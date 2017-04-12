Colleagues of Devin Nunes have now seen his 'unmasking' intelligence. They're bipartisanly underwhelmed.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) caused something of a stir in March by saying he'd seen classified information suggesting Obama administration officials improperly "unmasked" members of President Trump's transition team — meaning someone in the Obama administration had requested that the NSA identify Trump associates whose names had been redacted in surveillance of foreign officials. Conservative media and Trump pointed the finger at former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, with Trump telling The New York Times he think she had committed a crime by requesting the unmasking of his team members. Rice and outside experts disagreed.
Now, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have viewed the intelligence Nunes discussed and shared with Trump, and several of them tell CNN they've seen no indication that Rice or any other Obama official did anything unusual or illegal. One congressional intelligence source told CNN that Rice's requests were "normal and appropriate" for a national security adviser, while another said there's no smoking gun, urging the White House to declassify the documents so everyone can see what's in them.
CNN Exclusive: Classified docs contradict Nunes surveillance claims, GOP and Dem sources say https://t.co/EEcR8jz92n https://t.co/gQbgM080IN
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 12, 2017
Nunes has temporarily recused himself from the Russia-Trump investigation after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into his actions involving the documents. Rice is expected to be called to testify in front of the House and Senate intelligence panels. The House Intelligence Committee has agreed to a list of witnesses, CNN reports, with the GOP picks focused on possible leakers of damaging information on Trump and the Democrats calling people who may shed light on any Trump-Russia connections. Peter Weber
Over the weekend, President Trump ordered two of his top aides, chief strategist Stephen Bannon and adviser/son-in-law Jared Kushner, to huddle together and work out their differences following an increasingly public power struggle. With Bannon's departure from the National Security Council and disregarded reported advice against bombing a Syrian regime air base, and Kushner's growing responsibilities, it would seem Kushner is winning that battle for influence. Then on Tuesday, Trump pointedly declined to say he has full confidence in Bannon.
"I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," Trump told New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin. "I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn't know Steve. I'm my own strategist and it wasn't like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary." Regarding the Kushner-Bannon split, Trump added, "Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will."
"Ouch," said Aaron Blake at The Washington Post. "Bannon joined the campaign in August for the lion's share of the general election, taking on the role of campaign CEO. He and Kellyanne Conway, the campaign manager, were the titular heads of the campaign." Trump also, of course, hired Bannon for a powerful White House role after the campaign. Trump's comments could mean that Bannon's thin ice is cracking, or it could mean nothing much at all. But given Trump's history of distancing himself from people about to be pushed off the bus, Bannon should probably at least be thinking about his post-White House options. Peter Weber
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had a very bad Tuesday, managing to mangle World War II history, Adolf Hitler's history with gassing innocent people, and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's name.
WATCH: My tribute to @wolfblitzer...wait for it. pic.twitter.com/WiLGkhcn0P
— Yashar (@yashar) April 11, 2017
The inadvertent Holocaust revisionism and seeming downplaying of Hitler's crimes, on Passover no less, was by far the worst part of Spicer's Tuesday press briefing, and if you're wondering what was going through his head as he fumbled through his answers, Jimmy Kimmel gave it a crack on Tuesday night's Kimmel Live.
"Sean Spicer might be the only press secretary who needs a press secretary," Kimmel half-joked. Peter Weber
Guitarist John Warrant Geils Jr.'s first band, formed in the mid-1960s, was called Snoopy and the Sopwith Camels, but in 1967 the band added lead singer Peter Wolf, renamed itself the J. Geils Blues Band, and jammed its way onto the national stage in the 1970s, touring with bands like The Allman Brothers and The Byrds. Dropping "Blues" from the band's name, the J. Geils Band scored a string of hits in the 1980s, before disbanding in 1985. Giles was found dead at his home in Groton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening. He was 71, and Groton police say Giles likely died of natural causes.
It was the J. Geils Band's 12th album, Freeze Frame, that put them on the national map. It spent four weeks at No. 1 in 1982, on the strength of the single "Centerfold," the band's best known hit, holding the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks. You know the song immediately upon hearing the opening hook. The video mostly features Wolf singing about his shock at seeing an old girlfriend in an adult magazine spread, but you can hear Geils' guitar and see him at the end, standing at the end of a school hallway.
The J. Geils Band reunited several times, notably for a 2010 concert in Fenway Park with fellow Boston band Aerosmith. When he wasn't playing, Geils raced and restored old cars and motorcycles. Peter Weber
The FBI apparently convinced a FISA judge that Trump adviser Carter Page was likely a Russian agent
Last summer, the FBI applied for and was granted a secret court order allowing agents to monitor the communications of Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to candidate Donald Trump, "after convincing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge that there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power, in this case Russia," The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing "law enforcement and other U.S. officials." FISA warrants are valid for 90 days, but Page's warrant was reportedly renewed more than once.
The reported FISA warrant for Page is the clearest evidence of contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russian agents, the basis for an acknowledged FBI counterintelligence investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the presidential election away from Hillary Clinton. Page is the only American in that investigation to have his communications directly monitored under a FISA warrant in 2016, officials tell The Post, though the FBI routinely gets FISA warrants to surveil foreign diplomats in the U.S. He has not been accused of a crime.
In order to obtain a warrant for Page, the FBI had to convince a judge that Page was likely an agent of the Kremlin who had knowingly done clandestine intelligence work for the Russian government, officials told The Post. FISA warrants must be approved at the highest level of the FBI and Justice Department, and the bar for obtaining the warrants is quite high.
For the uninitiated, here is what the government must have shown in order to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page as agent of foreign power. pic.twitter.com/Y0CuKBJnwM
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) April 12, 2017
The Justice Department, FBI, and White House declined to comment, but Page told The Washington Post that the FISA warrant "confirms all of my suspicions about unjustified, politically motivated government surveillance," comparing his FBI monitoring to that conducted against Martin Luther King Jr. You can read more about Carter's FISA warrant at The Washington Post, and below, hear Post report Adam Entous discuss on CNN what we know — and still don't know — about Page, Russia, and Trump. Peter Weber
Bill O'Reilly just announced a surprise vacation. His boss, James Murdoch, reportedly doesn't want him to return.
On Tuesday's O'Reilly Factor, embattled host Bill O'Reilly announced that he is going on vacation.
.@oreillyfactor just announced that he is going on vacation pic.twitter.com/vkON1PWx0Z
— Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) April 12, 2017
Advertisers have been fleeing O'Reilly's show since The New York Times reported last week that he and Fox News paid $13 million to settle sexual harassment allegations against O'Reilly from five women since 2002. Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, has also hired a law firm to investigate a harassment complaint from onetime O'Reilly Factor regular Wendy Walsh. O'Reilly said on Tuesday's show that this vacation to an undisclosed location has been in the works since last fall, and a Fox News spokesman told New York's Gabriel Sherman that O'Reilly will return on April 24. Still, Sherman said, "according to four network sources, there's talk inside Fox News that tonight's show could be his last."
Fox News co-president Bill Shine is pressing to keep O'Reilly, the network's biggest ratings draw, according to Sherman's sources, while 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch wants him gone; Rupert Murdoch reportedly leans toward keeping O'Reilly, as does James' brother Lachlan. "That dynamic — James pushing for swift action, while Rupert resists — played out last summer in the [Roger] Ailes scandal," Sherman notes. "James, of course, got his way with Ailes." O'Reilly wants viewers to guess where he's vacationing, but he promised, "I'll have a full report when I return." Stay tuned. Peter Weber
Kansas state Treasurer Ron Estes (R) won a special election in the state's 4th congressional district on Tuesday, The Associated Press projects, narrowly beating Democrat James Thompson in a heavily Republican district that includes Wichita, the headquarters of Koch Industries, and hasn't elected a Democrat since 1992. The seat was vacated by Mike Pompeo, the new CIA director, who won re-election in November by 31 percentage points; Estes is expected to win by about 5 points.
This was the first congressional race since Trump's electoral victory, and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both recorded campaign robocalls for Estes in the race's final days, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a last-minute campaign stop and the the National Republican Congressional Committee poured $100,000 into the race in the final week. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee barely put any money in the race, and it and the Democratic National Committee are facing some criticism for sitting it out.
A 20-point swing towards Democrats in KS-4 during Trump’s first 100 days — a.k.a. his honeymoon — is a political earthquake
— Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) April 12, 2017
There are over 100 Republicans sitting in districts that wouldn't have been heavily GOP enough to overcome the D swing we saw in KS tonight.
— Tom Bonier (@tbonier) April 12, 2017
The narrow victory is seen as a warning sign for Republicans, though Gov. Sam Brownback (R) is deeply unpopular and was seen as a drag on Estes. The next big test will be a special election in Georgia's 6th district, where Democrat Jon Ossoff is currently leading a field of Republicans to fill the seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Peter Weber
Jake Tapper suggests Sean Spicer visit the Holocaust Memorial Museum: 'It's just a few blocks away from the White House'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer twisted himself in knots during Tuesday's press briefing, using a historically inaccurate analogy to compare Adolf Hitler's murderous techniques during the Holocaust to the chemical weapons usage of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. When asked about the administration's response to the chemical attack in Syria last week that killed dozens of civilians, Spicer remarked, "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."
When a reporter asked him to clarify his comments, Spicer said that Hitler "was not using gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing." After the briefing, he issued several more clarifying statements, explaining he was "in no way" trying to "lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust," but simply "trying to draw a contrast" between Assad "using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on innocent people" and Hitler's poison gas chambers, which killed more than a million people.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper was having none of Spicer's walkbacks, using his show Tuesday to fact-check the press secretary. "What Spicer said was false, and, frankly, kind of ignorant," Tapper said. And then he offered a piece of advice: "Sean, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum — it's just a few blocks away from the White House. Perhaps a visit's in order." Watch below. Kimberly Alters
.@jaketapper: Sean, the @HolocaustMuseum, it's just a few blocks away from the White House. Perhaps a visit's in order pic.twitter.com/sgUopLCt8h
— Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) April 11, 2017