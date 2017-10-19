Check out Christian Bale's jaw-dropping transformation into Dick Cheney

The old Christian Bale can't come to the phone right now:

Photos leaked Thursday show Bale's full body commitment to the character of Dick Cheney, whom Bale is portraying in Adam McKay's forthcoming (and yet untitled) biopic about the former vice president. The film will reportedly cover Cheney's "time serving as a Wyoming congressman up through his time in D.C. — with a few stops for hunting trips (and accidents) along the way," Vulture reports.

For reference, only a short time ago, Bale looked like this:

The film also stars Amy Adams as Dick Cheney's wife, Lynne Cheney:

Seeing Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney has thrown off my whole day https://t.co/00q1eImKvz pic.twitter.com/Lh3rPxRKsQ — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) October 19, 2017