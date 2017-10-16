Floridians will have a chance to elect an alien abductee to Congress next year

Florida residents will have an opportunity in 2018 to elect the first (known) alien abductee to Congress, McClatchy reports. Miami Republican Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, 59, claimed in a 2009 TV interview that three aliens brought her aboard a spaceship when she was 7 and that the extraterrestrials have continued to communicate with her telepathically over the years.

"I went in," Rodriguez Aguilera recalled in one of two separate Spanish-language interviews where she mentions the abduction. "There were some round seats that were there, and some quartz rocks that controlled the ship — not like airplanes."

Rodriguez Aguilera learned some useful facts from the aliens, such as that there are 30,000 skulls "different from humans" in a Maltese cave and that Florida's Coral Castle tourist trap is actually an Egyptian pyramid. Rodriguez Aguilera "also said that the aliens had mentioned Isis, though she didn't clarify if they meant the terrorist organization or the ancient Egyptian goddess," McClatchy writes.

Rodriguez Aguilera is not the first political candidate who wants to believe, although she might be the first to claim to have actually communicated with Martians. "Being a politician, to come out and say that, it's odd," observed Miami political commentator Rick Yabor. Jeva Lange