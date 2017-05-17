Republican congressman says Trump could be impeached if the Comey memo is true

Republican Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) said Tuesday that if the James Comey memo is true, it's grounds for impeachment, The Hill's Katie Bo Williams reports. Amash, a longtime critic of the Trump administration, additionally indicated that he trusts Comey's word over President Trump's.
The allegations reportedly contained in the memo are incredibly serious. Mr. Comey also needs to testify in open session ASAP. https://t.co/OjZIvpRsxm
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2017
The New York Times reported Tuesday that former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that, in a conversation he had Trump after Michael Flynn resigned, the president asked him to end the FBI's Russia investigation. Most Republicans avoided speaking to reporters Tuesday, with congressmen intentionally avoiding television appearances. Several Republican have indicated serious alarm in statements, including House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (Utah) and Sen. John McCain (Ariz.).
While Democratic congressman Al Green (Texas) openly called for Trump's impeachment on the House floor Wednesday, Amash is the first Republican to use the "I" word. "But everybody gets a fair trial in this country," Amash said. Jeva Lange
A partner of President Trump's financed Trump International Hotel and Tower in Toronto using hundreds of millions of dollars received from the Russian bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, The Wall Street Journal reports. At the time of the deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat on VEB's supervisory board; Russian experts say the bank is a "vehicle for the Russian government to fund politically important projects," The Wall Street Journal writes.
Trump's partner, Russian-Canadian developer Alexander Shnaider, helped finance the hotel after selling his company's share in a Ukrainian steelmaker for $850 million. The unknown buyer, financed by VEB, was reportedly "an entity acting for the Russian government."
After Mr. Shnaider and his partner sold their stake in the steelmaker, Mr. Shnaider injected more money into the Trump Toronto project, which was financially troubled. Mr. Shnaider's lawyer, Symon Zucker, said in an April interview that about $15 million from the asset sale went into the Trump Toronto project. A day later, he wrote in an email: "I am not able to confirm that any funds" from the deal "went into the Toronto project."
A spokesman for the Trump Organization, the family's real-estate firm, said Mr. Trump had no involvement in any financial dealings with VEB and that the Trump company "merely licensed its brand and manages the hotel and residences." VEB didn't respond to requests for comment. [The Wall Street Journal]
In February, Trump claimed: "To the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with [has dealings with Russia]." Trump also directed his lawyers to review his tax returns and release a letter showing limited income from Russian sources over the past decade.
.@WSJ: U.S. investigators looking at ties btwn Trump, his associates + Russian state bank that financed Trump hotel https://t.co/Jv0jgcpS6K pic.twitter.com/sC1o8bBuLx
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 17, 2017
Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. relied on the wise words of Fox News personality and attorney Geraldo Rivera to defend his dad amid the latest White House scandal. Trump retweeted Rivera's post explaining that the president was only pushing former FBI Director James Comey to let go of the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn because Flynn is a "good man."
Trump captioned Rivera's "News Flash" with a single, stark word:
Truth. https://t.co/g63Our339Z
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 17, 2017
Trump's tweet seems to imply that the contents of Comey's memo detailing the Flynn exchange are true. Reports of the memo suggest President Trump told Comey that Flynn "is a good guy," and so he hoped Comey could "let this go."
Other interpretations of President Trump's urgings to Comey are, unsurprisingly, not centered on President Trump's strong belief in Flynn's character. Comey also apparently noted in the memo that the president tried to interfere with the FBI's investigation into his ties to Russia, and even Republican lawmakers are starting to think a special prosecutor or independent investigation might be needed to figure out the truth. Becca Stanek
On the floor of the House on Wednesday, Texas Rep. Al Green (D) called for the impeachment of President Trump. "I do this because I believe in the great ideals this country stands for," Green said. "Our democracy is at risk."
"The president is not above the law," Green said. "It is time for the American people to weigh in."
Green has been calling for Trump's impeachment since Monday. "This is not something to be taken lightly," Green emphasized. "And I do not. I think this is one of the highest callings that a member of Congress has to address."
Green added: "I believe that this is where your patriotism is shown. Where you demonstrate to the American people where you really stand. So I take this stand … I will not be moved. The president must be impeached."
On Tuesday, Public Policy Polling found that more Americans are in favor of impeaching Trump than opposed to it. Republican members of Congress have also expressed alarm, with Republican Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) saying that if the James Comey memo alleging Trump asked the former FBI director to end the Russia investigation is indeed true, it is an impeachable offense.
Watch Green's call for action below. Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange
Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on the House floor calls for President Trump to be impeached pic.twitter.com/yi1oPizkyI
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017
ABC News' George Stephanopoulos has an inkling that former FBI Director James Comey's memo could be President Trump's "smoking gun." In his opening monologue Wednesday on Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos hammered home the potential implications of the memo reported Tuesday evening. The memo apparently details Trump's push for Comey to close the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as well as Trump's attempt to meddle in the ongoing FBI investigation of his ties to Russia.
"What we've learned in the last 24 hours means that the course of Trump's presidency will turn on his coming public showdown with James Comey," Stephanopoulos said. "The big question: Did President Trump try to block the FBI's Russia investigation, commit an impeachable offense?"
Stephanopoulos said he suspects the Comey memo is comparable to former President Richard Nixon's Watergate tapes. "Comey's notes, the modern equivalent of Nixon's tapes, Congress will get them. Comey will testify. Whether Trump holds the White House will depend on how Comey describes those notes, who Congress believes," Stephanopoulos said, noting that we are watching "a Watergate-sized crisis play out in real time."
Watch Stephanopoulos' scathing monologue below. Becca Stanek
President Trump has rather famously declared that he does not "have the time" to read, requesting White House advisers boil complicated issues of diplomacy down to one page of bullet points, maps, graphs, or photos. His National Security Council has apparently wised up, though; one person who spoke with NSC officials told Reuters that the council "strategically" includes Trump's name in "as many paragraphs as we can because he keeps reading if he's mentioned."
Trump takes his first trip abroad Friday with an entire parade of advisers and White House officials in tow. The officials preparing him for his trip, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, "are aware of how he absorbs information," Reuters writes.
Let the name-dropping begin! Jeva Lange
GOP congressman says an independent Russia probe is the only way to ensure 'justice has been served'
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) announced Wednesday that he now thinks "it's time" for an "independent commission or special prosecutor" to investigate President Trump's ties to Russia. "I'm not sure the best venue. But I think it's time that we do whatever is necessary that when this is over, we give people confidence that either way, either way it goes, justice has been served," Kinzinger told CNN's Alisyn Camerota, the morning after the news broke that Trump had apparently urged former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn resigned after it became clear he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with a Russian ambassador.
Camerota pressed Kinzinger on whether this meant he's "lost faith" in Congress' ability to carry out a fair investigation of Trump. Kinzinger insisted he hadn't, calling Congress' continued work "really good." "But yesterday, when we begin to see memos ... when we begin to hear things about the potential of asking the FBI director to stop an investigation, this has raised real red flags in the level of seriousness," he said. "And so we need honest, non-political answers."
Watch it below. Becca Stanek
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger now calling for an independent commission or special prosecutor to investigate Trump W.H. https://t.co/EvFT2QVozK
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 17, 2017
It seems Republican senators and representatives have developed a sudden onset allergy to appearing on television after Tuesday night's bombshell report that President Trump tried to talk his former FBI director into dropping an investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
"We reached out to 20 Republican senators [and] representatives to appear on CBS This Morning," co-anchor Norah O'Donnell said. "All declined our invitation."
She wasn't alone:
.@FoxNews reporting on the air now that they can't get a Republican member on the air right now to defend Trump
— Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) May 16, 2017
On @MSNBC @chrislhayes just said the same. No @GOP will come forth to defend President Trump on camera. https://t.co/g332u9NOGh
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) May 17, 2017
On MSNBC on Tuesday evening, Joy Reid also observed "the absence of Republicans on TV," Reliable Sources notes. Bret Baier, on Fox, said: "We've tried [but] there aren't Republicans willing to go on camera tonight."
A few Republicans did take the opportunity to voice serious concerns, though. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) went on CNN to call the reports "very concerning." And while accepting an award Tuesday evening, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said: "I think we've seen this movie before; I think it appears at a point where it's of Watergate size and scale." Jeva Lange