The first woman to serve as White House chief usher has just been fired

White House residence staff learned upon arriving for work Friday morning that Angella Reid, the chief usher, had been fired, The Washington Post reports. Citing someone with knowledge of the dismissal, the Post says employees were told Reid had been relieved of her duties. Reid was the first woman and second African-American to serve in the position.

The White House chief usher is the de facto general manager of the building, "handling everything from the large staff ... to fiscal, administrative, and personal duties," the Post writes. Reid assumed the role in 2011 under former President Barack Obama, replacing Stephen Rochon, who was the first African-American chief usher. Chief ushers typically serve for many years; the Post notes there have been only nine people in the position since the beginning of the 20th century.

A White House official confirmed to the Post that the administration had parted ways with Reid. "We are very grateful for her service and wish her the very best," the unnamed official said. Kimberly Alters