President Trump's second candidate for Army secretary withdraws from consideration

Mark Green, President Trump's second nominee for Army secretary, withdrew his nomination Friday. Trump previously nominated Army veteran and billionaire Vincent Viola to the position, but Viola withdrew from consideration in February due to ethics concerns related to his business.
Green had been plagued by recent reports of controversial comments he'd made in the past, including that government-assisted health care is an "injustice" because an individual will "look to the government for the answer, not God. ... I think it interrupts the opportunity for people to come to a saving knowledge of who God is." Green had also publicly opposed same-sex marriage and expressed transphobic views, the Washington Examiner reports.
In a statement Friday announcing his decision, Green lamented that his "life of public service and [his] Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain." Read his full statement below. Kimberly Alters
Mark Green has withdrawn his nomination for Army Secretary.
President Trump doubles down on praise for Australia's health care: 'Of course the Australians have better health care than we do — everybody does'
White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeatedly claimed during a Friday press briefing that President Trump was just being "complimentary" and nothing else when he told Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that Australia has "better health care than we do."
Later Friday afternoon, Trump clarified via Twitter that, no, he really did mean that he thinks Australia's health care is superior to America's:
Of course the Australians have better healthcare than we do --everybody does. ObamaCare is dead! But our healthcare will soon be great.
Trump made the comment to Turnbull during a sit-down Thursday, shortly after the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act. "We have failing health care," Trump told Turnbull, referring to ObamaCare. "I shouldn't say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia, because you have better health care than we do."
For the record, Australia offers universal health care as well as private insurance coverage, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) pointed out sounds a lot more like ObamaCare than the AHCA. The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the GOP health-care bill — at least the first version of it — could cause 24 million people to lose coverage in the next 10 years. Becca Stanek
A Pikachu dance performance at the Pokémon World Festival went terribly wrong after the lead Pikachu started to deflate
What happens when a Pikachu begins to deflate mid-dance performance? Well, at the Pokémon World Festival 2017 in Songdo, South Korea, that Pikachu promptly gets carried off stage.
In a video that took the internet by storm Friday, multiple staff members can be seen swarming the deflating Pikachu and dragging it off the stage. (Yes, there is a person inside that inflatable costume.) The rest of the Pikachus continue dancing to Hairspray's "Can't Stop the Beat."
Moments later, the staff escorts the Pikachu — which is once again inflated — back out to the stage to join the others for the performance's final moves.
Watch the whole thing go down below. Becca Stanek
President Trump has signed the bipartisan $1.2 trillion spending bill that was approved by Congress this week, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Friday afternoon at the daily press briefing. Sanders said she believed Trump had signed the bill "within the last hour" at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is working for the weekend.
Trump had until midnight to sign the bill, which funds the government through September, or face a government shutdown. Though the bill — which The Associated Press noted is Trump's "first piece of major legislation" — does not fund Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, it does add $15 billion for defense spending and $1.5 billion for border security. Becca Stanek
Republican congressman asks local paper to explain the effects of the health-care bill he voted to pass
New York Rep. Chris Collins (R) has already admitted to CNN he did not read the full text of the American Health Care Act, the GOP's health-care replacement bill that narrowly passed the House on Thursday. While Collins insisted he understands "this bill in its entirety" because his staff has read every word even if he himself has not, The Buffalo News had to inform the upstate New York congressman of the effects the bill would have on his own constituents:
Told by a Buffalo News reporter that the state's largest loss of federal funds under the bill would be $3 billion annually that goes to the state's Essential Health Plan, Collins said: "Explain that to me."
The Essential Plan is an optional program under ObamaCare, offered only by New York and Minnesota, that provides low-cost health insurance to low- and middle-income people who don't qualify for Medicaid. State Health Department figures show that more than 19,000 people in Erie and Niagara counties were on the Essential Plan in January.
Asked by The Buffalo News if he was aware of the bill's cut in funding to the Essential Plan, Collins said: "No. But it doesn't surprise me for you to tell me that there were two states in the nation that were taking advantage of some other waiver program and New York was one of the two states." [The Buffalo News]
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Collins said he voted in favor of the AHCA because it would "fix the finances of counties across New York for decades to come and, most importantly, keep money in the pockets of hardworking Western New Yorkers." You can read his full statement here. Kimberly Alters
President Trump's confidantes say the 'signature image' of his first 100 days is Reince Priebus 'rolling his eyes'
When Reince Priebus signed on to be White House chief of staff, he envisioned being "the gatekeeper, the guy who has control of who comes in and out all day," Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) told The New York Times. Instead, the Times reported, Priebus has regularly stood by while he watches President Trump do whatever it is that President Trump wants to do:
The signature image of Mr. Trump's first 100 days in office, people close to the president said, is that of Mr. Priebus standing just inside the open door of the Oval Office, agitated and rolling his eyes, as Mr. Trump beckons another seemingly random gaggle of aides, friends, family, visitors, reporters — even the White House decorator — in for an unstructured chat or, worst of all, policy discussions.
Mr. Priebus, who has said he has self-diagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder, tried at first to restrict these interactions, often by keeping the president busy with ceremonial events like executive order signings and meetings with business leaders. [The New York Times]
But Trump — nostalgic for the "unstructured time" he enjoyed as a businessman — soon pushed back, forcing Priebus to abandon that strategy.
Now, Priebus is focused on streamlining Trump's schedule by reducing the number of people talking to Trump on a daily basis and keeping the guest list at Oval Office meetings to a minimum. Priebus has enjoyed one "small but significant victory" so far, The New York Times noted: "excluding Omarosa Manigault, the former Apprentice contestant and Trump favorite, from as many meetings as possible."
Read more on the trials and tribulations Priebus has faced — including listening to Trump mock his close relationship with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) by "merging" their names into "Ryan-ce" — over at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
For anyone out there who is still deciding which horse to root for Saturday over a cool mint julep, meet Patch. This Kentucky Derby contender has only one eye and, per ESPN's Jeannine Edwards, is totally a "lovable underdog." "He's an underdog with a disability, but he doesn't let that disability keep him on the sidelines," Edwards said on Good Morning America on Friday, a day before the big race in Louisville, Kentucky. "The vets tried to salvage it. They could not, so he only has one eye."
"I'm just proud of the horse." Trainer Todd Pletcher
Edwards said that Patch can "basically only see half his world" because of his missing eye. Though one-eyed horses have previously raced the Kentucky Derby, none of Patch's three single-eyed predecessors won. "Patch is looking to be the first," Edwards said. "It would be quite an upset indeed."
Check out the names of all of Patch's competitors here, and get ready to raise a glass to the Derby's one-eyed racer. Becca Stanek
Have you ever wanted to feel the force of an explosion? The sting of a pirate's cutlass? An elf's gentle caress? If you're already spending a lot of free time in virtual reality goggles, you'll love the Hardlight VR Suit ($549), whose 16 haptic feedback zones direct vibrations to individual muscle groups. Due to ship in September, the suit connects to VR goggles and a PC. Though it isn't the first haptic suit, it's an advance, and "it's cool to know soon we'll all be encased in what looks like dirt bike armor as we flail around our living rooms dodging war hammers and drone fire."