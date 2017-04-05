Secret Service agent reportedly arrested after meeting with prostitute

A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Mike Pence's detail was caught after an alleged tryst with a prostitute and has been suspended from his official duties, several law enforcement officials told CNN Wednesday.

CNN reports that late last week the manager of a Maryland hotel was suspicious of what was going on in one of the rooms, and notified police, who arrested the unidentified agent as he left the hotel. An official told CNN this was not part of a sting, and the off-duty agent was charged with solicitation. After he was released, the agent reported his arrest to the Secret Service.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service said the "alleged incident" is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility, and the agent has been placed on administrative leave. He was also required to surrender his weapon and his security clearance has been suspended. Catherine Garcia