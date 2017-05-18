U.S. officials only learned of Russian election meddling because they heard someone bragging about it
U.S. officials first caught wind of the full extent of Russia's plot to meddle in the presidential election back in May 2016, when spies intercepted a Russian military officer boasting about his intended exploits, Time's Massimo Calabresi reported in the magazine's latest cover story:
Like many a good spy tale, the story of how the U.S. learned its democracy could be hacked started with loose lips. In May 2016, a Russian military intelligence officer bragged to a colleague that his organization, known as the GRU, was getting ready to pay [Hillary] Clinton back for what President Vladimir Putin believed was an influence operation she had run against him five years earlier as secretary of state. The GRU, he said, was going to cause chaos in the upcoming U.S. election.
What the officer didn't know, senior intelligence officials tell Time, was that U.S. spies were listening. They wrote up the conversation and sent it back to analysts at headquarters, who turned it from raw intelligence into an official report and circulated it. [Time]
As obvious as the conversation's implications may be in retrospect, Time reported that U.S. officials at the time "didn't know what to make of it." "We didn't really understand the context of it until much later," a senior intelligence official said.
Now, of course, the U.S. knows this GRU officer was foreshadowing Russia's plans to infiltrate American opinion through a wide-reaching social media campaign intended to spread disinformation. U.S. officials have learned that 2016 could just be the beginning: The Russians are now apparently "running a more sophisticated hack on Twitter" that allows hackers to "take control of the victim's phone or computer — and Twitter account."
At least one person was killed and 10 people injured after a car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square, Reuters reports. The driver had apparently lost control of his vehicle and is reportedly in custody.
What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr
— gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017
"Times Square just went nuts," one person on the scene tweeted. "People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops." Buildings in the area are reportedly on lockdown. Jeva Lange
President Trump has reportedly stayed in touch with his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, even sending him an encouraging message to "stay strong," Yahoo News reports.
Flynn is at the heart of the ongoing investigation into ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. It was revealed earlier this week that Trump pressured his former FBI director, James Comey, about dropping the investigation into Flynn and that Trump was aware Flynn was under federal investigation for foreign lobbying work when appointing him to the role.
"These are two men who bonded on the campaign trail," a close associate of Flynn's explained to Yahoo. "Flynn always believed that Trump would win. They were together so much during the campaign that Flynn became family. There has been zero sign of anything but supreme loyalty." Another friend of Flynn's explained that Trump's pressure on Comey was basically saying, "Can you take it easy on my buddy?"
Flynn will remain loyal to Trump, his friends say, describing the pair's relationship as being like brothers "in the foxhole." On Thursday, a lawyer of Flynn's announced Flynn will be ignoring the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena for private documents pertaining to his interactions with Russian officials.
"Thank God, Trump is president," Flynn reportedly told his friends shortly after being fired. "Can you imagine if Hillary had won and what she would be doing?" Jeva Lange
A lawyer for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Flynn will not honor his subpoena, The Associated Press reports. The committee issued the subpoena last week to Flynn for private documents pertaining to his interactions with Russian officials.
Ignoring a subpoena can theoretically lead to contempt of court charges. North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr (R), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told AP that "we'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is."
Flynn is at the heart of an ongoing investigation into ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. It was revealed earlier this week that Trump pressured his former FBI director, James Comey, about dropping the investigation into Flynn and that Trump was aware Flynn was under federal investigation for foreign lobbying work when he originally appointed him to the national security adviser role. Trump has reportedly encouraged Flynn to "stay strong" since his ousting. Jeva Lange
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is expected to announce Thursday that he's cutting short his term in Congress, Politico reported. Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, is reportedly planning to leave June 30. Politico reported that "several sources in the Capitol" say Chaffetz is next planning to appear on Fox News.
Chaffetz has been tasked with leading the House's investigation of President Trump's ties to Russia, which this week has involved subpoenaing FBI Director James Comey for memos he reportedly wrote detailing his conversations with Trump. He also invited Comey to testify in a hearing next week.
Chaffetz had announced in April he would not seek re-election. His full term would end January 2019. Becca Stanek
When a massive global cyberattack took hold of the internet last week, a 22-year-old British cybersecurity researcher helped save the day. The man, who lives with his parents in England and wished to remain anonymous, halted the ransomware attack when he inadvertently stumbled upon its "kill switch." For his efforts, he was offered a $10,000 reward, which he plans to donate to charity. "The rest will go to buying books/resources for people looking to get into [information security] who can't afford them," he said. Jessica Hullinger
The king of the Netherlands has secretly been flying airplanes for a Dutch commercial airline for 21 years
King Willem-Alexander does more than just preside over the Netherlands — twice a month for the past 21 years he has secretly worked as a co-pilot for the Dutch commercial airline KLM, The New York Times reports.
"The advantage is that I can always say that I wish everyone a heartfelt welcome in the name of the captain and the crew," Willem-Alexander, 50, revealed to the Netherland's De Telegraaf newspaper. "So I don't have to say my own name. But most of the people don't listen anyway."
Willem-Alexander admitted he is rarely recognized when he's wearing his uniform, and that it became easier to hide from his passengers after restrictions limited access to cockpits following the September 11 attacks. He said he finds flying relaxing: "For me the most important thing is that I have a hobby for which I need to concentrate completely. You have an airplane, passengers, and a crew. You carry responsibility for that. You cannot take your problems from the ground with you in the sky. You can for a brief moment disconnect and concentrate on something else. That is the biggest relaxation of flying to me."
Willem-Alexander, who has been king since 2013, flies exclusively for the KLM subsidiary Cityhopper, which provides regional connections between nearby European cities. Willem-Alexander said he won't take time to learn how to fly the larger planes because he cannot take overnight stops in case he needs to get back to the Netherlands during an emergency. Jeva Lange
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright doesn't expect much from President Trump's first trip abroad since taking office, she said on CNN on Thursday, but silence on Twitter would be a win.
"He has to keep his mind on what he's doing," said Albright, who served under President Clinton. "And I hope, even though we seem to be setting kind of a low bar for this trip — if he just doesn't make mistakes — I hope that there is not one single tweet about anything during the nine days that he's gone." Rather than tweeting, Albright suggested, Trump should fully staff the State Department and "do his homework."
If the president's Twitter record is any indication, she is unlikely to get her wish. Since taking office, he averages one tweet every four to five hours. His longest Twitter silence since the start of his campaign was a mere two days. And his tweeting habits remain undeterred by the criticism of a strong majority of Americans, including a majority of Trump voters. Bonnie Kristian