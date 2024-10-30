'Empowered' Steve Bannon released from prison

Set free a week before Election Day, Bannon quickly returned to his right-wing podcast to promote Trump

Steve Bannon holds press conference after prison release
Bannon will likely "kick into high gear in the post-election chaos that we're all sort of anticipating"
(Image credit: Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Steve Bannon, a far-right influencer and longtime adviser to Donald Trump, was released from federal prison Tuesday, returning to his "War Room" podcast to agitate for a MAGA victory one week before polls close on Election Day.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸