Trump reportedly said 'I hate everyone in the White House!'

A worrying Vanity Fair report claims President Trump is increasingly "unstable" and "unraveling," with even his closest advisers expressing concern that the president might not make it a full term. In addition to Trump's unrestrained tweet storms and his alleged feuds with his own Cabinet, Trump reportedly vented to his security chief Keith Schiller: "I hate everyone in the White House! There are a few exceptions, but I hate them!"
Stephen Bannon, Trump's onetime campaign adviser and recently ousted top aide, has reportedly expressed his own doubts about Trump being allowed to continue in the White House much longer: "According to a source, Bannon has told people he thinks Trump has only a 30 percent chance of making it the full term," Vanity Fair writes.
Chief of Staff John Kelly is additionally scrambling to contain Trump, Vanity Fair reports, and "outside calls to the White House switchboard aren't put through to the Oval Office." While there is not much anyone can do to wrest Trump's phone away from him to keep him off Twitter, insiders are allegedly relieved that the president is staying off air.
The White House offered a different version of the story: "The president's mood is good and his outlook on the agenda is very positive," an official reassured. Read the full report at Vanity Fair. Jeva Lange
The U.S. men's national soccer team received a devastating blow Tuesday night, losing their qualifying match against Trinidad and Tobago 2-1. The defeat eliminated the team from being able to participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The USMNT has played in every World Cup since 1986, making the U.S. broadcast rights to the tournament valuable. That's why as U.S. Soccer reels after the nightmare loss, Fox Sports might be even more stunned: A bidding war between Fox Sports and ESPN resulted in Fox outdueling the Worldwide Leader in Sports to the tune of $400 million for the English-language rights to broadcast both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
In other words, Fox paid about $200 million for the rights to broadcast the 2018 World Cup in the U.S. — a World Cup the U.S. will not be participating in.
With the team's loss Tuesday night, Fox Sports automatically lost the opportunity to broadcast at least three group-stage games, let alone any knockout-round games the men may have advanced to. In the meantime, Fox, like many USMNT fans, may still hold out hope that 2022 will be a dramatic return to the tournament for the Red, White, and Blue. Elianna Spitzer
Adding to the bevy of sexual harassment and assault accusations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, actress and model Cara Delevingne has come forward with her own account.
In her statement, Delevingne recalled how when she was first starting out in the industry, Weinstein called her and told her "that if [she] was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public … [she'd] never … make it as an actress in Hollywood." Delevingne "hurried off the phone," she said, but a year or two later had another uncomfortable interaction with Weinstein, this time face-to-face:
He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined [...] I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way, hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss [...] I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. [Cara Delevingne]
In her statement, which she sent to New York contributor Yashar Ali, Delevingne denounced Weinstein's actions and reminded women and girls "that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth." You can read her whole account below. Karen Hui
I just received this statement from @Caradelevingne detailing her experience with Harvey Weinstein. Thank you, Cara. pic.twitter.com/SA1D05lYH4
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 11, 2017
President Trump skewered the free press Wednesday, telling reporters that "it is frankly disgusting that the press is able to write whatever it wants to write."
The comments followed Trump's tweets Wednesday morning, which reacted to an NBC News story that claimed the president had called for the nuclear arsenal to be increased "tenfold." "With all of the fake news coming out of NBC and the networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their license?" Trump asked.
When pressed in the afternoon about whether there should be limits on the media, Trump said "no," but he did add that reporters should write "more honestly." Citing no evidence, Trump said: "When they make up stories like that, it's just made up … They make up sources." Jeva Lange
Trump: "It's frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write. And people should look into it." pic.twitter.com/Op0jaMyNX8
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 11, 2017
Say goodbye to the one last safe topic to discuss at Thanksgiving dinner.
Just three weeks ago, about 60 percent of both Democrats and Republicans said they viewed the NFL favorably, a daily tracking poll from Morning Consult found. Then President Trump stepped in.
After the president told NFL owners to fire players who kneeled during the national anthem, more and more players did the opposite of what Trump wanted. Now, Trump voters have flipped their allegiances: More than 60 percent view the NFL unfavorably, up from around 30 percent in September. Meanwhile, analysis from The New York Times shows Hillary Clinton voters' views remain relatively unchanged.
And Trump still hasn't given up the debate:
It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
The NFL quickly fired back, saying the president's tweet was "not accurate" and that the organization will continue to discuss these issues with players. The spike in Trump voters' disapproval makes the NFL the seventh-most polarizing brand in the U.S., Morning Consult found.
No. 1 on the list? Trump Hotels. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump is expected to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen to head the Department of Homeland Security, Politico reports. The position was vacated by White House chief of staff John Kelly in July during a reshuffle that followed the ousting of former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Nielsen previously served as Kelly's top aide when he was at DHS.
"She would be the first person to run the department who has actually worked there," one person close to the administration told Politico. "She has a deep familiarity."
A cybersecurity expert, Nielsen rose to be a frontrunner for the position thanks to Kelly's recommendation. House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) was also reportedly being considered by Trump, but ultimately was passed over.
If confirmed, Nielsen would become the third woman in Trump's Cabinet. Jeva Lange
Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that it will begin admitting girls next year. The organization will also allow older girls to earn the rank of Eagle Scout for the first time in its 107-year history beginning in 2019. Previously, girls were allowed to join four scouting programs (Venturing, Sea Scouting, Exploring, and STEM), but none had paths to the Eagle Scout rank.
"This decision is true to the BSA's mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law," said the BSA's chief scout executive, Michael Surbaugh. "The values of Scouting — trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave, reverent, for example — are important for both young men and women."
A similar organization, Girl Scouts, has so far resisted allowing boys to join due to the desire to nurture an environment specifically to promote female leaders, NBC News reports. Jeva Lange
Disagreeing with President Trump usually ends with someone's resignation. But Thomas Barrack, Trump's billionaire best friend and biggest campaign donor, has a problem with all the "yes men" that surround the president. And even after 30 years of friendship, he's still by Trump's side.
A profile of Barrack published Wednesday in The Washington Post breaks down the two men's relationship:
The men have struck a mutually beneficial deal. Trump solicits Barrack's advice regularly, asking how his actions are playing with the public. Barrack listens deferentially, advises Trump to change course without fear of retribution, and retains a bond that has outlasted Trump's many personal and financial crises. [The Washington Post]
Trump and Barrack met in 1987 and loosely discussed the idea of Trump running for president in the early days of their friendship. Building a wall and putting "America first" was never part of the plan, Barrack told the Post, so he was shocked when Trump called Mexicans "rapists." Barrack said he continues to ask "Oh my God, where are we going with this?" every time Trump makes another inflammatory remark.
Barrack also told the Post that Trump has called him one of his "few Arab-American friends," and said he tried to dissuade the president from instituting his infamous "Muslim ban." He's also the man who convinced Trump to hire Paul Manafort, who's now under investigation for possible collusion with Russia, to lead his presidential campaign.
And yet, Barrack hasn't gotten the pink slip like so many other Trump insiders. While it may be because Barrack isn't an official White House adviser to begin with, so he can't truly be fired, Barrack said Trump isn't as bad at taking criticism as some make him out to be.
You can read more about why Barrack's dissenting voice still has the president's ear at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk