The Republican National Committee just likened Morning Joe to 'a bad episode of Gossip Girl'

The Republican National Committee released a blistering statement against MSNBC's Morning Joe on Wednesday, likening the program to "a bad episode of Gossip Girl."

The show is hosted by Joe Scarborough, a former Republican representative from Florida, and Mika Brzezinski, a Democrat. While last winter rumors swirled that network officials found Scarborough and Brzezinski's alleged promotion of then-candidate Donald Trump "over-the-top" and "unseemly," the two have since become outspoken critics of the administration.

"If there is a leader of the pack for the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, look no further than MSNBC's Morning Joe," the RNC blasted. "Once a respected forum for intelligent discourse, the program has turned into three hours of far-left hysteria, filled with more faux scandal and innuendo than a bad episode of Gossip Girl."

RNC releases a statement savaging Morning Joe... pic.twitter.com/CCcEK1iMvT — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) May 31, 2017

With a Trumpian use of ellipses, the committee concluded: "Just trying to keep them honest…"

Scarborough responded to the criticism on Twitter: "This is funny stuff," he said. "Interesting to see Trump still obsessed with our show. He should get a hobby or new job that keeps him focused." Jeva Lange