5 bunker-busting cartoons about the Israel-Iran war
Political cartoonists take on Iran waiting for Pete Hegseth to leak war plans and Donald Trump's wish for a Nobel prize
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Malaysia's delicious food and glorious beaches
The Week Recommends From 'colourful' George Town to the 'jungled interior' of Langkawi, Malaysia is incredibly diverse
-
Is the US sliding into autocracy?
Talking Point Donald Trump's use of federal troops on home ground, dismissal of dissent and 'braggadocious' military posturing are all symptoms of a shifting political culture
-
Crossword: June 22, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
ICE agents take down Lady Justice | June 21 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include ICE, Donald Trump as a lion tamer, and ordering from the Bible
-
5 editorial cartoons about ICE and migrants
Cartoons Political cartoonists take on ICE raids, harvesting Big Macs for Donald Trump, and what to do when Stephen Miller shows up at the front door
-
'We're only following orders' | June 20 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include compliments to the chef, Juneteenth wishes from ICE, and the Ayatollah waiting for Signal leaks
-
ICE and Stephen Miller are at the front door | June 18 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include harvesting Big Macs, when being president is a 'side hustle' and reasons why Sen. Alex Padilla was detained
-
The Trump cell phone 'friends and family' plan | June 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include a delay in the Artificial Intelligence invasion, 'No Kings' at the G7 Summit, and an 'arrest' of Gavin Newsom
-
Kristi Noem tries to explain Sen. Alex Padilla's detainment | June 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's military parade, Kristi Noem and Senator Alex Padilla, and 'No Kings'
-
POTUS, politics and child's play | June 14 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald's 30 dolls, a Flag Day fail and a MAGA Mayflower
-
5 jackbooted cartoons about L.A.'s anti-ICE protests
Cartoons Artists take on National Guard deployment, the failure of due process, and more