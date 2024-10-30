Harris makes closing case in huge rally at DC's Ellipse

The Democratic nominee asked voters to "turn the page" on Trump's "division" and "chaos"

Kamala Harris speaks in front of White House
"I don't believe people who disagree with me are the enemy. [Trump] wants to put them in jail. I'll give them a seat at my table."
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Vice President Kamala Harris made the closing argument of her presidential campaign Tuesday night, speaking to a large crowd outside the White House that stretched back to the Washington Monument. Her campaign estimated that more than 75,000 people attended. Speaking at the Ellipse — the spot where Donald Trump urged his supporters to "fight like hell" and march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — Harris asked voters to "turn the page" on Trump's "division" and "chaos" and choose a "new generation of leadership" offering a "different path" that benefits all Americans.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

