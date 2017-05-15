Gun sales have plummeted since Trump took office

Gun sales have plunged since President Trump was elected, with the FBI recording 1.6 million fewer firearm background checks between December and April compared to the same period a year ago, the New York Post reports. The drop is thought to be connected to Trump's surprise election, as gun purchasers bumped up sales in the months ahead of the election in the belief that a President Hillary Clinton would implement stricter gun control laws.

But since Trump won the election, the FBI has recorded its second-biggest drop in sales since it began collecting statistics in 1998. While the government doesn't track firearm sales specifically, firearm background checks are a common way to measure the enthusiasm around purchasing a gun.

Gun stocks have likewise plummeted, with Vista Outdoor seeing shares fall 43 percent since Nov. 8. American Outdoor, which makes Smith & Wesson guns, is down 18 percent. Jeva Lange