President Trump complains the dollar is 'too strong,' sends dollar tumbling

President Trump complained to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the dollar is "getting too strong," immediately sending the dollar tumbling to session lows:
"I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that's my fault because people have confidence in me," Trump said. "But that's hurting — that will hurt ultimately," he went on. "Look, there's some very good things about a strong dollar, but usually speaking, the best thing about it is that it sounds good."
By the time of publication, the 10-year mark had wobbled back up — although the dollar index continued to slip:
CNBC added that "the flight to safety underpinned traditional safe havens like the yen, U.S. Treasuries, and gold amid new concerns about France's presidential election and the United States' relations with Syria and North Korea." Jeva Lange
President Trump is now apparently a fan of NATO. After routinely bashing the alliance over the last year, Trump said Wednesday during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that NATO is the "bulwark of international peace and security." "I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete," Trump said.
That was fast.
Trump took credit for NATO's renewed reputation: "The secretary general and I had a productive discussion about what more NATO can do in the fight against terrorism. I complained about that a long time ago, and they made a change and now they do fight terrorism," Trump said, apparently forgetting the fact that NATO fought alongside the U.S. in Afghanistan.
One point on which Trump remained firm was his call for NATO allies to "meet their financial obligations and pay what they owe." Stoltenberg announced that NATO will increase the number of allies spending 2 percent of their GDP on defense from five allies to eight allies by next year — a plan that The Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor noted was set in motion before Trump took office. Becca Stanek
President Trump just said the Chinese are 'not currency manipulators.' Last week he called them the 'world champion' of currency manipulation.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, President Trump declared the U.S. dollar is "getting too strong." "[P]artially that's my fault because people have confidence in me," Trump said. "But that's hurting — that will hurt ultimately."
He continued: "Look, there's some very good things about a strong dollar, but usually speaking the best thing about it is that it sounds good." The president also said he'd rather the Federal Reserve "keep interest rates low," The Wall Street Journal reported.
In the same interview, Trump revealed that his administration would not label China a "currency manipulator" in an upcoming report, walking back a common refrain from his presidential campaign. Just last week, Trump deemed China the "world champion" of currency manipulation. On Wednesday, he said the Chinese are "not currency manipulators."
The Wall Street Journal reported Trump changed his mind on China because the country "hasn't been manipulating its currency for months and because [labeling China a currency manipulator] now could jeopardize his talks with Beijing on confronting the threat of North Korea." Becca Stanek
Russia on Wednesday vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have required Syria to cooperate with investigators probing the chemical attack in Idlib province last week, which killed dozens of Syrian civilians. The resolution would have condemned the use of chemical weapons, a violation of the Geneva Convention, and required a speedy investigation of the matter.
Because Russia is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, the resolution failed upon its veto. The measure was supported by the 10 other voting members, while China abstained. This is the eighth time Russia has vetoed a resolution on Syria during the country's civil war.
The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack, and President Trump on Thursday launched a retaliatory missile strike against a Syrian airfield. U.S. officials have concluded Russia knew of the chemical attack in advance and may have helped the Assad regime obstruct evidence by bombing a hospital that was treating victims. Kimberly Alters
President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is registering with the government as a foreign agent
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is registering with the government as a foreign agent, a spokesperson has told The Associated Press. The "appropriate steps" are a response to "formal guidance" from the government, the spokesperson added.
Manafort reportedly earned tens of millions of dollars from 2006 to 2009 secretly working for a billionaire Russian aluminum magnate close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, toiling to promote Putin's interests and undermine anti-Kremlin opposition in former Soviet republics. A U.S. official told The Associated Press in March that Manafort is a "leading focus of the U.S. intelligence investigation of Trump's associates and Russia." Following last month's reports, Manafort volunteered to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee for the ongoing investigation into whether Trump's campaign staff possibly colluded with Russia.
President Trump was allegedly unaware of Manafort's work for the Russian billionaire. The spokesperson added to AP that Manafort did not lobby on behalf of the Russian government and that the work was from before Manafort joined up with Trump's campaign.
This is the second official with ties to Trump that has had to register as a foreign agent: President Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had to register due to his work lobbying on behalf of Turkish interests. Jeva Lange
The White House could only muster 2 descriptive words about Trump's call with China's president
The White House strived for neither quality nor quantity in its recently released readout of President Trump's call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. More than 12 hours after the phone call Tuesday night — which Trump tweeted was about "the menace of North Korea" — the White House sent out a measly two-sentence recap of the conversation. Only two of the 28 words ("very" and "productive") attempted to describe the call in any detail:
For comparison's sake, here's the amount of information Xi provided about the call. Becca Stanek
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was frank with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the unsatisfactory state of U.S.-Russia relations at their meeting Wednesday during Tillerson's Moscow visit. While speaking at a joint press conference alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Tillerson said he'd told Putin relations "are at a low point" and there is presently a "low level of trust between our two countries." "The world's two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this relationship," Tillerson said.
Tensions between the U.S. and Russia recently reached a new high after President Trump decided last week to strike Syria in retaliation for a chemical attack believed to be carried out by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The White House has accused Russia of attempting to cover up Assad's use of chemical weapons. Lavrov on Wednesday demanded an investigation by the United Nations into the chemical attack.
Tillerson's assessment of the relationship between the U.S. and Russia echoed comments made by Putin earlier Wednesday. "One could say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved but has rather deteriorated," Putin said during an interview aired on Russian television.
Tillerson said he and Putin have agreed to establish a "working group" to improve relations. Becca Stanek
Comedian Charlie Murphy died of leukemia Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. He was 57. The older brother of Eddie Murphy, Charlie co-wrote films including Norbit and Vampire in Brooklyn and starred on Are We There Yet?, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. He is perhaps best known for his role as a co-star on Dave Chappelle's sketch series, Chappelle's Show.
TMZ reports that Murphy had been undergoing chemotherapy and that family members are "absolutely shocked because they thought he was getting better." Murphy's wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died from cervical cancer in 2009. They had two children together, and Murphy had a third child from an earlier relationship.
Watch Murphy's famous routine describing a game of pick-up basketball with Prince on Chappelle's Show below. Jeva Lange