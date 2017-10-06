This water bottle comes with precious gems

A full third of Republicans disapprove of President Trump's performance in office, a poll released Friday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found. Sixty-seven percent of Republicans still approve of Trump's performance, though that is a marked decrease from when the poll was taken in March, when 80 percent of Republicans supported the president's performance.

Predictably, Trump's approval rating among other demographics was even lower: Just 28 percent of independents and 5 percent of Democrats said they approved of his work in office. Overall, just 32 percent of Americans approved of Trump's efforts, while 67 percent disapproved. Legislators fared even worse, however, as just 18 percent of Americans approved of Congress' efforts.

Overall, just 24 percent of Americans feel the country is heading "in the right direction" under Trump, the poll found — a 10-percent decrease since the poll was last taken in June. In March, the poll found 37 percent of people felt the country was progressing positively.

The poll surveyed 1,150 adults nationwide online and over the phone from Sept. 28-Oct. 2. It has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points. Read the full topline results here. Kimberly Alters