James Comey reportedly got some basic facts wrong in his Clinton email testimony, and the FBI is flummoxed
Last week, FBI Director James Comey testified before a Senate committee about his "painful" decision to publicly disclose that agents were looking at newly discovered Hillary Clinton emails on Oct. 28, just days before the presidential election. Clinton has said that she thinks Comey's letter to Congress, and the resulting heavy press coverage, was a significant contributor to her loss to President Trump, and some observers, like Nate Silver, find that credible.
Clinton's lead cratered after the Comey letter. https://t.co/PCnakB6EfP pic.twitter.com/gNuy2xVT1d
— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) May 3, 2017
Whether or not you believe Comey was right to publicly disclose an ongoing, very sensitive investigation about a presidential candidate right before the election — and Comey stands by his decision — he got some pretty significant details about what the FBI discovered wrong in his testimony last week, ProPublica reports, and the FBI is struggling to figure out how to fix his misstatements. "On Monday, the FBI was said to be preparing to correct the record by sending a letter to Congress later this week," ProPublica's Peter Elkind reported Monday night. "But that plan now appears on hold, with the bureau undecided about what to do."
In October, the FBI discovered a batch of Clinton emails on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, and Comey testified last week that Abedin's emails were "being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information," and that this "appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him, for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the Secretary of State." In fact, "two sources familiar with the matter — including one in law enforcement," told Elkind, Abedin forwarded only a handful of emails to Weiner, not the "hundreds of thousands" Comey said, and most of the other emails were probably stored on Weiner's laptop as a result of regular backups of Abedin's BlackBerry.
It's not clear if any of the emails Abedin forwarded to Weiner were among the 12 Comey said contained "classified" information, though none were marked classified at the time they were sent, Elkind says, and it's also unclear why Comey got his facts wrong. Comey re-closed the Clinton email investigation just before Election Day, saying agents had discovered nothing new and important. You can read more about the situation at ProPublica. Peter Weber
FCC insists hackers, not John Oliver fans and net neutrality proponents, crashed the FCC website Monday
The first time late-night comedian John Oliver asked America's internet fans to flood the Federal Communications Commission website with comments in support of net neutrality, in 2014, they apparently did, and the FCC website quickly crashed from the traffic. Oliver renewed the call on Sunday night's Last Week Tonight, now that new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is proposing to scale back the hard-fought net neutrality rules; Oliver even created a new site that directs you to the relevant FCC comment section. And sure enough, on Sunday night and early Monday, starting about half an hour after Last Week Tonight aired, the FCC's comment section was unreachable.
But that wasn't due to John Oliver fans, the FCC said Monday. "These were deliberate attempts by external actors to bombard the FCC's comment system with a high amount of traffic to our commercial cloud host," said FCC Chief Information Officer David Bray. "These actors were not attempting to file comments themselves; rather they made it difficult for legitimate commenters to access and file with the FCC."
Not everybody was convinced by the DDoS attack explanation. The timing was just too much of a coincidence, Fight for the Future campaign director Evan Greer told The Washington Post. "The FCC should immediately release its logs to an independent security analyst or major news outlet to verify exactly what happened last night."
In any case, the public comment section is back online, should you want to express your support or opposition to Pai's push to make net neutrality more of a voluntary proposition. And if you aren't quite sure what the fuss is about, you can watch (or rewatch) the (NSFW) John Oliver explainer below. Peter Weber
When he was in prison, Richard Gamarra vowed to turn his life around, and four years after his release, he has earned his bachelor's degree and is about to receive his master's from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.
Richard Gamarra’s is getting a Master's in redemption. @NYDailyNews @Columbia @ColumbiaMSPH @susanwatts3
Story: https://t.co/Jg2ZQi08Ve pic.twitter.com/t0PlbvOSzY
— Edgar Sandoval (@edjsandoval) May 8, 2017
"When there's a will, there's a way," he told the New York Daily News. "This is historic for me. It's very humbling. I won't believe it until I have that diploma in my hands." The 28-year-old from Flushing, Queens, gave in to peer pressure as a teenager, and joined the Latin Kings gang. After being convicted of assault and weapons charges at 19, he was sent to prison, where in 2011 he started taking a public health class taught by Columbia Prof. Robert Fullilove. "A couple of good students always stand out," Fullilove told the Daily News. "I told him, 'Come to Columbia. I'll make it happen.'"
Gamarra says he knew he wanted to change for his young daughter, Izabella, now 10, and after he was released from prison in November 2013, he enrolled at City University of New York, where he received his bachelor's in public health and health education in 2015. He said he was nervous and afraid he wouldn't be accepted by his peers in graduate school, but "education rehabilitated me. I said, 'I'm going to take it and I'm going to run with it.'" He plans on using his new degree to teach inmates and work to keep young people from entering the prison system. "I don't want my past to define me," he said. "I want to undo that stigma of being in prison. I know there are a lot of other Richards out there." Catherine Garcia
Jimmy Kimmel responds to the criticism over his health-care plea, grills a friendly GOP senator
Jimmy Kimmel is one of the least-political late-night TV hosts, which is maybe one reason why his emotional plea for covering pre-existing conditions a week ago set off a political firestorm. After he urged House Republicans to scrap their plan, "they realized that what is right is right, and I saved health insurance in the United States of America," Kimmel said, self-deprecatingly, on Monday night's Kimmel Live.
Kimmel thanked all the people who donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and sent him and his family kind wishes, but, "and I know this is going to shock you, there were also some not-so-nice things people said online about me," he said. He pointed to a headline in the New York Post, "Jimmy Kimmel's obscene lies about kids and medical care," and another "from something called The Washington Times — I don't think it's a real newspaper," titled "Shut up Jimmy Kimmel, you elitist creep." "I cannot count the number of times I've been called an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep this week," Kimmel said, appreciatively, explaining that when he was growing up without much money, "my dream was to become an out-of-touch Hollywood elitist, and I guess it came true."
"And I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care — it was insensitive, it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me," Kimmel deadpanned. "There are some very sick and sad people out there." He mentioned two: Newt Gingrich, whom he savaged over his comments on children in hospitals and late-night comedy, and Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho), who said nobody dies because of lack of health care. But he found one Republican whose views he found more simpatico: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who came up with a "Jimmy Kimmel Test" for health-care legislation.
Cassidy appeared via satellite, and Kimmel asked some pretty good questions. "Since I am Jimmy Kimmel, I would like to make a suggestion as to what the Jimmy Kimmel Test should be," Kimmel said: "No family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can't afford it." Cassidy said Kimmel is "on the right track," but "we've got to be able to pay for it, and that's the challenge." Kimmel had a suggestion: "Don't give a huge tax cut to millionaires like me and instead leave it how it is." Watch below. Peter Weber
Last week, Seth Meyers reminded House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) how much he complained about the Affordable Care Act being pushed through too quickly in 2009, only to change his tune in 2017 when it was his Republican Party trying to pass a health-care bill. This went over in Ryan's office about as well as expanding Medicaid to cover more poor people, and aides quickly dashed off an email to Late Night, refuting Meyers' points.
"Unlike Republicans and their health-care bill, we actually read the whole email," Meyers said Monday night, adding that he "genuinely appreciated" hearing from Ryan's team, and announced there is a standing offer for Ryan to appear on the show. That being said, Meyers did not agree with the statements made in the email, starting with Ryan's office claiming the bill was not rushed. "The bill has been online for a month, went through four House committees, and the only change this week was a simple three-page amendment," the office said. This was misleading for several reasons, Meyers said, not least because many lawmakers changed their mind on the bill because of the amendment. "A lot can happen in three pages," Meyers said. "That's like saying, 'I made you a cappuccino with hot water, sugar, espresso, and one other ingredient.' You would say, 'Well, what's the other ingredient, Mr. Cosby?'"
Ryan's office also had a problem with Meyers saying the bill takes from the poor to give to the rich by enacting tax cuts for the wealthy while cutting $880 billion from Medicaid, and declaring that the bill's new provision letting states waive ObamaCare's ban on pre-existing conditions makes it even worse than the previous version. You can find out how Meyers responded in the video below. Catherine Garcia
South Koreans are voting for a new president on Tuesday, in a special election prompted by the impeachment and arrest of former President Park Geun-hye in a wide-ranging corruption scandal. The frontrunner in the polls is Moon Jae-in (pictured) of the left-leaning Democratic Party, followed by centrist candidate Ahn Cheol-soo and Hong Joon-pyo, the conservative candidate of Park's embattled Liberty Korea Party. There are 10 other candidates on the ballot, too.
Moon has pledged to soften Seoul's hardline policy toward North Korea and reassess the deployment of the U.S. THAAD missile-defense system in South Korea. The polls close at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. EDT), and unofficial results are expected to be released soon after. The winner will be confirmed Wednesday and sworn in immediately for a full five-year term. Peter Weber
Actor and model Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for Congress in California's 26th congressional district, and his team argues that he has a not-so-secret weapon that will guarantee a win: the support of President Trump.
Documents were filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday so Sabato, a Republican, can run against Rep. Julia Brownley (D), who has represented the district just northwest of Los Angeles since 2013. His fundraiser, Charles Moran, told the Los Angeles Times that Sabato has always been interested in public policy and politics and was inspired to run after speaking at the Republican National Convention last summer. "Being a Republican and with proximity to the White House and Republican leadership, he's going to be able to get more done — being in the majority, with his notoriety, for the residents of the 26th district," Moran said.
Sabato, 45, has appeared in Calvin Klein underwear ads and on General Hospital, Melrose Place, and multiple reality shows, including VH1's My Antonio, where he tried to find love. He said after the convention that Hollywood producers blacklisted him, but his IMDB page shows that since 2016, he has played Dario in the TV movie Dark Paradise and Miguel in Dance Night Obsession, and starred in Antonio: Down Under as himself. Catherine Garcia
No, President Trump's Twitter account has not been hacked — his header image is supposed to feature one of his tweets Photoshopped over a picture of him and various people wearing suits giving thumbs-up signs.
This is the header of the president of the United States' political/personal Twitter account pic.twitter.com/TjgSITBNY6
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 9, 2017
Instead of pinning the tweet ("Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows — there is 'no evidence' of collusion w/Russia and Trump"), Trump for some reason slapped it on top of an image that has nothing to do with anything he said. While it's easy to read on mobile, the tweet cuts off after "there is" on desktop browsers. (UPDATE: The image of the tweet was removed from Trump's header image later Monday night.)
Trump was on a tear Monday night, giving his two cents on what former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates had to say during their testimonies before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee. He called the media and news "fake" multiple times, said the "Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax" and "taxpayer funded charade," and claimed that what Yates shared with the committee was "nothing but old news." While putting a tweet in his banner is new for Trump, he might consider next time not using one that includes the words "collusion w/Russia and Trump." Catherine Garcia