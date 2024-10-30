'Empowered' Steve Bannon released from prison
Set free a week before Election Day, Bannon quickly returned to his right-wing podcast to promote Trump
What happened
Steve Bannon, a far-right influencer and longtime adviser to Donald Trump, was released from federal prison Tuesday, returning to his "War Room" podcast to agitate for a MAGA victory one week before polls close on Election Day.
Bannon, 70, served four months in a minimum security correctional facility in Connecticut for contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Who said what
"They were going to silence me and break me," Bannon said to reporters. "I'm not broken. I'm empowered." He "wasted little time" returning to his role as "one of the leading provocateurs of the former president's political movement," The New York Times said. Bannon "bashed Democrats and their agenda" during his first few hours of freedom, The Associated Press said. While in prison, Bannon had been "receiving daily updates from his daughter" about Trump's presidential campaign, Politico said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Bannon's "MAGA megaphone has suffered in his absence," CNN said. It will "take some time to bring the audience back and to mobilize them," liberal media analyst Madeline Peltz said to the broadcaster. While the week before the election likely won't be "enough time to complete that," Bannon will likely "kick into high gear in the post-election chaos that we're all sort of anticipating."
He is due to appear in New York state court Dec. 9 for a separate criminal trial on money laundering and fraud charges for allegedly duping donors to a private effort to build Trump's border wall. Trump pardoned Bannon on similar federal charges in one of his final acts as president.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Who will be the next James Bond?
In the Spotlight Despite previous rumours of an offer being made, a replacement for Daniel Craig seems far from confirmed
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The GOP is renewing its focus on the abortion pill
In the Spotlight Three Republican-led states are taking another crack at suing the FDA over the abortion pill, mifepristone
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Canada accuses top Modi ally of directing Sikh attacks
Speed Read Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was allegedly behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Canada accuses top Modi ally of directing Sikh attacks
Speed Read Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was allegedly behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Harris makes closing case in huge rally at DC's Ellipse
Speed Read The Democratic nominee asked voters to "turn the page" on Trump's "division" and "chaos"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump promises a rollback of the green energy revolution
The Explainer A pro-fossil fuel agenda dominates the GOP nominee's climate change policies
By David Faris Published
-
'We might need to fiddle with our technology more than we think'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'I am not a Nazi,' Trump says amid MSG rally fallout
Speed Read Trump and his campaign are attempting to stem the fallout from comments made by speakers at Sunday's rally
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ballot drop boxes set on fire in Oregon, Washington
Speed Read Hundreds of submitted ballots were destroyed in Vancouver, Washington
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel votes to ban UN agency for Palestinians
Speed Read UNRWA provides food, medical care and other humanitarian assistance to Palestine
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US election: where things stand with one week to go
The Explainer Harris' lead in the polls has been narrowing in Trump's favour, but her campaign remains 'cautiously optimistic'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published