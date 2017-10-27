These ugly sneakers are the latest in fall fashion

When life hands you lemons, make hard lemonade. That, at least, appeared to be the thinking of a 38-year-old Wisconsin man who got trapped inside a gas station cooler Wednesday night while trying to fetch a beer at a Marshfield Kwik Trip, the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reports.

According to police, the man got trapped around 11:50 p.m., but rather than just knock on the glass — which would have alerted gas station employees, who could have simply let him out — he decided that he "might as well just stay inside the cooler and drink the beer," the Daily Tribune writes. The man was freed six hours later, around 5:50 a.m., when another gas station customer happened to notice the man in the cooler.

Unfortunately, the newly liberated freezer man then allegedly left without paying for the 18-ounce bottle or three cans of malt beverage that he consumed during his gas station slumber party. The Kwik Trip manager also claims the man fell over a stack of beer cans and broke three of the cases open. Police have reportedly issued a citation for retail theft. Jeva Lange