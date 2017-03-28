The Rachel Maddow Show is dominating cable news

MSNBC just celebrated the biggest quarter in its 21-year history, and leading the charge is Rachel Maddow, whose Rachel Maddow Show ranked as the top cable news program among adults between the ages of 25 and 54 in March. As TVNewser observes, "Maddow, the dominant voice for progressives on cable news, may be benefiting the most from the Trump administration's first 100 days."

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight is the usual winner in Maddow's time spot. MSNBC has never before earned a 9 p.m. win over Fox News in the coveted 25-54 demographic. Maddow's show also celebrated its biggest audience ever in March when Maddow teased a scoop about President Trump's tax returns.

Other shows on MSNBC are also doing well, including Morning Joe, which celebrated its most-watched quarter ever and ranked #2 of all cable news programs in the time period for total viewers. MSNBC is now the fastest growing cable news network, TVNewser reports. Jeva Lange