Women take center stage in campaign finale
Harris and Trump are trading gender attacks in the final days before the election
What happened
Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump Thursday for vowing to "protect the women" of America "whether the women like it or not." Trump allies, meanwhile, said they were outraged by a pro-Harris ad telling married women they can keep their vote secret from their Trump-loving husbands, and by Harris supporter Mark Cuban saying "you never see" Trump "around strong, intelligent women — ever" — because "they're intimidating to him."
Who said what
Trump's "like it or not" comment at a rally Wednesday "was another hairpin turn that took the presidential race from literal trash talk to gender issues in its closing stage," The New York Times said, each candidate "trying to inflict political wounds." Trump "simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what's in their own best interests and make decisions accordingly," Harris said in Phoenix. "But we trust women."
Trump's "comments evoked, for many critics, the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him and his history of misogynistic remarks," including his infamous "Access Hollywood" hot-mic conversation, now getting a second life on TikTok, The Washington Post said. On the other hand, "some female supporters of the former president see the protector line as reassuring."
The pro-Harris "what happens in the booth stays in the booth" ad, produced by a liberal evangelical Christian group and narrated by Julia Roberts, drew particular ire from Trump allies Charlie Kirk and Fox News' Jesse Watters, who said secretly voting for Harris was "the same thing as having an affair."
What next?
Cuban said his comment about Trump and "strong, intelligent women" was referring to Nikki Haley, Trump's former GOP primary rival. Haley told Fox News' Bret Baier on Tuesday she's just waiting for Trump's call to campaign for him. But his "bromance and masculinity stuff, it borders on edgy to the point that it's going to make women uncomfortable," she added. "That is not the way to win women."
