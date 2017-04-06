Ivanka Trump secretly reached out to Planned Parenthood after her dad took office

Just weeks after her dad was sworn into office, Ivanka Trump requested a meeting with Planned Parenthood head Cecile Richards, Politico revealed. Until Thursday, the sit-down had not been reported.
The meeting was meant to open up a dialogue on the contentious issue of abortion, after President Trump had declared on the campaign trail that he would defund Planned Parenthood because of his pro-life stance. "The main thing that Cecile Richards was doing was explaining that the money doesn't actually go to abortions — we get reimbursed the same way a hospital does. We were clearing up misinformation about how this works," said Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Trump's "strategic outreach," as Politico described it, hasn't quite panned out:
Since Ivanka Trump's sit-down with Richards, what started as a cordial relationship has soured — and any effort on the part of the politically savvy first daughter to back-channel to the non-profit has transformed into a bitter battle since Ivanka Trump assumed an official administration post.
Richards, fighting the Trump administration, has publicly rebuked Ivanka Trump for her "deafening" silence on the health-care bill. [Politico]
At a Women in the World conference this week, Richards once again lambasted Trump, now a White House official, for her inaction on women's issues.
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) laid into President Trump on Wednesday night for defending Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, whom multiple women have accused of sexual harassment. "I'm not surprised that he stood up and tried to defend Bill O'Reilly," Waters said in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, noting that Trump has previously made comments about grabbing women by the genitals. Waters called Trump and O'Reilly "two of a kind."
But, Waters said, "it's all catching up with" O'Reilly and "that sexual harassment enterprise that they created over there at Fox." "It shouldn't be in America that you can sexually harass women and then buy your way out of it because you're rich," Waters said. "If they continue to do this in the way that they have done, they need to go to jail. ... Bill O'Reilly needs to go to jail."
O'Reilly said in a statement that the reason he settled the sexual harassment lawsuits brought against him by multiple women was simply to "put to rest any controversies to spare [his] children."
On Thursday, President Trump will welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The summit will offer the leaders a chance to forge a personal relationship, after Trump has repeatedly attacked China for its trade practices, among other issues. The White House said the discussions, which are expected to touch on North Korea, trade, and climate change, will "set a framework" for future relations between the nations.
However, Politico noted that Xi's team could have the upper hand in negotiations, as Trump has yet to fill many key positions. "Those are very key players, and without people in those positions, it is hard to imagine that the administration in this short period of time has been able to come with a comprehensive China policy," said Dennis Wilder, who recently served as the CIA's deputy assistant director for East Asia and the Pacific.
The people Trump will be bringing to the meetings — including son-in-law Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — largely lack experience. Xi, on the other hand, will have by his side a team with "decades of experience in negotiating with at least three successive American presidents, and a huge playbook brimming with research and intelligence," Politico reported.
The Senate is about to vote on confirming Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and the fate of the filibuster
The Senate gavels into session at 10 a.m. on Thursday, after a night of speeches by Democrats opposed to the confirmation of U.S. federal appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. An hour later, at 11 a.m., senators will vote on whether to end debate — the cloture vote — and Democrats have enough votes to stymie the attempt to move forward to a vote on Gorsuch. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he will immediately move to change Senate rules to end the filibuster for at least Supreme Court nominees, a proposal that needs only simple majority support. Assuming at least 50 Republicans support this "nuclear option," the Senate will vote to start the clock for a vote to confirm Gorsuch, expected Friday evening.
McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that deploying the nuclear option was a good thing for the Senate. "The practical effect of all this will be to take us back to where we were" in terms of confirming Supreme Court nominees, he said. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) disagreed Wednesday, saying only an "idiot" would celebrate the nuclear option. "Whoever says that is a stupid idiot, who has not been here and seen what I've been through," he said. "And they are stupid and they've deceived their voters because they are so stupid." McCain, like other reluctant Republicans, says he plans to vote for the nuclear option anyway.
Democrats argue that Gorsuch, 49, is too conservative and sympathetic to corporations to merit a lifetime appointment, but underlying their opposition is anger that Senate Republicans did not even hold a hearing when former President Barack Obama nominated federal appellate Judge Merrick Garland for the same seat a year ago. You can watch part of some of their late-night speeches below. Peter Weber
Samantha Bee explains why Ivanka Trump is not the progressive Trump whisperer liberals are pining for
To celebrate Women's History Month (kind of), Samantha Bee turned the spotlight on the newest White House hire: Ivanka Trump, President Trump's older daughter. "Ivanka's official title is assistant to the president. Wishful thinkers are hoping that's code for 'your secret progressive buddy,'" Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. Her moderating influence was supposed to include pushing Trump to fight climate change. Fat chance, Bee said. "She's not going to convince her dad climate change isn't a Chinese hoax. Anyone with a dad knows they have invincible old man opinion strength. I can't change my dad's opinions on chemtrails for more than eight hours."
That's not to say the first daughter hasn't done any moderating. She might have convinced Trump not to scrap some LGBT protections, Bee said, but "at most, Ivanka has stopped one out of 24 appalling executive orders. That's only one more than Tiffany has stopped!" This sorry track record hasn't stopped Democrats from pinning their hopes on Ivanka, or even writing her wistful notes. "Stop it, Democrats!" Bee said. "She's not a Wailing Wall for you to desperately stuff your prayer notes into. Look, I get it: People are comforted by the thought of a progressive feminist in the White House. To which I say: If you wanted that, you should have voted for it."
Policy-wise, Ivanka is best known for pushing a child-care plan — that's really great for wealthy women. But "to be fair, Ivanka wasn't hired for her policy expertise," Bee said. According to the president's former communications director, Trump gave his daughter a White House job because she is a successful businesswoman. Bee didn't dispute that; instead she looked at one deal in particular that Ivanaka negotiated — a Trump Tower in Azerbaijan — and she turned to New Yorker writer Adam Davidson to explain why that deal is so shady and terrorist-y.
"Ivanka's new job is the same as her old job: Pushing her dad's dodgy agenda with a smile," Bee concluded, "which she was doing way back when Kellyanne was still dreamily pretending to lie to Jake Tapper in her bedroom mirror. I agree: Ivanka is the nicest, smartest, best-smelling Trump. But mainly, she's the loyal Trump." Watch below — but be warned, there is some decidedly NSFW language sprinkled throughout. Peter Weber
After a flurry of negotiations this week, the Republican "Zombie TrumpCare" bill is "dead, killed off by House Republicans who never actually read the legislation — because in fact, it never actually existed," The New York Times reports. House Republicans leave for a two-week Easter break on Thursday afternoon, and despite a last-ditch push by Vice President Mike Pence to sell a new set of proposals to hard-right Republicans this week, there was no breakthrough.
"There's no suggestion we should be changing our flights," Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) told The Associated Press. "We're going home ... without a deal." House Republicans are still considering an emergency House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, Politico reports, but expectations are very low and there is no health-care vote on the schedule. On Wednesday night, Republicans and conservative groups were mostly blaming other GOP factions for the new failure to come up with a workable compromise. The first bill, the American Health Care Act, was pulled before a vote it was certain to lose. The health-care fight has highlighted fractures in the GOP coalition, but it has apparently given a sizable boost to the law the AHCA seeks to replace, the Affordable Care Act, which is hitting new highs in opinion polls. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Wednesday's Late Show with Bill O'Reilly's $13 million sexual harassment "pickle." Advertisers are bailing, but "today Donald Trump got his back," saying in an interview, "I don't think Bill did anything wrong,'" Colbert noted. "Mr. President, I want to remind you, you just declared April sexual assault awareness month. And there's two accusations of sexual assault I'm aware of: Bill O'Reilly's, and yours."
"Maybe you're not the prefect person to weigh in on this one," Colbert said, but Ivanka Trump, with her "enlightened approach to these issues," might do. Or not. He played the clip of Ivanka defining-down "complicit" on CBS This Morning. "Nope, that's not what complicit means," he said, breaking out a dictionary. "You can't just reverse the definition to make yourself sound better. That's like saying, 'If being a Nazi means fighting for civil rights, then yeah, I'm a huge Nazi.'"
Colbert finally got to the big news of the day. "We have a deeply divided nation," he said, "but today it seems like everyone has come together to join the protest against the new protest ad from Pepsi." He walked everyone through the defunct ad, which starts with a generic protest march. "So far, we don't know what has caused all of America's hot extras to take to the streets — but I'm guessing it's a protest for Attractive Lives Matter," Colbert said. Then one of the Kardashians leaves a photo shoot to join in. "Once Kendall Jenner has made the ultimate sacrifice of wiping off her lipstick, it's super fun — until the march meets the world's least-intimidating police force," he narrated. "They're also extremely attractive — watch out, Kendall, those unarmed cops might start stripping." He ended with a riff on the ad's tagline: "'Live — for now,' especially if you're Pepsi's marketing department, because I don't think you guys are going to be there for long."
At Late Night, Seth Meyers also panned the Pepsi ad, showing a much darker alternative ending.
But at The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is more understanding. "To be honest with you guys, I don't understand why Pepsi got hammered so hard," he said. "In fact, I think all brands need to become more woke." He provides some suggestions. You can watch below. Peter Weber
How did Russia influence the 2016 U.S. election? "Let me see if I can explain Russia's complex, high-tech cyber techniques in layman's terms," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal: "They put crazy sh-t on Facebook, polluting our brains with disinformation until we all felt like Winona Ryder at the SAG awards." If that sounds too simplistic, it is and isn't. The operation was sophisticated enough to target individual voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, Bee said, sighing. "The Russian trolls had a better Midwest strategy than Hillary Clinton did." But the idea behind it isn't all that complicated.
And they had help. "One brain in particular was gobbling up Russian propaganda like it was a well-done steak drenched in delicious ketchup," Bee said. "Basically, Trump was Russia's Trojan Horse's ass, filling himself with Russian propaganda and then disgorging it, I assume unwittingly." But don't fire off a smug tweet about gullible conservatives" just yet, she told her viewers, because "Russia fooled the far left, too," efficaciously flooding Bernie Sanders fan pages with fake news about Clinton. "The fake stories were pushed to people who wanted to believe the system is rigged and Hillary is a criminal more than they wanted to check Snopes.com," she said. "But we're all guilty of thinking with our emotions," meaning we're all vulnerable.
"That's why it matters that Congress is taking foreign propaganda seriously, if a little late," Bee said. She played a clip of a retired FBI agent and Senate Intelligence Committee witness saying nobody had figured out the vote-swaying power of Russian trolls before the election, then took an unhappy victory lap, showing a clip from her own Oct. 31 show, where she not only highlighted the influence of the paid trolls but traveled to Russia and interviewed two of them. Russia called that fake news, claiming she'd hired the trolls, Bee noted, laughing, but "paid trolls are real, and when they're done interfering in the French and German elections, they'll have time to tell us how many children Susan Rice murdered with Cory Booker so POTUS can retweet it." Watch below. Peter Weber