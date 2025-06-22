5 bunker-busting cartoons about the Israel-Iran war

Political cartoonists take on Iran waiting for Pete Hegseth to leak war plans and Donald Trump's wish for a Nobel prize

This editorial cartoon shows the Ayatollah and military leaders of Iran gathered around a table. They are looking at cell phones. The Ayatollah says, “Everyone track your Signal app for when Pete Hegseth leaks the war plans!”

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a caricature of Donald Trump standing before The Nobel Committee. A screen on the wall depicts a map of the Middle East with Israel and Iran on fire. Trump says, “Is this gonna delay my peace prize?”

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

