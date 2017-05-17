Republican congressman says Trump could be impeached if the Comey memo is true

Republican Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) said Tuesday that if the James Comey memo is true, it's grounds for impeachment, The Hill's Katie Bo Williams reports. Amash, a longtime critic of the Trump administration, additionally indicated that he trusts Comey's word over President Trump's.

The allegations reportedly contained in the memo are incredibly serious. Mr. Comey also needs to testify in open session ASAP. https://t.co/OjZIvpRsxm — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2017

The New York Times reported Tuesday that former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that, in a conversation he had Trump after Michael Flynn resigned, the president asked him to end the FBI's Russia investigation. Most Republicans avoided speaking to reporters Tuesday, with congressmen intentionally avoiding television appearances. Several Republican have indicated serious alarm in statements, including House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (Utah) and Sen. John McCain (Ariz.).

While Democratic congressman Al Green (Texas) openly called for Trump's impeachment on the House floor Wednesday, Amash is the first Republican to use the "I" word. "But everybody gets a fair trial in this country," Amash said. Jeva Lange