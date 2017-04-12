President Trump complains the dollar is 'too strong,' sends dollar tumbling

President Trump complained to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the dollar is "getting too strong," immediately sending the dollar tumbling to session lows:

BREAKING: Dollar falls sharply to session low, 10-year slide after Trump says dollar' getting too strong' https://t.co/4h9Hju0Vho pic.twitter.com/KdmmJPBGSt — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 12, 2017

"I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that's my fault because people have confidence in me," Trump said. "But that's hurting — that will hurt ultimately," he went on. "Look, there's some very good things about a strong dollar, but usually speaking, the best thing about it is that it sounds good."

By the time of publication, the 10-year mark had wobbled back up — although the dollar index continued to slip:

Latest on market reaction to Trump in the WSJ on the dollar & Yellen -- the 10-year has recovered a bit, but the Dollar index keeps sliding pic.twitter.com/zaljYnw6L5 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 12, 2017

CNBC added that "the flight to safety underpinned traditional safe havens like the yen, U.S. Treasuries, and gold amid new concerns about France's presidential election and the United States' relations with Syria and North Korea." Jeva Lange