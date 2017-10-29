Iran says its president turned down meeting with Trump in September

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said no to a meeting with President Trump last month, when Rouhani was in New York City for the U.N. General Assembly, Iran's foreign ministry said Sunday.
ILNA, Iran's semi-official news agency, reported that Bahram Ghasemi, spokesman for the ministry, said "an intention was expressed by the American side that was not approved by President Rouhani." Diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Iran were cut in 1979, and when former President Barack Obama and Rouhani spoke over the phone in 2013, it was the highest-level of contact between Tehran and Washington in several decades. Catherine Garcia
Two members of the Navy's SEAL Team Six are under suspicion of being involved in the death of an Army Green Beret last June in Mali, U.S. officials told CNN Sunday.
A spokesman for the Naval Criminal Investigation Service told CNN NCIS has started a probe into the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar, a Special Forces Engineer Sergeant who enlisted in 2012 and served two deployments to Afghanistan. The New York Times reports Melgar was found dead in his room at a U.S. government compound near the American embassy in Bamako, Mali. A military examiner has ruled his death a homicide, CNN says, and the Times reports he was strangled.
Melgar was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group, which operates in northwest Africa. The four American service members killed in an ambush earlier this month in Niger were part of the same group. Catherine Garcia
The governor of Puerto Rico on Sunday announced he has asked the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's board to cancel a controversial $300 million contract awarded to Whitefish Energy Holdings, a tiny company from Montana hired to rebuild power lines on the island following two destructive hurricanes.
The deal drew scrutiny from many, who noted that Whitefish Energy Holdings secured the contract while only having two full-time employees, and is from the same town as Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose son worked at the company last summer. Zinke has denied any wrongdoing, and Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló said while he has not found anything improper about the deal, it has become "a distraction," adding, "I am making this determination because it is in the best interest of the people of Puerto Rico."
Thousands of poles and lines came down during Hurricanes Maria and Irma, and much of the island remains without power. The power authority's chief executive, Ricardo Ramos, said Whitefish was awarded the contract because they did not ask for a large payment to get the project going, unlike the other companies that put in bids. Whitefish said in a statement Sunday it was "very disappointed" by the cancellation, and has finished work on two major transmission lines. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner caught a lot of (verbal) flak for wearing a flak jacket labeled "KUSHNER" on top of his sport coat and khakis while visiting Iraq back in April.
The look was characterized as what one wants to wear to communicate, "I'd like to make a war, but I'd also like a mint julep" — and now it has inspired former Obama administration speechwriter Jon Favreau's Halloween costume:
Early case of the Mondays? pic.twitter.com/ZcCbHhFxym
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 29, 2017
Favreau is pictured in his tweet with his wife, Emily, who is dressed as Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump. To replicate the Kushner look for your last-minute costume needs, Elite Daily has provided a step-by-step guide for the perfect ensemble. Bonnie Kristian
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie argued on CNN's State of the Union Sunday that it is "incumbent" on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to "hold himself to the highest possible standard" in his Russia investigation so he will not be fired by President Trump and his conclusions will not be in doubt.
"Well listen, I think that he has to be very, very careful about making sure that the public believes that he has no conflicts and that his integrity is unquestioned," Christie told host Jake Tapper. "I think Director Mueller has to continue to review that with his own legal staff. I have not yet seen anything that makes me think he must step down, that there's an absolutely indisputable conflict, but I think he's gotta be careful and be watching this all the time."
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on special counsel Robert Mueller: "I think he has to be very, very careful” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/ytLp3D2Gc6
— CNN (@CNN) October 29, 2017
Christie also reiterated that, to his knowledge, Trump himself is not under investigation:
Christie: “The last news that we’ve received publicly is that the President was told he’s not under investigation” https://t.co/rFwFCku1Rx
— CNN (@CNN) October 29, 2017
"The last news that we've received, Jake, publicly is that the president was told he’s not under investigation," Christie said. "We've heard nothing to the contrary." Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has made headlines of late for his willingness to criticize President Trump, but in comments made during a CBS Face the Nation interview Sunday he seemed to share the president's dismissive view of a forthcoming indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Asked by host John Dickerson what he makes of the sealed indictment and how it will affect Washington's legislative agenda, Corker replied that he would have to "wait and see what happens" as the investigation develops into something "more serious." In the meantime, he said, "most of us are focused on the policies we have to deal with on behalf of the American people, and right now, you know [the Mueller investigation has] been a sideshow."
Trump also suggested Sunday that the Mueller indictment news is a distraction from his tax reform agenda. Watch Corker or read his comments in context here. Bonnie Kristian
After months of attorney-advised silence on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Trump campaign involvement in Russian election meddling, President Trump threw legal caution to the wind to issue a multi-post complaint about the probe on Twitter Sunday morning. He began by referencing this week's news that the unverified dossier alleging ties between Trump and Moscow was paid for by a lawyer representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee:
Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017
From there, Trump pivoted to a recitation of his grievances against Clinton, arguing that these are what really ought to be under Mueller's microscope:
...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017
..."collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017
...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017
The president concluded with an allegation that the forthcoming indictment by the Mueller team is simply an effort to distract from his tax reform agenda. "All of this 'Russia' talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform," he wrote. "Is this coincidental? NOT!" Bonnie Kristian
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office will serve the first indictment in connection to the Russian election meddling investigation on Monday, NBC News reported Saturday, citing an unnamed official familiar with the situation. This comes one day after CNN broke the story that a grand jury approved unknown initial charges against an unidentified person.
For President Trump's legal team, the news meant a busy working weekend attempting to anticipate what Monday's announcement might be. The administration reportedly believes the most likely candidates for indictment are former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort or ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, but a Saturday Politico story said multiple lawyers in contact with representation for Manafort and Flynn indicated neither had been notified of a coming indictment, as is typical in white-collar cases.
Another possibility is charges for a family member of someone involved in the Russia probe. Mueller's team has permission from the Justice Department to examine "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," so charges against family could be used to pressure cooperation from the primary investigation targets.
For his part, Trump suggested on Twitter Sunday that "All of this 'Russia' talk" is an attempt to distract from his tax reform agenda. Bonnie Kristian