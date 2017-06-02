Top GOP senator admits it's 'unlikely' Republicans will pass health care this year

Republican Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) on Thursday offered a less than heartening assessment of his party's chances of passing a health-care bill. "It's unlikely that we will get a health-care deal," Burr told North Carolina news station WXII 12 News, per The Wall Street Journal. "I don't see a comprehensive health-care plan this year."
Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, added that the version of the American Health Care Act that passed the House last month was "not a good plan" and was "dead on arrival." Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky.) also evinced concerns about the bill, saying, "I don't know how we get to [50 votes] at the moment, but that's the goal."
A group of Republican senators set about rewriting the health-care bill immediately after its passage in the House. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) has promised a health plan will pass the upper chamber by "the end of July as the latest." Read more about Republicans' health-care struggles here at The Week. Kimberly Alters
Days after photos of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a bloodied, detached head resembling that of President Trump sparked bipartisan outrage and cost Griffin several gigs, Griffin re-opened the can of worms at a press conference Friday alongside her lawyer.
While Griffin reiterated her apology, noting that she still feels "horrible," she later veered towards pitying herself for suffering so much backlash and slamming Trump and his family for "personally trying to ruin my life forever." Here are some of the other ill-advised comments Griffin made during her press conference. Becca Stanek
- "I'm going to make fun of the president, and I'm going to make fun of him more now."
- "I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. He's a bully. I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life."
- "We all get what's going on here. They're using me as the shiny object so that nobody's talking about his FBI investigation."
- "He wants to mess with me? He picked the wrong redhead!"
- "This is a woman thing."
- "What's happening to me has never happened in this great country."
- "I made a horrible, horrible call. Trust me, if I could redo the whole thing I'd have a blow up doll and no ketchup."
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday maintained the Russian government's innocence in the hacking of the U.S. presidential election by arguing that inventing IP addresses is so easy even a kid could do it. IP addresses have been compared to "fingerprints" in the election hacking investigation, leading U.S. investigators to pin Russian state-sponsored hackers for the cybercrimes.
"IP addresses can be invented — a child can do that! Your underage daughter could do that. That is not proof," Putin told NBC News' Megyn Kelly during a roundtable discussion. Kelly's daughter is 6 years old.
At another point in the discussion, Putin likened the U.S. blaming Russia for meddling in the presidential election to "anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews." "A dumb man who can't do anything would blame the Jews for everything," Putin said. For good measure, he added that if the information revealed in the hacks was "true," "was it so important who leaked it?"
On Thursday, Putin shifted somewhat from his ardent denial of any Russian involvement whatsoever in the hacking of the U.S. election, conceding that "patriotically minded" Russians may have decided to target America. Becca Stanek
A grand jury criminal probe into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will now be included in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of possible ties between President Trump or his associates and Russia, Reuters reported Friday. Mueller's probe will absorb a grand jury criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in Virginia into Flynn.
The Virginia prosecutors are examining Flynn's work as a paid lobbyist on behalf of Turkish interests, along with his possible communications with Russian officials during and after the election. A subpoena viewed by Reuters indicates the Virginia prosecutors were specifically examining connections between Flynn and Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin, whose company paid Flynn's company $530,000 to research exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed Gulen for an attempted coup last July.
"Mueller's move to take over the Virginia grand jury's criminal investigation highlights his broad powers as special counsel," Reuters notes. Two people familiar with the investigation told Reuters that the Virginia grand jury has also issued subpoenas to some of Flynn's business associates.
Neither Flynn's lawyer nor a spokesman for Mueller offered comment. Read more about the growing Mueller probe at Reuters. Kimberly Alters
In an interview Friday on Fox & Friends, Vice President Mike Pence seemed baffled why "the left" is so worried about global warming. "For some reason or another, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left in this country and around the world," Pence said, the day after President Trump announced that he intends to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. Pence insisted the U.S. has already shown "real leadership" and "real progress" by somewhat reducing carbon emissions over the last decade.
The leadership Pence seemed to be most impressed with, however, was Trump's. "It is so refreshing to have a president who just stands without apology for the American people, for the American economy, and for America's interests in the world first," Pence said, arguing that America's commitment to the Paris accord — which aims to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions — "put a real burden on our economy and on our people."
If Pence needs a reason, NASA has it: A report entitled, "Climate change: How do we know?," noted that "scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal" and that global warming is currently happening at a rate "ten times faster than the average rate of ice-age-recovery warming."
Catch a snippet of Pence's interview below. Becca Stanek
.@VP: "For some reason, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left - in this country and around the world." pic.twitter.com/1UgRsgVkj1
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 2, 2017
Employers who refuse to pay overtime or misclassify workers as exempt from minimum wage rules underpay workers by an estimated $15 billion a year, according to a study conducted by the Economic Policy Institute. The EPI evaluated the 10 most populous states in the U.S., and found 2.4 million workers affected in those states alone. Minimum wage violations cost those workers an average of about $64 a week — almost a quarter of weekly earnings.
Extrapolated over the entire country, the estimated $15 billion in losses is more than the value of all the property stolen in the U.S. during robberies, burglaries, and auto thefts in a typical year. Shivani Ishwar
Only 20 percent of U.S. companies allow staff to clock out early for "Summer Fridays," down from 63 percent in 2012, according to a survey of hundreds of firms. Sixty-two percent offer more flexible schedules in the summertime, down from 75 percent five years ago. And less than one-third of companies allow a more casual dress code during the summer — down from more than half in 2012.
But this lessened freedom during summers may lead to more flexibility all year round. "One theory is that many companies are already offering flexible schedules, remote work options, and relaxed dress codes throughout the year," said Cynthia Kong, a senior public relations manager for OfficeTeam. Shivani Ishwar