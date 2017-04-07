Meet BOTUS, an NPR bot that will track how Trump's tweets move the stock market

NPR is making it even easier to track the real-world effects of President Trump's tweets. On Friday, NPR's Planet Money podcast introduced BOTUS, a bot that has the sole duty of monitoring the president's Twitter activity to see how it moves the stock market:
[BOTUS] looks at President Trump's Twitter feed, and when he tweets about a company, it trades stocks, with real money. Because the official Twitter handle of the president of the United States is @POTUS, we named our bot @BOTUS, bot of the United States. There's $1,000 on the line invested by the staff members of the Planet Money podcast from their personal funds. [NPR]
To see whether money is lost or gained when Trump tweets, follow @BOTUS on Twitter. To learn more about the project, listen to the podcast episode below. Becca Stanek
Chief strategist Stephen Bannon, once President Trump's right-hand man, is reportedly on thin ice nowadays. NBC News' Katy Tur reported Friday that people close to Bannon — who was booted from the National Security Council earlier this week — say "things are very bad for him" in the White House "right now." Tur said Bannon's allies have advised him to "'lay low' and wait out the storm."
Trump is apparently considering a "major shake-up of his senior White House team" amid growing frustrations with infighting, and "the weight of the president's frustrations appeared to be falling on" Bannon, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. In fact, Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Fla.) predicted Friday that Bannon's "days are numbered in that administration." She said "profound changes will be coming" — as soon as in the next few months. However, a White House official insisted Friday there are "no indications of a staff change."
Already, reports indicate Bannon's power is waning. Daily Intelligencer's Gabriel Sherman reported Friday that Bannon argued against Trump's decision to order an airstrike against Syria on Thursday, claiming it went against Trump's America First doctrine. But Trump went ahead with the strike anyway, apparently at the behest of his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is quickly gaining greater clout and responsibility in the West Wing.
The split over Syria is apparently just the latest source of tension between Bannon and Kushner, but Bannon apparently has no plans to exit voluntarily. Sherman reported that "despite his waning influence, Bannon recently told an ally that he won't quit." "If Trump wants him out," Sherman wrote, "he'll have to fire him." Becca Stanek
At least four people have been killed and 12 injured after a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, CNN reports. A man reportedly commandeered a stolen beer truck and directed it into a crowd on a busy Stockholm street. The Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that shots were also fired at the scene.
Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb
— Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) April 7, 2017
"People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started, and when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke," one witness who was in the store at the time of the crash told NBC News. Police said Friday that they had arrested someone in connection with the incident.
Baserat på bilden så ser det ut som att lastbilen kört in via Kungsgatan (där lastbilar inte ens är tillåtna) pic.twitter.com/qxj9ciCx3I
— Victor Björklund (@BjorklundVictor) April 7, 2017
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that authorities believe the crash was a deliberate "terror attack." Vehicles have been used in several recent terrorist attacks in Europe including in Nice, France, in July 2016, resulting in the deaths of 86 people, and in London last month, when five people were killed and several others injured. Jeva Lange
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday that Syria's al-Shayrat air base has resumed operations just hours after it was targeted by a U.S. airstrike.
President Trump ordered 59 Tomahawk missiles be launched at the airfield Thursday night in retaliation for the chemical attack that killed dozens in Idlib province Tuesday. While the Pentagon said earlier Friday that the strike had "severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure," it was reported Syria may have anticipated the attack and moved key equipment.
Russia's spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, claimed that the strike was “highly ineffective" and that only 23 of the 59 missiles reached their targets. "The combat effectiveness of the U.S. massive missile strike on Syria's airbase was thus very low," Konashenkov said. Jeva Lange
A Pennsylvania businessman who voted for Donald Trump says he has to hire immigrants because too many native-born workers take drugs. Sterling Technologies president Craig Quigley says that about 20 percent of local applicants fail drug tests, forcing him to hire immigrants, including Syrian refugees, "to fill the void." Quigley says he'd gladly hire more Americans, but only if they "get off drugs."
Fox is showing its employees President Trump's Access Hollywood tape to demonstrate how not to behave in the workplace
21st Century Fox is reportedly making an example of President Trump at its routine company workshops on workplace harassment. At a workshop Tuesday at Fox's studio in Los Angeles, employees were shown Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape, which features Trump bragging about grabbing women by their genitals, a spokesperson has confirmed to Talking Points Memo. In the tape from 2005, Trump can be overheard saying he can "do anything" to women because of his fame.
The Hollywood Reporter said Fox followed up the tape with a brief discussion about why Trump's behavior was inappropriate. "They went through the scenario of the tape, why it was harassment, and why it's something you should report," an employee at the workshop told The Hollywood Reporter. "There was an audible gasp in the room, like, 'Can you believe this is happening?'"
Trump has apologized for the comments he made in the tape, which he dismissed as "locker room talk." That excuse was repeated by several reporters on Fox News, which is owned by 21st Century Fox. "Someone joked about getting fired for harassment and wondering if the defense could be, 'We were only told a behavior was bad once in a seminar,' but Fox News said it was 'just locker room talk' over and over again," the employee said.
The workshop also apparently included a joke about Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, and former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who resigned last summer amid accusations of harassment. The Hollywood Reporter revealed "a human resources executive quipped during the presentation that the department handled all of Fox except Fox News, so the presentation could not include any information about Ailes or O'Reilly." "It was a joke," the employee said, "but it did not play well in the room." Becca Stanek
Speaking at the United Nations on Friday, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley once again slammed Russia for allowing the Syrian government to execute a chemical weapon attack in the country earlier this week and added that in addition to the retaliatory U.S. strike on Thursday, America is "prepared to do more."
"Russia is supposed to be a guarantor of the removal of chemical weapons in Syria," Haley said. "Think about that."
She suggested that Russia either knowingly allowed chemical weapons to remain in Syria, that Russia was incompetent in removing the chemical weapons, or that the Russians are being played for fools by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"The United States took a very measured step last night," Haley concluded. "We are prepared to do more. But we hope that will not be necessary." Jeva Lange
Haley: The US took a measured step last night. We are prepared to do more. https://t.co/W15L4h4RKv
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 7, 2017
Chief strategist Stephen Bannon apparently wasn't behind President Trump's decision to launch a missile strike against Syria — but Trump went ahead and ordered it anyway. Daily Intelligencer's Gabriel Sherman reported Friday that Bannon, long considered a key Trump influencer, argued that the Syrian strike contradicted Trump's "America First" doctrine. "Steve doesn't think we belong there," a Bannon ally told Sherman.
The fact that Trump went ahead with the strike despite Bannon's opposition is further indication of the decline of Bannon's power and the rise of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's, Sherman said:
The debate over Syria is the latest fault line that has opened up in the once close Bannon-Kushner relationship. "During the campaign and transition, they had an almost uncle-nephew thing going," one Bannon associate said. But in recent weeks, Kushner and Bannon have clashed over the direction of Trump's agenda. While the press has covered it as a personality feud, Bannon allies say the rift is about policy differences. "The press is calling it fighting, we call it debating," Bannon told an associate, according to a source. On a board in his West Wing office, Bannon keeps a list of promises Trump made to populist voters. Kushner, whose portfolio has ballooned in recent weeks, seems much less interested in keeping those promises. [Daily Intelligencer]
Read more on the brewing Bannon-Kushner war over at Daily Intelligencer. Becca Stanek