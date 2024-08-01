Could the gender divide decide the US presidential election?
Women move to the left, men to the right
The 2024 presidential election "pits young men against young women," said The Wall Street Journal. Voters under 30 are increasingly divided along gender lines, with women favoring Democrats and men increasingly favoring Republicans. That gap isn't just about candidates: It extends to "abortion, student-loan forgiveness and other issues" of concern to young adults. Some of that might reflect different life experiences: A growing share of young women are achieving financial independence, "while fewer young men are reaching that milestone compared with four decades ago."
It's not just young people. There's also a "divorce divide" in American politics, Daniel A. Cox said at the Survey Center on American Life. Recent polling shows that 56% of divorced men are voting for Donald Trump — his most devoted group of voters — compared to 42% of divorced women. That's a sign that as Americans "spend more time uncoupled, they are more likely to develop a tribal approach to politics." And there are concerns the gender gap could ripple more broadly through American culture. "Partisan polarization is bad for the nation," Elizabeth Grace Matthew said at The Hill, "but partisan polarization that correlates ever more with sex is likely to prove even worse."
What did the commentators say?
"The gender war is much weirder than it initially appears," Derek Thompson said at The Atlantic. It might appear that men are shifting right and women to the left, but "it's not so simple." Millions of women will vote for Donald Trump this year, after all. But Republicans and Democrats are "sharply divided by their cultural attitudes toward gender roles and the experience of being a man or woman in America." For example: One survey found that 61% of Democrats think women face discrimination, while only 19% of Republicans agree. The gap isn't about gender — it's about "the role of gender, the meaning of gender, the definition of gender."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Gender-divide stories are intuitively appealing but awfully easy to overstate," Zack Beauchamp said at Vox. Yes, women are usually more liberal than men, but the size of the gap "just isn't all that big." "The differences between women and men are not, in any way, the biggest differences we have in American politics," said the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Kathleen Dolan. Maybe that is changing for younger generations, but for now the "narrative is galloping well ahead of the facts."
What next?
The gap is an international phenomenon. "In countries on every continent, an ideological gap has opened up between young men and women," John Burn-Murdoch said at the Financial Times. There are growing divides between "increasingly conservative young men and progressive female contemporaries." That could shape politics around the world for decades to come, not just in the current U.S. election. "The ideology gaps are only growing, and data shows that people's formative political experiences are hard to shake off."
Back in the U.S., the gender gap seems to be widening with Kamala Harris' ascension to the top of the ticket, said NBC News. Recent polls show Harris with a 14- to 16-point lead over Trump among women voters, while Trump beats Harris by as much as 24 points among men. Bottom line: "Trump's advantage among men seems larger than Harris' edge among women." That means the divide could be a "significant factor" in the 2024 race.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Study links high cholesterol to dementia
Speed Read It has been added to a list of 12 previously known risk factors including depression, smoking and loneliness
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Trump questions Harris' race, clashes with journalists
Speed Read The former president made a series of inflammatory remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists conference
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - August 1, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - Project 2025, Harris' record, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?
Today's Big Question A shake-up at the top of the Democratic ticket has pushed a once static-seeming race into largely uncharted political waters
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Flags are talismans of national pride, but their absence can also reflect a venomous divorce'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why are Democrats suddenly calling the opposition 'weird'?
In The Spotlight Juvenile? Overdue? There's a new line of attack on the 2024 campaign trail
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Who is in the running to be Kamala Harris' vice president?
Today's Big Question Several prominent Democrats are reportedly on the shortlist
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Assign seats, Southwest, and make your extra buck. But remember your customers.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is JD Vance the right pick for Trump's VP?
Talking Points Questions swirl as the heir-apparent to the MAGA movement struggles on the campaign trail
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Can a racially and culturally divided country elect a multi-precedent-setting candidate?
Today's big question Vice President Kamala Harris is facing a wave of personal attacks tinged with racism and sexism
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine's booksellers are surprisingly thriving
The Explainer One of the country's largest printing plants was recently hit by a Russian missile strike, but the industry is still doing better than ever
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published