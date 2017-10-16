Floridians will have a chance to elect an alien abductee to Congress next year

Florida residents will have an opportunity in 2018 to elect the first (known) alien abductee to Congress, McClatchy reports. Miami Republican Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, 59, claimed in a 2009 TV interview that three aliens brought her aboard a spaceship when she was 7 and that the extraterrestrials have continued to communicate with her telepathically over the years.
"I went in," Rodriguez Aguilera recalled in one of two separate Spanish-language interviews where she mentions the abduction. "There were some round seats that were there, and some quartz rocks that controlled the ship — not like airplanes."
Rodriguez Aguilera learned some useful facts from the aliens, such as that there are 30,000 skulls "different from humans" in a Maltese cave and that Florida's Coral Castle tourist trap is actually an Egyptian pyramid. Rodriguez Aguilera "also said that the aliens had mentioned Isis, though she didn't clarify if they meant the terrorist organization or the ancient Egyptian goddess," McClatchy writes.
Rodriguez Aguilera is not the first political candidate who wants to believe, although she might be the first to claim to have actually communicated with Martians. "Being a politician, to come out and say that, it's odd," observed Miami political commentator Rick Yabor. Jeva Lange
The highly anticipated trailer for Black Panther has finally landed. Featuring a knockout cast — including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Chadwick Boseman in the titular role — the Marvel universe-set film is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2018.
The story follows King T'Challa's return to his homeland of Wakanda after his father's death, only to find an enemy who threatens to bring down the entire kingdom. "This is a killer trailer," raves Collider. "It not only shows off a ton of action sequences, outrageous costume design, and comic book goodies for fans out there, it also brings an unmistakable sense of style that's all Black Panther's own." The film is directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, who most recently helmed the 2015 Rocky spin-off Creed.
For the chronologically minded, Black Panther is set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. Marvel's next film, Thor: Ragnarok, will be released in November. Turn up your volume, and watch the Black Panther trailer below. Jeva Lange
More than 6,600 prisoners in Texas together donated about $53,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The donations came from their commissary funds, the limited spending money prisoners have to purchase personal items like snacks, hygiene products, or stamps at the prison commissary store.
Commissary funds are replenished by contributions from friends or family members or by wages inmates can earn in prison jobs. The average daily wage for prison labor in the United States is $3.45 — for eight hours of work, that would be a mere 43 cents an hour — which makes all the more impressive the average inmate's individual Harvey donation of $8 per person.
Some Texas prisoners themselves were among Harvey's victims. As BuzzFeed News reported shortly after the storm hit, "inmates at a federal prison east of Houston lived in squalid conditions, were given minimal amounts of drinking water, and were restricted from freely communicating with loved ones." Prisoners were reportedly kept in flooded cells with backed-up toilets and no air conditioning. Bonnie Kristian
Pope Francis leveled an oblique criticism at President Trump while speaking Monday at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization offices in Rome. The pope addressed the Paris Agreement, the 2016 climate accord from which Trump withdrew the United States in June.
"We see consequences of climate change every day," the pope said, and "thanks to scientific knowledge, we know how we have to confront the problem and the international community has also worked out the legal methods, such as the Paris accord, which sadly, some have abandoned."
"We can't be satisfied by saying 'someone else will do it,'" Francis added, condemning the "negligence toward the delicate equilibria of ecosystems, the presumption of manipulating and controlling the limited resources of the planet, and the greed for profit" of those who reject policy measures, like the Paris deal, to address man-made climate change.
The withdrawal process Trump initiated is scheduled to be completed one day after the 2020 election. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump considers Vice President Mike Pence "one of his best decisions," pollster Tony Fabrizio told The New Yorker, but a look behind the scenes raises questions about how the strange bedfellows really get along. Trump in fact came so close to not picking Pence as a running mate that he outright asked New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie if he was "ready to do this with me." Trump's former campaign manager, Stephen Bannon, privately considered Pence "the price we pay" and "an unfortunate necessity." And when pressed by reporter Jane Mayer about whether he shared "Pence's deeply conservative social views," Trump "became uncharacteristically silent."
People close to the Trump campaign and administration added that the president is not so hesitant to express his opinion of Pence's values in private, reportedly even resorting to cruel and disturbing mockery:
A staff member from Trump's campaign recalls him mocking Pence's religiosity. He said that, when people met with Trump after stopping by Pence's office, Trump would ask them, "Did Mike make you pray?" Two sources also recalled Trump needling Pence about his views on abortion and homosexuality. During a meeting with a legal scholar, Trump belittled Pence's determination to overturn Roe v. Wade. The legal scholar had said that, if the Supreme Court did so, many states would likely legalize abortion on their own. "You see?" Trump asked Pence. "You've wasted all this time and energy on it, and it's not going to end abortion anyway." When the conversation turned to gay rights, Trump motioned toward Pence and joked, "Don't ask that guy — he wants to hang them all!" [The New Yorker]
It's the kind of report that, if remotely true, makes you wonder about Trump's sense of humor. Read the full story at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may be (ahem) intact, but his relationship with President Trump has turned famously testy. Trump has been weighing replacing Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Axios reported after the Trump-Tillerson rift widened publicly, and now, Axios' Mike Allen said Monday morning, Trump is mulling Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) to replace Pompeo at the CIA. Cotton, 40, is open to the switch, a "longtime friend" tells Axios: "This guy quit his fancy law firm to serve his country in the wake of 9/11. He does his duty when the country calls."
Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, who speaks with Cotton and first floated him for the CIA job, according to Axios, said that Trump is comfortable with Cotton and talks to him on the phone several times a week. Both Cotton and Pompeo, a former congressman, "like and listen to the president" and "accept his realism in foreign affairs," Hewitt tells Axios. You can read more about the Trump administration scuttlebutt at Axios. Peter Weber
Following President Trump's decision last week to end Affordable Care Act subsidy payments to insurance companies that lowered premiums for low-income customers, senators are moving to introduce new health-care packages aimed at stabilizing the potential turbulence from the executive order, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) have been working on a highly anticipated bipartisan health-care plan for months, and are expected to introduce it "within days." That deal "would likely fund ObamaCare subsidies ... and provide states with more flexibility to change ObamaCare's requirements," Politico reports. Trump has reportedly signaled his approval of the bipartisan approach.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is also expected to introduce a more conservative alternative that might have a better shot in the Republican-held House. Johnson's proposal involves expanding health savings accounts and Congress making it "so anyone has the option to purchase a 'catastrophic plan' — insurance with relatively low premiums but high deductibles that provides fewer benefits," CNN reports.
Overall, Republicans generally support a response to Trump's executive order: "I think Congress should pass that short-term extension," said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). "We absolutely have to think about that family around the kitchen table." Jeva Lange
Late Sunday night, California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) vetoed a bill that would have aimed to require presidential candidates to release their last five tax returns in order to appear on the state ballot, disappointing Democrats and open-government advocates. The legislation, passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature, was prompted by President Trump's decision not to release any of his tax returns, bucking decades of precedent. Brown — who also did not release his own tax returns during the 2010 and 2014 campaigns, Politico notes — cited legal questions and the "slippery slope."
"While I recognize the political attractiveness — even the merits — of getting President Trump's tax returns, I worry about the political perils of individual states seeking to regulate presidential elections in this manner," he wrote in a veto message. "First, it may not be constitutional. Second, it sets a 'slippery slope' precedent. Today we require tax returns, but what would be next? Five years of health records? A certified birth certificate? High school report cards? And will these requirements vary depending on which political party is in power?" Legal analysts were divided on whether the bill would pass constitutional muster. Peter Weber