Wonder Woman has biggest opening weekend for a female-directed movie

President Trump used Saturday's terror attack in London as an occasion to tout his travel ban executive order targeting Muslim-majority countries, which remains stalled pending a Supreme Court ruling. "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough," he wrote on Twitter. "We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

Trump's rallying cry has not been met with universal acclaim, including within his own party. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said on Fox News Sunday he believes "the president does have certainly the right to put in place extreme vetting," but that this could be accomplished "without a travel ban."

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was even less enthusiastic. "I think that the travel ban is too broad and that is why it has been rejected by the courts," she said Sunday in a CBS interview, while allowing that the U.S. should do a "better job of vetting."

Across the aisle, Trump's raising of the travel ban topic also came under fire from former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who served under President Obama. "There's a very real risk that by stigmatizing and isolating Muslims from particular countries, and Muslims in general, that we alienate the very communities here in the United States whose cooperation we most need to detect and prevent these homegrown extremists from being able to carry out attacks," she said while appearing on ABC News. Bonnie Kristian