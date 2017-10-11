Trump reportedly said 'I hate everyone in the White House!'

A worrying Vanity Fair report claims President Trump is increasingly "unstable" and "unraveling," with even his closest advisers expressing concern that the president might not make it a full term. In addition to Trump's unrestrained tweet storms and his alleged feuds with his own Cabinet, Trump reportedly vented to his security chief Keith Schiller: "I hate everyone in the White House! There are a few exceptions, but I hate them!"

Stephen Bannon, Trump's onetime campaign adviser and recently ousted top aide, has reportedly expressed his own doubts about Trump being allowed to continue in the White House much longer: "According to a source, Bannon has told people he thinks Trump has only a 30 percent chance of making it the full term," Vanity Fair writes.

Chief of Staff John Kelly is additionally scrambling to contain Trump, Vanity Fair reports, and "outside calls to the White House switchboard aren't put through to the Oval Office." While there is not much anyone can do to wrest Trump's phone away from him to keep him off Twitter, insiders are allegedly relieved that the president is staying off air.

The White House offered a different version of the story: "The president's mood is good and his outlook on the agenda is very positive," an official reassured. Read the full report at Vanity Fair. Jeva Lange