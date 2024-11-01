Women take center stage in campaign finale

Harris and Trump are trading gender attacks in the final days before the election

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally
Republicans were angered by a pro-Harris ad encouraging women to keep their votes secret from Trump-loving husbands
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump Thursday for vowing to "protect the women" of America "whether the women like it or not." Trump allies, meanwhile, said they were outraged by a pro-Harris ad telling married women they can keep their vote secret from their Trump-loving husbands, and by Harris supporter Mark Cuban saying "you never see" Trump "around strong, intelligent women — ever" — because "they're intimidating to him."



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

