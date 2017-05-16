A senior European intelligence official is now concerned that sharing information with the Trump administration 'could be a risk for our sources'

A White House source that told The Washington Post about President Trump revealing highly classified information to the Russians is reportedly a huge supporter of Trump, conservative blogger Erick Erickson wrote for his website, The Resurgent.

While Erickson said he tends to take such reports about the president "with a grain of salt," he added that he is convinced of this one because he knows the source is "solidly supportive of President Trump, or at least has been and was during campaign 2016."

Erickson goes on to explain why such a person would leak about Trump:

... The president will not take any internal criticism, no matter how politely it is given. He does not want advice, cannot be corrected, and is too insecure to see any constructive feedback as anything other than an attack. So some of the sources are left with no other option but to go to the media, leak the story, and hope that the intense blowback gives the president a swift kick in the butt. Perhaps then he will recognize he screwed up. The president cares vastly more about what the press says than what his advisers say. That is a real problem and one his advisers are having to recognize and use, even if it causes messy stories to get outside the White House perimeter. [The Resurgent]

In an echo of a quote given to BuzzFeed News by a "U.S. [official] who [was] briefed on Trump's disclosures last week," Erickson writes that he has heard that "what the president did is actually far worse than what is being reported." Read Erickson's full account at The Resurgent. Jeva Lange