. "Also, when I looked up, Fox News wasn't covering it, they were covering the Gorsuch hearings."
"An interesting observation," Tapper said dryly, if slightly immodestly. Peter Weber
If, like President Trump, you watch Fox News to hear the latest theories set forward by retired judge Andrew Napolitano, prepare to be disappointed — the senior judicial analyst won't be on the network any time soon.
Napolitano will be off Fox News indefinitely, the Los Angeles Times reports, after he shared on network programs and FoxNews.com the baseless claim that the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Britain's foreign surveillance agency, "most likely" gave former President Barack Obama transcripts of President Trump's recorded calls (the agency called this "utterly ridiculous"). While Trump has claimed without evidence that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the election, FBI Director James Comey testified Monday that there is "no information to support" this.
Napolitano's theory was cited last week by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer when he was asked why Trump won't stop claiming that Trump Tower was wiretapped, and by Trump himself during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. After Napolitano said on one program that Fox News spoke to people in the intelligence community "who believe that surveillance did occur, that it was done by British intelligence," the network's Shepard Smith backtracked, saying Fox News did not know of any evidence proving this. When asked by the Times for comment, Fox News and Napolitano, who has not been on air since Thursday, did not respond. Catherine Garcia
Hoping to appeal to more conservative members of Congress, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) submitted amendment packages to the Republican health-care plan on Monday night, three days before the scheduled vote on the House floor.
The changes include sharper cuts to Medicaid, including giving states the ability to impose work requirements for recipients; repealing tax increases this year instead of in 2018; and letting the Senate approve tax credits for people between the ages of 50 and 64. While Ryan's camp believes this will help him get to the 216 votes needed to pass the bill to the Senate, several conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus say there still are not enough votes. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers testified in public before the House Intelligence Committee on President Trump's possible ties to Russia, and it didn't go well for Trump. Comey publicly acknowledged, for example, that the FBI is investigating Trump's team and whether it colluded with Russia to sway the election. "That is a huge, huge deal, and yet only 60 days into this administration, you hear that and you're, like, meh," Meyers said. "At this point Melania would have to take Trump on a high-speed chase in a Ford Bronco for us to say, 'This is unexpected! This is a twist I didn't see coming!'"
The Republicans on the committee appeared underwhelmed, too, "eager to focus on literally anything else," Meyers noted. Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), for example, asked Rogers if Russia had tampered with the vote tally in certain states, "an allegation no serious person has made or is concerned about at all," and Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) tried to use a "very confusing college football analogy" to question the FBI's belief that Russia wanted Trump to win, and failed. "There's nothing better than watching someone dumb it down with a sports analogy and then lose the thread of that dumb sports analogy," Meyers said.
The other big news from the hearing is that Comey swatted down the idea that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump, and Rogers said Britain's GCHQ didn't, either. "There you have it America," Meyers said, "you can either trust the head of the National Security Agency or the guy who thinks 'tap' is spelled with two Ps."
Meyers also rolled his eyes at Trump's ice-cold meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, and Trump's new suggestion that he will hold meetings at Mar-a-Lago because it's more convenient for everyone. "It's not convenient," Meyers said. "Everyone else works in Washington, D.C. You're the only one with a private club in Florida that you can get to via Air Force One." Trump has also adopted a new, worrisome nickname for that club, he added: "So why has he started calling it the Southern White House and stopped calling it the Winter White House? Because he's going to be there year-round, motherf—ers! Sorry, I'm sorry, I feel bad now. I shouldn't say that. I should say: He's gonna be there year-round, taxpayers!" Watch below. Peter Weber