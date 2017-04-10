21st Century Fox will investigate sexual harassment claim against Bill O'Reilly

21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, announced on Sunday it will investigate a sexual harassment claim against anchor Bill O'Reilly that was phoned into a hotline run by the network.
Wendy Walsh, a psychologist who once frequently appeared on The O'Reilly Factor, and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, posted a video online last week showing the pair calling the corporate hotline and making a complaint against O'Reilly. Walsh says that in 2013, O'Reilly walked back his offer to get her a job on the network after she rejected his invitation to go back to his hotel room.
In a statement, 21st Century Fox said it "investigates all complaints" and has asked a law firm to "continue assisting the company in these serious matters." Last week, The New York Times reported that Fox News and O'Reilly have paid $13 million to settle with five women who have accused the host of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. O'Reilly said he is being unfairly targeted because of his status, and has not mentioned the scandal on his show. In the aftermath of the report, several major companies, including Mercedes, BMW of North America, and T. Rowe Price, have yanked their ads from airing during The O'Reilly Factor, the top-rated cable news program. Catherine Garcia
When President Trump ordered a missile strike on a Syrian government air base Thursday night, in retaliation for a chemical weapon attack Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces had carried out on civilians in a rebel-held town, America's political factions were scrambled. Some officials in former President Barack Obama's administration joined GOP congressional leaders and many commentators critical of Trump in praising the strike, while Trump's core supporters on the alt-right and critics on the left criticized the attack.
Alt-right leader and noted white nationalist Richard Spencer led an anti-Syria-war march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, and Paul Joseph Watson, an editor at Alex Jones' InfoWars who broke with Trump over the attack, debated one of Trump's biggest supporters on Twitter, Bill Mitchell, who supported the strike. But like Mitchell, many of Trump's supporters on the alt-right did not like the alt-right's criticism of Trump, as Watson's Twitter feed demonstrates. Here's a sampling:
I guess Trump wasn't "Putin's puppet" after all, he was just another deep state/Neo-Con puppet.
I'm officially OFF the Trump train.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
First time I've ever lost Twitter followers. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/DfjYvQ4AQf
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
Guys, I can't vehemently oppose destabilizing the Syrian government for 6 years and then support it just because Trump did it. Sorry.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
I am off the Trump train in terms of Syria, which I will criticize, but I have not "turned on Trump" as the media claims. Fake news.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
I did flounce a bit I admit, but passions were high and I genuinely think this is a bad move. Doesn't mean I'm suddenly Michael Moore. https://t.co/mRg2WUM4hd
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017
WTF happened to https://t.co/C176uzY4UY?
Not wanting Trump's presidency to be destroyed by another ME quagmire isn't "abandoning Trump".
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 9, 2017
The alt-right movement opposes more military intervention or "regime change" in Syria because, like the left, they fear it could lead to another Iraq-style quagmire, and unlike the left, because they want the $1.5 million spent on each Tomahawk missile to be used on a Mexico border wall and mass deportation of immigrants. "If the alt-right's core ethos could be reduced to a single maxim, it would be this: to each his own," writes Osita Nwanevu at Slate, in an analysis Spencer called "fairly objective." That attitude undergirds the movement's "support for racial and cultural separation and white nationalism," Nwaneyu said, but "it is also the attitude that undergirds the movement's less widely discussed isolationism." That isolationism, it seems, has its limits when it comes to Trump. Peter Weber
In Bakersfield, California, 22 children tackled an Easter egg hunt in an unexpected way — instead of looking for the eggs, they listened.
The kids, between the ages of 3 and 13, were all blind and visually impaired, and for the second year in a row they went on an early Easter egg hunt featuring plastic eggs specially designed by the Bakersfield Police Department's bomb squad. The eggs were outfitted so they would make beeping noises, which the children would follow. The kids exchanged the eggs they discovered for snow cones, popcorn, candy, and other treats, and they all went home with individualized Easter baskets.
Gaylene Roberts, a principal who oversees education for the blind and visually impaired, said for kids who have difficulty seeing, egg hunts are the type of experience they typically don't get a chance to have. For them to be able to participate in a traditional event in an innovative way, "you can't really put a value on it," she told The Bakersfield Californian. "It touches the hearts of all of us." Catherine Garcia
On Jan. 23, President Trump signed an executive order instituting a 90-day federal hiring freeze, as the first step in a "long-term plan" to cut the federal workforce. It's unclear how far along that plan is, but 79 days into his presidency, the effects of Trump's freeze are already being felt at government agencies like the Social Security Administration, the Veterans Affairs Department, and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday — and the public is starting to feel the reduced staffing levels, too.
Federal agencies lose about 10 percent of their workforce each year, and the VA has an unusually large 45,000 positions unfilled. VA Secretary David Shulkin exempted jobs tied to processing benefits claims in mid-March, six weeks into the freeze, but there are now more than 100,000 claims awaiting processing. Veterans have also been hit hard, The Journal notes, because the federal government often hires them after their military service.
At the Social Security Administration, an inability to replace the workforce after departures, combined with a rise in claims as baby boomers retire, has led to longer lines at offices and on the phone. "The agency is doing things they never did before, like sending people home without any service," Witold Skwierczynski, president of a union that represents 25,000 Social Security employees, tells The Wall Street Journal. "You can't just establish a hiring freeze and expect us to continue to do all our work."
At the U.S. prisons bureau, about 10 percent of positions are vacant, and the widespread shortages are forcing prison guards and medical personnel to work overtime and at higher personal risk. According to USA Today, nurses, physical therapists, and other medical staff — many of whom belong to the uniformed U.S. Public Health Service (PHS) and have no training for security in overcrowded prisons — are being forced into guard and security duties. (USA Today also noted that despite the terrible conditions face by workers and inmates, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons awarded more than $2 million in bonuses to wardens and top administrators over the past three years.)
The result of Trump's hiring freeze, WSJ says, is that "in attempting to fulfill one campaign promise — to 'drain the swamp' and reduce the size of the federal government — Mr. Trump is potentially undermining other promises, including his pledges to champion veterans and law enforcement." You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that two people in Florida have reported eating salad from a container that was later found to have contained a dead bat.
The bat was sent to the CDC's rabies lab for further testing, but the CDC said the animal's "deteriorated condition" did not allow for them to "definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies." To be on the safe side, Fresh Express has issued a recall of a small number of cases of its Organic Marketside Spring Mix, which the CDC says may have been distributed to Walmart stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.
The affected salad is sold in a clear container with the production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 on the top label. On the bottom of the container, UPC Code 6 8113132897 is printed by the bar code. Catherine Garcia
In the wake of twin suicide bombings at Coptic Christian churches that left at least 44 people dead, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday declared a three-month state of emergency.
Parliament now needs to approve the measure, which will permit authorities to search homes and make arrests without warrants. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blasts Palm Sunday at St. George's Coptic Church in Tanta, which killed 27 people, and outside of St. Mark's Coptic Church in Alexandria, which left 17 people dead. Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population. Catherine Garcia
An injured bald eagle is recuperating in Kansas after a team made up of a sheriff's sergeant, two firefighters, and an animal conservationist rallied together to save the bird.
Sgt. Justin Antle of the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hurt bird near Lake Afton, and he found the eagle, clearly injured and unable to fly more than 10 feet in the air before having to come back down to land. Antle enlisted the help of Ken Lockwood of the Eagle Valley Raptor Center, who on his way to the lake stopped by the Sedgwick County Fire Department and picked up firefighters to assist in the rescue. After following the bird for two hours, they were finally able to capture him.
The eagle, estimated to be about 3 years old, is now being tested at Kansas State University's veterinarian school and being fed by handlers. Once the bird has a clean bill of health, Lockwood said he will ask the team to come back together to release him in the wild. "It's an eagle — that's our national symbol," Lockwood told ABC News. "You just have to go rescue them. You can't just let it die." Catherine Garcia
An anchor for India's IBC24 News was on the air Saturday when she broke the news of a fatal car accident that she later learned involved her husband.
Supreet Kaur reported that three people died and two were injured when an SUV and truck collided in Pithora. As more images and details started to come in, including the type of car involved and the site of the accident, she began to worry about her husband of 18 months, Harshad Kawade, who drove a similar vehicle and was in the area. "She was doing her job, and she kept on doing it with composure and without showing her emotions on air," IBC24 editor-in-chief Ravi Kant Mittal told CNN.
After Kaur went off the air, it was confirmed that Kawade was one of the victims in the accident, and she broke down, the station said. Dr. Raman Singh, chief minister for the state of Chhattisgarh, tweeted his appreciation of Kaur's "strength in dealing with her husband's demise with extraordinary bravery and professionalism." Catherine Garcia