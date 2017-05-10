President Trump met with Henry Kissinger and Russia's foreign minister today. Seriously.

The day after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, he met with the Nixon administration's former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Trump's meeting Wednesday with Kissinger was apparently not on his official schedule, so the White House press pool was surprised to walk into the Oval Office to find Trump and Kissinger sitting side-by-side.

Pool brought into the Oval. It's Trump and ... Kissinger. pic.twitter.com/1F1CPO4kQw — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 10, 2017

As Trump sat next to the 93-year-old, who Politico reported "has maintained close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin," he reportedly said that Comey, who was leading the FBI's investigation into Trump's ties to Russia, was "not doing a good job."

Already, some had been painting comparisons between Trump and former President Richard Nixon, the last U.S. president to fire a man who has heading up an investigation about him. Trump has maintained he axed Comey because of how he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server.

If that weren't enough to push Trump critics over the edge, there was also this photo tweeted out by the Russian embassy of Trump and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak grinning and shaking hands in the Oval Office. Becca Stanek